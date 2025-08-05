Since age 27, Jacobs has headed up executive chef positions in several famed hotel restaurants, including The Table Bay Hotel, Spier Wine Farm Hotel, The Palace of the Lost City in Pilanesberg and Four Seasons Westcliff Hotel in Johannesburg. “I think the only place I've yet to be an executive chef is in my home city of Durban,” he says.
Jacobs grew up in the quiet suburb of Greenwood Park and credits his ingenious savouring menu offering to his Durban food heritage. “Being surrounded by family and having conversations around food, listening to nostalgic memories of where our food heritage comes from [inspired me],” he says.
“My family is racially mixed and so our conversations were about our different cultures and their cuisines. At the Jacobs dinner table, you would find Indian curry and traditional pap, which excited me because now I no longer look at food one way, but from every aspect, from its flavour profile, its heritages and backgrounds. My late great-grandmother and mother were the main instigators behind my love for food and the chef I am today.”
Charmed by the charisma of renowned British chef Jamie Olivier at a young age, Jacobs was hooked by the idea that he could one day also be like his TV hero.
“My mom still reminds me of when we used to go grocery shopping when I was six years old. I would put food items in her basket that I wanted to try and it was always the most expensive thing. Putting it back, she would say 'no, no, unfortunately, not this time',” he says, amused.
Jacobs later participated in school cook-offs. He pursued his professional cookery qualification at the International Hotel School.
Classic Cape Malay chicken curry with smoked paprika oil
Luxury hotel showcases finest Cape Malay cuisine
Cape Grace Hotel offers best west coast lobster tail in the country
Image: SUPPLIED
The idyllic five-star Cape Grace Hotel, perched at the V&A Waterfront, invites local and international guests to savour the best of Cape Town.
The classic rich flavour of Cape Malay cuisines paired with the seafood freshness is what is on offer for diners at the esteemed hotel.
Among its mouth-watering signature dishes is the abalone sashimi with charcoal toil, avocado emulsion, candied chilli and grapefruit caviar as a starter. For a more grounded SA classic, the hearty Karoo pap and vleis is elevated to fine-dining with a lamb rack, matured grass-fed beef boerewors, pap cakes finished with chakalaka, sweet and sour jus plus sweet corn.
“We want our local cuisine to shine and offer our international guests the best of what we have here in the Cape,” says 35-year-old executive chef Wesli Jacobs of the Heirloom restaurant located in the hotel.
“Our west coast lobster tail, which we've paired up with biryani rice – so a lot of saffron lentils, basmati – and we've finished it off with the saffron velouté. I would say it represents the best lobster in SA, putting a Cape Malay twist on it.
“The menu is highlighted with all things about Cape cuisine. It showcases the best of what we have here at our disposal in Cape Town.”
Image: Cape Grace
Since age 27, Jacobs has headed up executive chef positions in several famed hotel restaurants, including The Table Bay Hotel, Spier Wine Farm Hotel, The Palace of the Lost City in Pilanesberg and Four Seasons Westcliff Hotel in Johannesburg. “I think the only place I've yet to be an executive chef is in my home city of Durban,” he says.
Jacobs grew up in the quiet suburb of Greenwood Park and credits his ingenious savouring menu offering to his Durban food heritage. “Being surrounded by family and having conversations around food, listening to nostalgic memories of where our food heritage comes from [inspired me],” he says.
“My family is racially mixed and so our conversations were about our different cultures and their cuisines. At the Jacobs dinner table, you would find Indian curry and traditional pap, which excited me because now I no longer look at food one way, but from every aspect, from its flavour profile, its heritages and backgrounds. My late great-grandmother and mother were the main instigators behind my love for food and the chef I am today.”
Charmed by the charisma of renowned British chef Jamie Olivier at a young age, Jacobs was hooked by the idea that he could one day also be like his TV hero.
“My mom still reminds me of when we used to go grocery shopping when I was six years old. I would put food items in her basket that I wanted to try and it was always the most expensive thing. Putting it back, she would say 'no, no, unfortunately, not this time',” he says, amused.
Jacobs later participated in school cook-offs. He pursued his professional cookery qualification at the International Hotel School.
Classic Cape Malay chicken curry with smoked paprika oil
Image: SUPPLIED
Ingredients
For the curry sauce:
For the chicken farce:
For the smoked paprika oil:
For the carrot salad:
Method
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: Cape Grace
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: Cape Grace
Image: SUPPLIED
Lost foods given new life at Palace of the Lost City
Expert chef brings world-class flair to Sandton hotel dining
Fresh ingredients are the key to delicious seafood curries
Identify a new KFC site and earn a R60k finder’s fee
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos