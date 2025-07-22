Expert chef brings world-class flair to Sandton hotel dining

Seasoned chef Donaldson Madubela is energised by bringing global culinary competition experience and authentic SA flavour to his diners at the NH Johannesburg Sandton Hotel.
Madubela, 38, is the executive chef at Tradewinds restaurant at the snazzy NH Johannesburg Sandton Hotel and Resort and was among three hand-picked chefs selected to compete at the 2025 Global Chef Competition Senior, where he represented SA and the diaspora in the Africa and Middle East regional semi-finals.
“I was approached by the South African Chefs Association, who were looking at all the chefs in the country to see who would fit to represent SA. When I was approached, I agreed, but I wouldn't do this by myself and I will need permission from the hotel,” Madubela says.
With more than 15 years of culinary experience under his pleated chef hat, Madubela knows his way around the kitchen. However, competing at the Global Chef Competition was a different type of pressure for him.
“I had about two months to practice and we did weekly. There would be days when we agree to practice in the competition environment, where in two hours, you must come up with nine plates, three of each course. In the first hour, you need to pretty much prep everything that you have and cook it. Because thereafter, every 15-20 minutes, you must present a course. One can understand the pressure that comes with the timing of all your planning, it's intense,” he says.
“We were given a mediatory list of ingredients that you must use in your dishes. We were given halibut as a starter and then the main course was veal loin and for desserts, I was given 35% and 70% Valrhona chocolate and mango.”
The competition was held at the Sharjah Expo Centre, United Arab Emirates, in May. Madubela and Team SA placed an awe-inspiring third place. Team UAE placed second and Team Namibia placed first and moved on to compete at the finals in Wales.
Among the mystery ingredients were mangoes, Earl Grey tea and halibut fish which the competing chefs used to create three dishes of immaculate culinary ingenuity. The three-course meal was sealed with a sweet tribute of malva pudding for an authentic flavour of Mzansi.
“Overall, the experience was exceptional. I learned many things there in terms of how you need to do things when it comes to competition, because this was my first international competition apart from serving the real people that are high profile,” he says.
“Takeaways from the competition are that proper planning prevents poor performance. Not only does this apply in competitions, but you must also have a proper system or a work plan in place in the kitchen so that things can run smoothly. As well as hygiene and personal presentation.”
Sowetan first met Madubela at an exclusive chef's table dining experience where guests were offered a satisfactory nine-course menu. At the NH Johannesburg Sandton, Madubela has one-upped himself with a curated global cuisine adventure that whisks diners around the hotel dining hotspots, each served up salivating dishes.
“The travel date dinners are where you have food in four different locations, from the shebeen, to Faces Lounge Bar, then Tradewind restaurant for mains before enjoying dessert down for a romantic picnic at Rose Garden underneath the Sandton skyline,” he says.
Madubela shares his simple, fail-proof traditional SA oxtail recipe.
Traditional South African Oxtail Stew with creamy mashed potatoes and buttered green beans
Chefs tip: Plate a generous spoonful of mashed potato, ladle over rich oxtail stew and place green beans to the side. Garnish with chopped parsley if desired.
