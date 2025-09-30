Nothing gives Chef Welile Mcotoyi pride more than shining light on local dishes on hotel menus to leave a long-lasting impression on international guests.
“Be proud of being an African and never underestimate how respected and popular our local cuisine are,” says the executive chef at Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in Gqeberha.
“As an African chef, wherever you go, you must have that African cuisine dish on your menu. The majority of the dishes must be African. The international client needs to understand we are now in Africa. Add your game meat, oxtail, umleqwa (hardbody chicken), potjies and boboties into your menu.”
One of Mcotoyi's career highlights was hosting the Italian rugby team and convincing them to experience African cuisine. “As much as they were straight and direct with their menus, on the last day, when they were done playing, I persuaded them to have traditional braai,” Mcotoyi says.
“They asked if they could have springbok, but it’s not easy to get springbok. So instead I got sheep, even though they thought it was springbok. Nonetheless, they ate it, including the steamed bread with corn chowder soup and beer bread.
“For the Italian team, they believe our cuisine is very strong from looking at how fit the Springbok [rugby] team is because of that pap and white meat that they eat.”
The 53-year-old Qonce native in the Eastern Cape describes his upbringing as a traditional rural boy.
“I grew up in the rural village of Ezeleni and as children we took care of one another while our parents worked in Cape Town. I did what rural boys do, which was to tend the goats and cow herd. When I relocated to Cape Town to start my high school years, I had an opportunity during December school holidays to work at the Cape Sun Hotel with my late brother-in-law Moses, who was a chef there,” he says.
Chef Welile Mcotoyi champions African cuisine for global guests
Chef believes local dishes are essential to showcasing SA's rich culinary heritage
Image: Maverick Coltman Photography
Image: maverick-coltman-photography
“When I got paid in January, he paid me with a duck and I took it back home to the Eastern Cape. When I asked my mother if I could cook it she told me a man never cooks. All I did was chop it for her and she cooked the duck, but in the way she cooks umleqwa. It was still tasty. From that day, I always had it in my mind that one day, I would wear the same paper long hat that I wore.
"After I completed matric in Cape Town, I worked at a local bakery for a year before becoming a casual at the Cape Sun Hotel, cutting vegetables and preparing ingredients for a chef whose job was to make soup. I was enrolled on a programme to develop the trainees who came from the township of Langa at the Eziko Cooking and Culinary School in Cape Town.”
Mcotoyi has since added qualifications from the International Hotel School, University of Pretoria and HTA School of Culinary Art.
Mcotoyi's 30-year cheffing journey includes working in kitchens of Cape Sun Hotel, Spear Hotel, Table Bay Hotel, Radisson Cape Town and The Palace of the Lost City.
Braised oxtail and dumplings
Image: Supplied
Ingredients
For the oxtail
For the dumplings
Method
Image: Maverick Coltman Photography
Image: SUPPLIED
