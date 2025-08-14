Al dente pasta! Nthabiseng Mathole in the kitchen

What’s the secret ingredient in landing an SMag cover? Cooking for the editor, of course! Nthabiseng Mathole, much loved for her online home-cooking series Dipitsa Stofong, dished up three fork-swirling pasta dishes using flavourful Knorrox stock powder.

“The secret to pasta is how everything comes together. Every step adds to the next — adding salt to your boiling water, making sure the pasta is tender and not overcooked, and putting the cooked pasta back into your sauce to properly absorb the flavours,” she says.

“I’m a mom of two and my kids love pasta — it’s the quickest dish to whip up for them when I lack inspiration and want full tummies. Pasta always wins. The lamb-meatball dish is our favourite. It has the three elements we all love — lamb, pasta, and tomato gravy. I go a step further by adding the beef-flavour Knorrox stock powder for a richer, meaty taste. No one can resist a warm, hearty meal, especially during the cold weather.”

Lamb meatballs with gnocchi pasta shells

Ingredients: