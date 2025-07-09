JC Le Roux brings glitzy glam main character energy to the Durban July
Bubbles, beats and bold style: the iconic sparkling wine brand served up standout experiences at its ‘Marvellously You’ marquee
JC Le Roux, SA’s original house of sparkling wine, brought main character energy to the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2025 with an experience that captured the event’s theme of Marvels of Mzansi perfectly.
JC Le Roux’s Marvellously You marquee was a tribute to individuality, joy and moments of celebration. From the time guests arrived, they were invited to step into the spotlight. The entrance was an elegant arch lit by warm, golden light and each guest was offered a glass of sparkling wine and a sweet treat to set the scene. The marquee itself turned self-expression into an art form, celebrating fashion and style within an immersive space coloured by the brand’s signature palette of golds, reds and ivory.
“Plush seating and two gold-accented bars anchored a setting that was equal parts luxurious and relaxed, and that was designed to re-energise guests and transport them from the outside world, transforming them from spectator to honoured guest,” says Siphokazi Solani, BTL Brand & Events Executive for the Wines Category at Heineken Beverages SA, owner of the JC Le Roux brand.
“The picnic garden became a sanctuary where guests unwound, reconnected and enjoyed the moment.”
At the centre of the marquee was the Marvellously You wall — a bold, LED-lit installation that featured mock paparazzi moments, iconic visuals and plenty of space for guests to pose, snap selfies and be seen. The experience was enhanced by the Sparkle Walk, which encouraged guests to show off their fashion with spontaneous runway moments. Cheered by the crowd and celebrated for their style, guests become part of a unique celebration of South African individuality.
Throughout the day, guests were treated to customised tasting experiences that included JC Le Roux’s signature Cap Classique Scintilla. These pairings were brought to life with short masterclasses and tasting notes that allowed guests to engage more deeply with the legacy of JC Le Roux, one that proudly blends Stellenbosch tradition with a contemporary, celebratory spirit.
Adding rhythm and joy to the experience were the Sparkling Queens — a group of charismatic dancers who moved through the marquee as ambassadors of celebration. Dressed in radiant, eye-catching couture, they engaged with guests and brought spontaneous bursts of dance and joy. More than performers, they brought heart to the event.
The entertainment line-up echoed this energy with headline performances by Langa Mavuso and The Muses. Each brought a fresh flair and flavour to the stage and created a dynamic soundtrack to the marquee, carrying it from sunshine-filled conversations to twilight dance floor fun.
Fashion also played a pivotal role. Hourly cultural fashion walk-throughs celebrated local designers and heritage aesthetics, with featured looks that reimagined the story and style of Mzansi.
Every corner of the JC Le Roux experience was designed for presence, from floral photo ops to deck-side entrance portraits. Whether guests were capturing content or collecting memories, they left with a feeling of being celebrated, seen and uplifted.
The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2025 delivered a bold celebration of South African identity, creativity and joy — and JC Le Roux was at the heart of every celebratory moment. From the golden welcome to the Sparkle Walk runway, from curated tastings to cultural fashion showcases, every element of the experience reflected the brand’s core belief: that every moment deserves bubbles.
As guests raised their glasses, posed at the Marvelously You wall, and danced to the star-filled line up, JC Le Roux reaffirmed its place not only as SA’s most-loved sparkling wine, but as a curator of confidence, connection and celebration.
This article was sponsored by JC Le Roux.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.