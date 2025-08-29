Stand a chance to win tickets to the Blue Ribbon Soweto Kota Festival

The countdown has officially begun for one of SA’s most loved culinary celebrations. Tickets are now on sale for the eighth annual Blue Ribbon Soweto Kota Festival, set to take place on Saturday September 6 and Sunday September 7 at the Dobsonville Rugby Grounds (next to Dobsonville Stadium).

This much-anticipated annual event celebrates Mzansi's rich and diverse street food culture, shining a spotlight on the Kota — a proudly South African culinary icon rooted in township life.

With each passing year, the festival grows in flavour and flair, and the 2025 edition promises to be the biggest and boldest yet.

“The Soweto Kota Festival is more than just a food event — it’s a celebration of township creativity, unity, and local enterprise,” says festival director Sidwell Tshingilane. “This year, we’re bringing even more excitement for families, music lovers, foodies, and culture seekers.”

Festival highlights include:

Over 75 kota vendors from across Gauteng.

Live performances by top South African musicians and DJs.

A dedicated family zone with children’s activities.

Lifestyle and artisan stalls featuring fashion, crafts, and homegrown products.

Live art and cultural showcases.

Whether you’re a devoted Kota fan or curious to try your first bite, this is the ultimate weekend experience.

Tickets are R120 for adults, R80 for children aged 4 to 13, and free for children under 3. Book yours now via Computicket, Webtickets, and selected retail outlets.

Tickets will also available at the gate at a cost of R150.

Enter now to stand a chance to win tickets

SowetanLIVE is giving away tickets to the Blue Ribbon Soweto Kota Festival. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Saturday September 6 Sunday September 7 12 x VIP tickets worth R1,000 each 12 x VIP tickets worth R1,000 each 50 x general access tickets worth R120 each 50 x general access tickets worth R120 each 5 x family tickets worth up to R600, which include access for either five adults or two adults and three children 5 x family tickets worth up to R600, which include access for either five adults or two adults and three children



To stand a chance to win, all you’ve got to do is answer this simple question: Where is the eighth annual Blue Ribbon Soweto Kota Festival taking place?

To enter, email your answer, name and contact details to reply@arena.africa by September 4. Don’t forget to include the phrase “Soweto Kota Festival” in the subject line and specify whether you’d like to win a VIP, general access or family ticket for Saturday or Sunday.

Terms and conditions:

The competition closes on Wednesday 4 September 2025 at 11.59pm.

Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry.

Neither Arena Holdings, SowetanLIVE nor any of its sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees, accept any liability for any oversight.

Prizes are not transferable and/or negotiable.

No late entries will be accepted.

No persons under the age of 18 may enter.

Winners must collect their tickets from Arena Holdings’ offices in Parktown, Johannesburg. Winners are responsible for their transport to and from Arena Holdings’ offices when collecting their tickets, and to and from the venue on the day of the event.

Email notifications will be sent to winners.

By entering this competition you give Arena Holdings and its associated brands permission to send further communication relating to other promotions and competitions.

This article was sponsored by the Soweto Kota Festival.