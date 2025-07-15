Food & Drink

Fresh ingredients are the key to delicious seafood curries

Chef Carmen Mokate-Paulse on her passion for cooking authentic Cape food

15 July 2025 - 07:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Chef Carmen Mokate-Paulse with a delicious prawn bisque served at the Sun International Time Square Appetite restaurant
Chef Carmen Mokate-Paulse with a delicious prawn bisque served at the Sun International Time Square Appetite restaurant
Image: supplied

Whether in search of the spicy kick of authentic Durban or Cape Malay-inspired curries or a mild fish or seafood curry, the best way to perfect these delicious dishes is by using fresh ingredients.

“It starts with the base,” says executive sous chef Carmen Mokate-Paulse of Appetite at Sun International’s Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria. “Life has taught us that there is an easier way of getting things, but I still believe in the old school way where you use fresh ginger, fresh garlic – and not the garlic and ginger that are mixed because it gives a better flavour.”

Mokate-Paulse, 34, is training the kitchen staff at Appetite how to make authentic Durban or Cape Malay curries using the correct ingredients and spices.

“Start with a good curry base using the best ingredients. Followed by the protein and vegetables, depending on the type of curry you want to make,” she says.

Mokate-Paulse grew up in the small town of Bredasdorp in the southern Western Cape. During her school holidays, she would visit her grandmother’s family farm and her love for cooking was ignited. 

“My passion for cooking came from my grandmother. I spent most of my school holidays on the farm with herand we would cook on the coal stoves. I started cooking and baking with her from about the age of nine.”

Mokate-Paulse recalls her favourite childhood dish that was sourced from local fishmongers. This would begin her love affair with seafood.

“The Western Cape is known for its fish and I grew up eating angel fish and kingklip. Angel fish is an oily fish and it was available all the time,” she says.

“My grandmother would make this delicious angel fish curry and prawn and lentil curry. The prawn curry reminds me of her, as she has since passed on.”

Mokate-Paulse studied municipal law in supply chain and logistics management in hospitality and completed her internship at the Golden Valley Casino in 2012. An executive chef recognised her passion for cooking and convinced her to pursue a culinary career.

“I was working front of the house when I was approached to be a chef and in 2014, became an executive chef at the casino. Georgina Hill recommended I change careers and study cooking because they could see I had a passion for it. I took her advice and studied professional cookery at the International Hotel School. I followed up with several other certifications in food and beverage management,” she says. 

Mokate-Paulse sharpened her skill set by specialising in Cape Town’s curries and seafood before moving to the Time Square Appetite restaurant, where she became the executive sous chef last year.

Here is her recipe for a delicious clam meal.

Clams in creamy garlic white wine
Clams in creamy garlic white wine
Image: supplied

Clams in creamy garlic white wine

Ingredients

  • 500g clams
  • 3 tbsp unsalted butter 
  • 3 fresh garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 medium shallots, finely chopped
  • 1/4 tsp crushed chilli flakes
  • 30g fresh ginger 
  • ¾ cup dry white wine
  • ½ cup of fresh cream
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley 
  • 1 tbsp fresh ginger
  • ½ cup fresh sweetcorn

Method

  • Sprinkle a light handful of salt over the closed clams and soak in cold water for 30 minutes. 
  • In a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat and add the crushed garlic, shallots, chilli flakes and ginger. 
  • Cook, stirring frequently, until the shallots are golden brown.
  • Gently stir in the white wine and bring to the boil. 
  • Reduce the heat and let it simmer until the mixture has reduced slightly.
  • Drain the clams from the briny water and add them to the mixture. Reduce to a low heat and cover with a lid until the clams have opened. Discard any unopened clams. 
  • Remove from heat, stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper to taste.
  •  Garnish with parsley and sweetcorn and serve immediately.
Lighting feature outside the Appetite restaurant
Lighting feature outside the Appetite restaurant
Image: supplied
Prawn bisque dish served at the Sun International Time Square Appetite restaurant
Prawn bisque dish served at the Sun International Time Square Appetite restaurant
Image: supplied
Sun International Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria
Sun International Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria
Image: supplied
Executive sous chef Carmen Mokate-Paulse
Executive sous chef Carmen Mokate-Paulse
Image: supplied
Interiors of Appetite resturant
Interiors of Appetite resturant
Image: supplied

Warm up winter with plant-based dishes that delight the taste buds

Scrumptious winter plant-based casseroles and curry dishes are superb to maximise the nutritional value offered by vegetables, without skimping on ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Healthy eating doesn’t mean abandoning family favourites

SPONSORED | With Koo’s delicious range of convenient canned produce, you can easily turn everyday meals into vibrant, nutritious dishes with just a ...
S Mag
1 day ago

JC Le Roux brings glitzy glam main character energy to the Durban July

SPONSORED | Bubbles, beats and bold style: the iconic sparkling wine brand served up standout experiences at its ‘Marvellously You’ marquee
S Mag
6 days ago

Zanele Van Zyl takes on new culinary chapter from local flavours to French flair

Zanele van Zyl will broaden her culinary portfolio with a new adventure in French cuisine, while maintaining her flair for local flavours.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

The art of using mabele to make delicious meals

Mabele, also known as sorghum meal, is back on our dinner tables with a fresh twist that our grandmothers would approve of.
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Kaizer Motaung receives honorary doctorate from Wits University
IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile