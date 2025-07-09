JC Le Roux brings glitzy glam main character energy to the Durban July

“Plush seating and two gold-accented bars anchored a setting that was equal parts luxurious and relaxed, and that was designed to re-energise guests and transport them from the outside world, transforming them from spectator to honoured guest,” says Siphokazi Solani, BTL Brand & Events Executive for the Wines Category at Heineken Beverages SA, owner of the JC Le Roux brand.

“The picnic garden became a sanctuary where guests unwound, reconnected and enjoyed the moment.”

At the centre of the marquee was the Marvellously You wall — a bold, LED-lit installation that featured mock paparazzi moments, iconic visuals and plenty of space for guests to pose, snap selfies and be seen. The experience was enhanced by the Sparkle Walk, which encouraged guests to show off their fashion with spontaneous runway moments. Cheered by the crowd and celebrated for their style, guests become part of a unique celebration of South African individuality.

Throughout the day, guests were treated to customised tasting experiences that included JC Le Roux’s signature Cap Classique Scintilla. These pairings were brought to life with short masterclasses and tasting notes that allowed guests to engage more deeply with the legacy of JC Le Roux, one that proudly blends Stellenbosch tradition with a contemporary, celebratory spirit.

Adding rhythm and joy to the experience were the Sparkling Queens — a group of charismatic dancers who moved through the marquee as ambassadors of celebration. Dressed in radiant, eye-catching couture, they engaged with guests and brought spontaneous bursts of dance and joy. More than performers, they brought heart to the event.