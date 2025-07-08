Scrumptious winter plant-based casseroles and curry dishes are superb to maximise the intake of the nutritional value offered by vegetables, without skimping on flavour and heartiness.
With a plethora of cooking techniques and ease on the wallet, sous chef at Wild Coast Sun, Godfrey Setwe, says there is no reason for diners and home cooks to miss the “meatiness” on the winter menu.
“Vegetables that have a meaty texture and can hold flavour are eggplants, cauliflower and mushrooms. For seasoning, mixed garden herbs and seasonal spices will do. Bake and grill in the oven to release and caramelise its natural juices,” he says.
Wedged on the border of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, the resort's delectable plant-based dishes include vegetable lasagne, sugar bean curry, creamy vegetable pasta, cauliflower and potato curry plus vegetable biryani.
“How to make our vegetable biryani? We use three to four types of vegetables, steam and grill them, while on the other end, your rice is cooking. When the vegetables are almost done, mix them into the cooked rice slowly. Cook it all together, then remove it from the stove,” says Setwe.
Warm up winter with plant-based dishes that delight the taste buds
Vegetables with meaty texture recipes perfect for chilly days
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Born in Rustenburg in the North West, 51-year-old Setwe got his taste of the kitchen at Sun City Resort's Cascades Hotel when his late uncle Michael Bogatsu, a then-pastry chef at the resort, introduced him to the world of hospitality.
“It was during my school holidays when I was asked to be a casual worker for pocket money. I was encouraged by mentors, including my uncle, and went all out until I became a full-time casual,” he says.
He relocated and moved to Wild Coast Sun as a chef de partie in 2007 and was later promoted to sous chef in 2018.
Vegetable biryani recipe
Image: SUPPLIED
Ingredients
Method
Chef’s tip:
Image: SUPPLIED
Cauliflower and potato curry recipe
Ingredients
Method
Chef’s tip:
