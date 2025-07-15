Fresh ingredients are the key to delicious seafood curries

Whether in search of the spicy kick of authentic Durban or Cape Malay-inspired curries or a mild fish or seafood curry, the best way to perfect these delicious dishes is by using fresh ingredients.
“It starts with the base,” says executive sous chef Carmen Mokate-Paulse of Appetite at Sun International’s Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria. “Life has taught us that there is an easier way of getting things, but I still believe in the old school way where you use fresh ginger, fresh garlic – and not the garlic and ginger that are mixed because it gives a better flavour.”
Mokate-Paulse, 34, is training the kitchen staff at Appetite how to make authentic Durban or Cape Malay curries using the correct ingredients and spices.
“Start with a good curry base using the best ingredients. Followed by the protein and vegetables, depending on the type of curry you want to make,” she says.
Mokate-Paulse grew up in the small town of Bredasdorp in the southern Western Cape. During her school holidays, she would visit her grandmother’s family farm and her love for cooking was ignited.
“My passion for cooking came from my grandmother. I spent most of my school holidays on the farm with herand we would cook on the coal stoves. I started cooking and baking with her from about the age of nine.”
Mokate-Paulse recalls her favourite childhood dish that was sourced from local fishmongers. This would begin her love affair with seafood.
“The Western Cape is known for its fish and I grew up eating angel fish and kingklip. Angel fish is an oily fish and it was available all the time,” she says.
“My grandmother would make this delicious angel fish curry and prawn and lentil curry. The prawn curry reminds me of her, as she has since passed on.”
Mokate-Paulse studied municipal law in supply chain and logistics management in hospitality and completed her internship at the Golden Valley Casino in 2012. An executive chef recognised her passion for cooking and convinced her to pursue a culinary career.
“I was working front of the house when I was approached to be a chef and in 2014, became an executive chef at the casino. Georgina Hill recommended I change careers and study cooking because they could see I had a passion for it. I took her advice and studied professional cookery at the International Hotel School. I followed up with several other certifications in food and beverage management,” she says.
Mokate-Paulse sharpened her skill set by specialising in Cape Town’s curries and seafood before moving to the Time Square Appetite restaurant, where she became the executive sous chef last year.
Here is her recipe for a delicious clam meal.
Image: supplied
Clams in creamy garlic white wine
Ingredients
Method
