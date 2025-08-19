Dambuza’s viral social media page, The City Makoti, was inspired by the playful duality of being a modern wife – balancing makoti responsibilities with a contemporary lifestyle. She married her sweetheart and property broker, Siphesihle, in December 2023.
“My family calls me Kungi, which is short for Kungentando, my makoti name,” says Dambuza, beaming with pride.
“The things that I never had, that I cooked, were chicken feet and they came out very nice. I’ve made mogodu, but I cheated and bought the one from Woolworths Food. I liked it, but when I had it again the next day, it was too sharp.
“I can cook chicken hearts, chicken livers, which I learned from varsity from my husband. He would go home once or twice a year and I would ask him what I could cook that reminded him of home. Even when I would visit, I would see, oh, they eat chicken hearts in the morning and eat chicken livers. I will come back home and I will try them.”
Their beautiful wedding, which catapulted her content creation career, was featured in the March issue of SMag.
“I posted our wedding video on TikTok and then it went viral and I thought, okay, let me just go with it,” says Dambuza
The Dambuzas relaunched their YouTube channel on Sunday with the addition of a vlog series showcasing their life since the viral post.
“We have been good and we’re very blessed to have our cute little boy. I have so much [love] for him and sometimes I look at my husband and I’m like: ‘I love you too and that we are still us’. But I love them both,” she says.
Tuck into a hearty spaghetti bolognese dish, perfect for a quick under-30-minute weekday dinner
The City Makoti on winning over in-laws with traditional cooking
Image: Moondawn Studios
As part of her “ukukotiza” duties, content creator Anika Dambuza, also known as The City Makoti, has used her love language of cooking African traditional dishes to wow her in-laws.
“The only thing I cooked for the in-laws was chicken livers, which my husband said I cooked in a private school way, but they enjoyed it,” Dambuza says.
“I never seem to cook enough food because there are always more people than expected and I must dish up for everyone. So, I ended up serving small portions to make sure there was enough for all.”
Dambuza is taking a break from participating in a pasta cook-off hosted by SMag’s 2025 Woman of the Year in Food, Nthabiseng Mathole, and Knorrox in Parkwood, Johannesburg.
Fellow content creator Nompumelelo Nkosi (SMag’s 2024 Woman of the Year in Digital Content Creation) is also sweating it out in the kitchen, making a creamy spaghetti bolognese dish.
Image: Moondawn Studios
Tuck into a hearty spaghetti bolognese dish, perfect for a quick under-30-minute weekday dinner
Image: Moondawn Studios
KwaMsonco Spaghetti Bolognaise
Ingredients
For the Pasta
For the Sauce
To Serve
Method
Image: Moondawn Studios
Image: Moondawn Studios
