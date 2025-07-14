Healthy eating doesn’t mean abandoning family favourites
With Koo’s delicious range of convenient canned produce, you can easily turn everyday meals into vibrant, nutritious dishes with just a few small, colourful changes
In a nation celebrated for its rich culinary heritage, the call for healthier eating habits has never been more pressing.
Arthur Ramoroka, corporate nutritionist at Tiger Brands, is a leading voice in this conversation, promoting how wholesome eating can be achieved through simple, everyday food choices.
At the heart of his message is Koo, a brand that has consistently proven how eating better can be made easier for all South Africans.
A modern approach to better eating
According to the South African 2024 National Food and Nutrition Security Survey, despite SA's abundant agricultural resources, a large portion of the population still struggles to maintain nutritious diets due to time constraints, cost and accessibility.
“We understand that many South Africans want to make healthier choices, but life doesn’t always make that easy,” says Ramoroka. “That’s where Koo comes in — meeting consumers at their point of need with products that are not only nutritious but also convenient and culturally familiar.”
With a range that includes baked beans, chakalaka, mixed vegetables, and canned fruits, Koo is helping families across the country simplify mealtime without compromising on flavour or nourishment.
Whether it's adding Koo beetroot or chakalaka to a plate of pap and vleis, or using mixed veggies in a quick stew, Koo makes it easy to enrich every dish with goodness and colour.
Easy, everyday inspiration
Ramoroka says healthy eating doesn’t need to mean sacrificing taste or tradition. “We’re not asking people to completely change their diets — we’re simply showing how small changes, like incorporating Koo’s versatile range into your existing meals, can lead to better eating over time.”
Examples include:
- Adding Koo beetroot or chakalaka to pap and vleis;
- Incorporating Koo mixed vegetables into stews; or
- Snacking on Koo peaches or pears.
Community impact and success stories
The community response has been overwhelmingly positive. “We’ve heard from so many households who’ve found new ways to bring healthier food to the table without breaking the bank or spending hours in the kitchen,” says Ramoroka.
Ramoroka encourages everyone to take small steps towards healthier eating. “Change doesn’t have to be drastic. Start small, introduce one new fruit or one extra vegetable into your meals with each meal,” he says.
With Koo’s diverse product range, making nutritious choices is easy, enjoyable and sustainable.
Colour Your Plate with Koo
Whether you’re a foodie or just want to make healthier choices for your family, tune into Colour Your Plate with Koo to discover just how easy it is to add extra fruits and vegetables to your meals.
Now in its fourth season, this popular reality cooking show features everyday South Africans creating colourful, balanced meals, demonstrating that nutritious eating is both achievable and fun. Each episode serves up practical tips and recipe inspiration that make it easier to elevate nutrition and whip up healthier meals.
WATCH | In this clip from ‘Colour your Plate with Koo’, celebrity chef Reuben Riffel serves up a gourmet twist on an everyday favourite: samp and beans (umqusho).
Watch Colour Your Plate with Koo season 4 on Koo’s YouTube page. For more inspiration, follow Koo on Instagram..
This article was sponsored by Koo.