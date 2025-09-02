Local chef lights the Flame at landmark Joburg hotel

What comes to mind when we think of the grand Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff?
The five-star luxury establishment, perched on a hill in the idyllic northern Johannesburg suburb of Westcliff, is renowned for its sunset views of the city’s skyline and immaculate grounds. It is undergoing a 360-degree renovation that will further catapult its premium legacy status.
Raising the bar of opulence on the dining front is the newly minted executive chef of Flame restaurant, Rudi Liebenberg.
The Melville native sees his appointment as his homecoming to the city he loves.
“I was recently working abroad in the Caribbean before I came back to SA,” he says. “My wife and I were looking to come back home, and when the opportunity came, I didn’t hesitate. Walking into the kitchen, I felt as though I was home and that I knew everyone.
“Beyond The Westcliff, the homecoming for me was to the city. There is something beautiful about Johannesburg. I know it sounds strange, and not many people will say that. It’s not so much the sense of place, but it’s a sense of its people – they are genuine.”
Liebenberg, who began cooking at 17, boasts an impressive 40-year culinary career, during which he went from a salad-making factory to the picturesque Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town. Along the way, he has represented SA at the Culinary Olympics and worked in the kitchens of heritage hotels around the world.
“Growing up, my mother’s cooking was the best,” Liebenberg says. “She was an accountant who worked long, late hours. She would phone me to get dinner started and say, ‘Tonight, you’re going to make bolognese’, and she’ll tell me what to do. Five minutes later, she’ll phone me back, asking ‘Have you done this?’ then phone me back again, and that is sort of how I learnt how to cook.
Image: Karen Winter
“For me, being in the kitchen is a therapeutic and quiet space, which is very good for me. After I had completed my culinary qualification at the Wits Hotel School, my mother refused to cook for me again.”
The Westcliff’s renovations extend beyond the Flame restaurant kitchen to a reimagined 400-seat ballroom plus a destination lounge, including a lobby and bar. The refurbishment of the hotel’s lobby is scheduled to be completed in October, and the rooms will be done in phases.
“Guests can anticipate feeling spoiled. Food is supposed to be beautiful and taste good and to look like you want to eat it,” Liebenberg says. “When it comes to an elevated hospitality experience, it’s all in the details, from the door to when guests are seated. In the kitchen, it’s selecting food that comes from the right suppliers; everything is cooked to perfection and is served at the right temperatures that enhance African ingredients infused with international flair.”
Here is the recipe for one of Liebenberg’s favourite dishes:
Image: supplied
Fire-roasted T-bone with bone marrow and chimichurri
Ingredients
For the steak
For the chimichurri
Method
Chef’s tip: T-bone is the best of all worlds: bone, soft tenderloin and fatty loin. Speak to your butcher and ask for a well-marbled, thick cut. To elevate the taste experience, ask for dry-aged fillet. It comes at a premium price, but the flavour is worth it.
Image: Karen Winter
