Expert chef brings world-class flair to Sandton hotel dining

NH Johannesburg Sandton Hotel's new secret ingredient? A battle-tested cook

22 July 2025 - 07:50
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Chef Donaldson Madubela, Executive Chef at NH Sandton Hotel
Image: SUPPLIED

Seasoned chef Donaldson Madubela is energised by bringing global culinary competition experience and authentic SA flavour to his diners at the NH Johannesburg Sandton Hotel.

Madubela, 38, is the executive chef at Tradewinds restaurant at the snazzy NH Johannesburg Sandton Hotel and Resort and was among three hand-picked chefs selected to compete at the 2025 Global Chef Competition Senior, where he represented SA and the diaspora in the Africa and Middle East regional semi-finals.

“I was approached by the South African Chefs Association, who were looking at all the chefs in the country to see who would fit to represent SA. When I was approached, I agreed, but I wouldn't do this by myself and I will need permission from the hotel,” Madubela says.

With more than 15 years of culinary experience under his pleated chef hat, Madubela knows his way around the kitchen. However, competing at the Global Chef Competition was a different type of pressure for him.

“I had about two months to practice and we did weekly. There would be days when we agree to practice in the competition environment, where in two hours, you must come up with nine plates, three of each course. In the first hour, you need to pretty much prep everything that you have and cook it. Because thereafter, every 15-20 minutes, you must present a course. One can understand the pressure that comes with the timing of all your planning, it's intense,” he says.

“We were given a mediatory list of ingredients that you must use in your dishes. We were given halibut as a starter and then the main course was veal loin and for desserts, I was given 35% and 70% Valrhona chocolate and mango.” 

Team SA menu card at the 2025 Global Chef Competition Senior Semi-Finals
Image: supplied

The competition was held at the Sharjah Expo Centre, United Arab Emirates, in May. Madubela and Team SA placed an awe-inspiring third place. Team UAE placed second and Team Namibia placed first and moved on to compete at the finals in Wales.

Among the mystery ingredients were mangoes, Earl Grey tea and halibut fish which the competing chefs used to create three dishes of immaculate culinary ingenuity. The three-course meal was sealed with a sweet tribute of malva pudding for an authentic flavour of Mzansi.

“Overall, the experience was exceptional. I learned many things there in terms of how you need to do things when it comes to competition, because this was my first international competition apart from serving the real people that are high profile,” he says.

Team SA starter of Pan Seared Halibut served with prawn and halibut tortellini, coconut curry sauce, basil pea puree, apple and basil saisa
Image: supplied

“Takeaways from the competition are that proper planning prevents poor performance. Not only does this apply in competitions, but you must also have a proper system or a work plan in place in the kitchen so that things can run smoothly. As well as hygiene and personal presentation.” 

Sowetan first met Madubela at an exclusive chef's table dining experience where guests were offered a satisfactory nine-course menu. At the NH Johannesburg Sandton, Madubela has one-upped himself with a curated global cuisine adventure that whisks diners around the hotel dining hotspots, each served up salivating dishes.

“The travel date dinners are where you have food in four different locations, from the shebeen, to Faces Lounge Bar, then Tradewind restaurant for mains before enjoying dessert down for a romantic picnic at Rose Garden underneath the Sandton skyline,” he says. 

Chef Donaldson Madubela
Image: supplied

Madubela shares his simple, fail-proof traditional SA oxtail recipe.   

Traditional South African Oxtail Stew with creamy mashed potatoes and buttered green beans

Ingredients

For the oxtail: 

  • 1.5 - 2kg sliced oxtail 
  •  2 tbsp vegetable oil
  •  2 medium onions, chopped
  •  3 cloves garlic, minced 
  • 2 medium carrots, sliced
  • 2 stalks celery, sliced 
  • 1 large tomato, chopped 
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 sprig fresh rosemary (or 1 tsp dried)
  • 1 tsp dried thyme 
  • 1 tsp paprika 
  • salt and black pepper to taste 
  • 500ml beef stock or vegetable stock
  • 250ml dry red wine (optional, can substitute with more stock)
  • 1 tbsp flour (optional, for thickening)

For the mashed potatoes: 

  •  1.5kg potatoes, peeled and quartered 
  • 100ml milk
  • 50g butter 
  • Salt to taste 

For the buttered green beans

  • 400g green beans, trimmed
  • 2 tbsp butter   
  • Salt and black pepper to taste 

Method

  • Prepare to brown the oxtail by heating a thin layer of oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat.
  • Season the oxtail pieces with salt and pepper before gently adding them to the pot.    
  • Sear the oxtail pieces by browning them on all sides in batches. Remove from the pan and set aside. 
  • In the same pot, fry or sauté onions, garlic, carrots and celery in a thin layer of oil for about 5-7 minutes or until softened.   
  •  Stir in the chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, paprika and flour (if using) and cook for a further 2 minutes.
  • Pour in the red wine or stock and gently scrape the bottom of the pot to release flavour.
  • Add the beef stock, bay leaves, rosemary, thyme and browned oxtail pieces. 
  • Slow-cook the meat by covering the pot and simmer on low heat for 3 to 4 hours (or place in the oven at 160°C), until the meat is tender and the meat falls off the bone. Checking occasionally if stock is needed. 
  • Add butter beans 30 minutes before serving.
  • To make the creamy mashed potatoes, boil potatoes in salted water until soft (about 20 minutes).
  • Drain and mash with butter and warm milk until smooth. 
  • Season with salt and optionally add cream. 
  • To make the buttered green beans, boil or steam green beans until tender and crispy (4-5 minutes) 
  • Drain, then toss in a pan with melted butter (and garlic is optional) 
  • Season with salt and pepper

Chefs tip: Plate a generous spoonful of mashed potato, ladle over rich oxtail stew and place green beans to the side. Garnish with chopped parsley if desired. 

Executive Chef Donaldson Madubela
Image: supplied
Team SA main course of Mushroom Encased Veal Loin with truffle parsnip puree, braised onion, pickled mustard, potato souffle, baby carrots and jus
Team SA main course of Mushroom Encased Veal Loin with truffle parsnip puree, braised onion, pickled mustard, potato souffle, baby carrots and jus
Image: supplied
Chef Donaldson Madubela
Image: supplied
Lunch is served at the NH Sandton Hotel
Lunch is served at the NH Sandton Hotel
Image: supplied
NH Sandton Executive Chef Donaldson Madubela
Image: supplied
Menu offering at the NH Sandton
Menu offering at the NH Sandton
Image: supplied

