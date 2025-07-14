Healthy eating doesn’t mean abandoning family favourites

In a nation celebrated for its rich culinary heritage, the call for healthier eating habits has never been more pressing.

Arthur Ramoroka, corporate nutritionist at Tiger Brands, is a leading voice in this conversation, promoting how wholesome eating can be achieved through simple, everyday food choices.

At the heart of his message is Koo, a brand that has consistently proven how eating better can be made easier for all South Africans.

A modern approach to better eating

According to the South African 2024 National Food and Nutrition Security Survey, despite SA's abundant agricultural resources, a large portion of the population still struggles to maintain nutritious diets due to time constraints, cost and accessibility.

“We understand that many South Africans want to make healthier choices, but life doesn’t always make that easy,” says Ramoroka. “That’s where Koo comes in — meeting consumers at their point of need with products that are not only nutritious but also convenient and culturally familiar.”