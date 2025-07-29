Lost foods given new life at Palace of the Lost City

Pick grew up in Northcliff, Johannesburg, and relocated to Cape Town after matric to live with her sister. Her passion for food and hospitality was sparked during her gap year.
“My sister spoiled me with outings, and we would have all these incredible meals. Behind each dish, you could see the passion and effort that went into the food. The dedication behind a small act of serving someone else. To me, that was powerful,” says Pick.
“In that year, I realised I wanted to walk proudly like chefs inside the restaurants and everyone in hospitality, with a sort of fire inside of them. I wanted to be a part of it.”
Pick studied at the Prue Leith Culinary Academy, and got the opportunity to work with Van der Westhuizen as a student.
“Chef Jan is a formidable brand and an incredible boss, and our team puts their everything into every single project, because we know it’s important,” says Pick.
The “Lost Ingredients” menu at The Palace honours the local food heritage of the region by plating it front and centre. These local food heroes include amaranth (a gluten-free grain), cleome (spider flowers), Jew’s mallow (Egyptian spinach) and cowpea (black-eyed pea), a nutritious and drought-resistant legume.
First up is the heirloom corn that made its debut at the Crystal Court breakfast menu.
Van der Westhuizen shares how he reimagines the humble heirloom corn as a “lost” ingredient.
“I was curious about all the ways we could play with this household staple and give guests of the Crystal Court a full sensory experience inspired by an ingredient that has fed us for centuries. Corn has never really been ‘lost’ to us as South Africans, we wanted to celebrate its versatility and, in the process, we explored all the fun things we could do with its textures, colours and unexpected pairings,” he says.
“For this project, we spent a lot of time researching and tasting the heritage ingredients, learning how generations of South Africans before us have cooked with them, and paying that history a lot of respect. Our goal was to take ingredients that are familiar to South Africans and present them in a way that feels luxurious but is still deeply rooted. It’s about honouring tradition while inviting guests to enjoy these flavours in new ways.”
Lost foods given new life at Palace of the Lost City
Chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen honours tradition, resurrects local ingredients in delicious new ways
Image: SUPPLIED
The Palace of the Lost City reclaims its legendary glory with a Michelin-starred partnership that celebrates the local ingredients of the North West province.
Set in the magnificent, lush scenery of the Pilanesberg, the enchanting five-star hotel at the heart of the Sun City resort has embarked on an 18-month project, spearheaded by the acclaimed JAN Group, headed by SA’s first Michelin-starred chef, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen.
The partnership, launched last month, will facilitate the revitalisation of the menu and beverage offerings at The Palace.
“I’ve been involved with the project pretty much since the start,” says 28-year-old Andrea Pick, executive chef of the JAN Group.
“Chef Jan spends most of his time in Nice, France, and so I go up to the North West in his place. I oversee that everything is taken care of. I work closely with Chef Jan and the executive chef at The Palace, Gino Fortune.”
Pick said it was on a car ride from the airport with Van der Westhuizen that inspired the concept for the “lost” local ingredients.
“On the drive, he talks, shoots out ideas and plans. He kept coming up with ‘Lost City’ and he’s like: ‘What if we find the lost ingredients for the Lost City?’ It was the birth of the concept that we’ve been developing and recently launched the first phase of.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Corn Dombolo
Ingredients
Method
Image: SUPPLIED
Honey Mieliebrood
Ingredients
For the mieliebread
For the butter sauce
Method
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
