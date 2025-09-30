Food & Drink

Chef Welile Mcotoyi champions African cuisine for global guests

Chef believes local dishes are essential to showcasing SA's rich culinary heritage

Executive chef Willie Mcotoyi of Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in Gqeberha.
Image: Maverick Coltman Photography

Nothing gives Chef Welile Mcotoyi pride more than shining light on local dishes on hotel menus to leave a long-lasting impression on international guests.   

“Be proud of being an African and never underestimate how respected and popular our local cuisine are,” says the executive chef at Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in Gqeberha.

“As an African chef, wherever you go, you must have that African cuisine dish on your menu. The majority of the dishes must be African. The international client needs to understand we are now in Africa. Add your game meat, oxtail, umleqwa (hardbody chicken), potjies and boboties into your menu.”

One of Mcotoyi's career highlights was hosting the Italian rugby team and convincing them to experience African cuisine. “As much as they were straight and direct with their menus, on the last day, when they were done playing, I persuaded them to have traditional braai,” Mcotoyi says.

“They asked if they could have springbok, but it’s not easy to get springbok. So instead I got sheep, even though they thought it was springbok. Nonetheless, they ate it, including the steamed bread with corn chowder soup and beer bread.

“For the Italian team, they believe our cuisine is very strong from looking at how fit the Springbok [rugby] team is because of that pap and white meat that they eat.”

The 53-year-old Qonce native in the Eastern Cape describes his upbringing as a traditional rural boy.

“I grew up in the rural village of Ezeleni and as children we took care of one another while our parents worked in Cape Town. I did what rural boys do, which was to tend the goats and cow herd. When I relocated to Cape Town to start my high school years, I had an opportunity during December school holidays to work at the Cape Sun Hotel with my late brother-in-law Moses, who was a chef there,” he says.

Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in Gqeberha
Image: maverick-coltman-photography

“When I got paid in January, he paid me with a duck and I took it back home to the Eastern Cape. When I asked my mother if I could cook it she told me a man never cooks. All I did was chop it for her and she cooked the duck, but in the way she cooks umleqwa. It was still tasty. From that day, I always had it in my mind that one day, I would wear the same paper long hat that I wore.

"After I completed matric in Cape Town, I worked at a local bakery for a year before becoming a casual at the Cape Sun Hotel, cutting vegetables and preparing ingredients for a chef whose job was to make soup. I was enrolled on a programme to develop the trainees who came from the township of Langa at the Eziko Cooking and Culinary School in Cape Town.”

Mcotoyi has since added qualifications from the International Hotel School, University of Pretoria and HTA School of Culinary Art.

Mcotoyi's 30-year cheffing journey includes working in kitchens of Cape Sun Hotel, Spear Hotel, Table Bay Hotel, Radisson Cape Town and The Palace of the Lost City.

 

Braised oxtail and dumplings 

Braised oxtail and dumplings
Image: Supplied

Ingredients 

For the oxtail  

  • 1.5-2 kg oxtail pieces, trimmed
  • 3 Tbsp vegetable oil
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 2 celery sticks, diced
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 can (410g) baked beans in tomato sauce
  • 2 Tbsp tomato paste
  • 2 large tomatoes, chopped (or 1 can chopped tomatoes)
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme (or 1 tsp dried)
  • 1 sprig rosemary (optional)
  • 2 cups beef stock
  • 1 cup red wine (optional, or replace with extra stock)
  • 2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tsp paprika
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 2 Tbsp flour (for dusting the meat)
  • Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

For the dumplings

  • 2 cups cake flour (or all-purpose flour)
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 Tbsp butter, softened
  • ¾ cup milk (or water)
  • 1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

Method

  • Prepare the oxtail by first searing it. To do this, pat the oxtail dry, season it with salt and pepper, and lightly dust it with flour. Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based pot.
  • Brown the oxtail in batches until golden, then set aside.
  • In the same pot, sauté the onions, carrots, and celery until softened.
  • Add the garlic and cook for another minute.
  • Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes to develop that distinct deep flavour.
  • Pour in the red wine (if using) and allow it to reduce slightly while scraping up any browned bits.
  • Add the chopped tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, thyme, bay leaves, and rosemary.
  • Return the oxtail to the pot and pour in the stock until just covering the meat.
  • Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to low.
  • Cover and simmer for 3 to 3½ hours, or until the oxtail is melting tender. (Alternatively, cook in a preheated oven at 160°C for the same time.)
  • To prepare the dumplings, mix flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl.
  • Rub in the butter until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
  • Stir in the milk to form a soft dough, then shape into small balls about the size of a golf ball. Set aside. 
  • In the last 25-30 minutes of cooking the oxtail, arrange the dumplings on top of the stew.
  • Cover tightly with a lid and allow them to steam until puffed and cooked through.
  • Avoid lifting the lid during this time.
  • To plate up, remove the bay leaves and herbs.
  • Spoon the oxtail and its rich gravy into bowls and place the dumplings on top.
  • Garnish with fresh parsley.
  • Serve with mashed potatoes, rice, or enjoy as is.

 

 

Indoor pool of the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in Gqeberha
Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in Gqeberha_maverick-coltman-photography-4331 Indoor pool of the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in Gqeberha
Image: Maverick Coltman Photography
Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in Gqeberha
Image: SUPPLIED

