Warm up winter with plant-based dishes that delight the taste buds

Vegetables with meaty texture recipes perfect for chilly days

08 July 2025 - 08:55
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Cauliflower and potato curry served at the Wild Coast Sun in Eastern Cape
Scrumptious winter plant-based casseroles and curry dishes are superb to maximise the intake of the nutritional value offered by vegetables, without skimping on flavour and heartiness. 

With a plethora of cooking techniques and ease on the wallet, sous chef at Wild Coast Sun, Godfrey Setwe, says there is no reason for diners and home cooks to miss the “meatiness” on the winter menu. 

“Vegetables that have a meaty texture and can hold flavour are eggplants, cauliflower and mushrooms. For seasoning, mixed garden herbs and seasonal spices will do. Bake and grill in the oven to release and caramelise its natural juices,” he says.

Wedged on the border of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, the resort's delectable plant-based dishes include vegetable lasagne, sugar bean curry, creamy vegetable pasta, cauliflower and potato curry plus vegetable biryani.

“How to make our vegetable biryani? We use three to four types of vegetables, steam and grill them, while on the other end, your rice is cooking. When the vegetables are almost done, mix them into the cooked rice slowly. Cook it all together, then remove it from the stove,” says Setwe.

Godfrey Setwe, sous chef at the Wild Coast Sun
Born in Rustenburg in the North West, 51-year-old Setwe got his taste of the kitchen at Sun City Resort's Cascades Hotel when his late uncle Michael Bogatsu, a then-pastry chef at the resort, introduced him to the world of hospitality. 

“It was during my school holidays when I was asked to be a casual worker for pocket money. I was encouraged by mentors, including my uncle, and went all out until I became a full-time casual,” he says. 

He relocated and moved to Wild Coast Sun as a chef de partie in 2007 and was later promoted to sous chef in 2018.

 

Vegetable biryani recipe

Vegetable biryani served at the Wild Coast Sun in Eastern Cape
Ingredients

  • 1&1/2 cup basmati rice 
  • 1 piece cinnamon stick 
  • egg yellow food colouring 
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil 
  • 5 tbsp Marvello margarine
  • 2 bay leaves 
  • 2 pieces cinnamon sticks 
  • 2 onions, finely chopped 
  • 1 tsp ginger/garlic crushed/paste 
  • 1 herb curry leaves 
  • 2 green chillies slit in half 
  • 1 tsp chilli powder 
  • 1 tsp ground coriander 
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric 
  • 1 tsp garam masala 
  • 4 small potatoes, medium-sized cubes 
  • 1 tomato, blanched and grated 
  • 3 cups of assorted vegetables (carrots, cauliflower, green beans top & tail, peas, dried lentils brown or black, and white button mushroom) 
  • salt to taste 

Method

  • To cook the rice, add the cinnamon stick to the rice, season with salt and cook until half cooked. Drain the water, add a sprinkle of egg yellow food colouring, cover and set aside. 
  • Steam potatoes until almost cooked. Season with salt, shallow fry them in a little oil and set aside 
  • Fry one chopped onion until golden brown and crisp and set aside. 
  • To prepare the vegetables, heat one tablespoon of oil and one tablespoon of margarine, Marvello or butter. Add the bay leaf, and cinnamon stick and fry until fragrant. 
  • Add the curry leaf, chilli, and onion and sauté until the onion is translucent. Followed by the ginger/garlic crushed/paste and sauté for a minute.
  • Into the mixture, add the chilli powder, turmeric, ground coriander, garam masala and fry for another minute. Add the vegetables and herbs and allow it to fry with the spices and herbs for 3 minutes. 
  • Allow this mixture to sauté for 5-10 minutes on low heat. 
  • To an empty saucepan, add half a cup water, add the grated tomato, season with salt and allow it to simmer on low heat for about 20-30 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
  • To layer the biryani, add the cooked vegetables. Remove half a portion from the pot and leave half in the pot.
  • Fluff the rice with a fork and spread half the rice on top of the vegetable together with half the potatoes and half the fried onion. 
  • Add the other half of the vegetable on top of the rice together with the remaining potatoes. 
  • Place the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter on top and sprinkle the remaining onion over the rice. Cover the pot properly and let the dish finish cooking the biryani in a preheated oven at 180°C for 35-50 minutes or until the rice and potatoes are tender. You can fluff the rice in between cooking times to prevent it from drying out. Spray some water along the edges of the pot. 

Chef’s tip: 

  • When cooking rice on the stovetop, keep it at the lowest temperature and keep a careful eye on it so it doesn't burn. Substitute basmati rice for a long grain rice.
Cauliflower and potato curry
Cauliflower and potato curry recipe 

Ingredients

  • 2 medium cauliflower buds  
  • 4 medium potatoes 
  • 3/4 cup peas
  • 3 tbsp oil 
  • 1 large onion, chopped 
  • 3 medium tomatoes, chopped 
  • 1 teaspoon ginger, crushed 
  • 1/2 tsp garlic, crushed 
  • 3 green chillies, finely chopped  
  • 2 tbsp tomato puree 
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric  
  • 1 tsp chili powder or cayenne 
  • 1 tsp ground coriander  
  • 1 tsp garam masala 
  • salt to taste 

 Method  

  • Cut the cauliflower into medium florets and rinse thoroughly. 
  • Wash and peel the potatoes. Cut them into medium-sized cubes. 
  • Chop the onion and tomatoes 
  • Pan fry potatoes and cauliflower (optional step): 
  • Heat a frying pan and add 1 tablespoon of oil. Add ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder. 
  • Add the potato cubes and lightly fry until they are light brown. Set them aside. 
  • In the same pan, add 1 tablespoon oil and ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder.  Add cauliflower florets and fry until they are light brown. Set them aside. 
  • To make the curry, in the same pan, heat 1 tablespoon of oil and cumin seeds 
  • Add chopped onions and fry until they begin to brown. 
  • Add ginger, garlic crushed, and green chili and fry for 2-4 minutes. 
  • Now add tomatoes and tomato puree and mix well. 
  • Add chilli powder, ground coriander, ½ teaspoon turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and cover. 
  • Let it cook until the tomatoes are soft and mushy, and the oil begins to separate. 
  • Add 2 cups of water. 
  • In the mixture, add the fried potatoes and mix well. Cover and simmer until the potatoes are half-cooked. 
  • Add the fried cauliflower and mix well while adjusting the consistency. 
  • Finally, add the peas and bring it all to the boil. 
  • Simmer until the potato, cauliflower and peas are done. Cauliflowers should retain their crunch and should not be mushy. 
  • Add garam masala and coriander leaves. Mix well and serve hot. 

Chef’s tip: 

  • Lightly fry the potatoes and cauliflower. Although this step is optional, frying them will help to cook them perfectly without making them mushy, and it will enhance the taste of the dish. 
  • Make sure the tomatoes and spices are cooked well before adding water and potatoes. The tomatoes should become soft, and the oil should separate. 

