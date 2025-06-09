Bring the vibe: turn ‘Thank you, Mom’ into a song and win with Koo
Koo’s ‘A Song for Ma’ contest calls on schools and students to hype up mom in an original anthem or war cry for the chance to win up to R200,000 in prizes
This June, Koo is serenading mothers nationwide with the A Song for Ma competition. This tribute campaign uses the power of music and storytelling to honour mother figures across SA — and offers participating students and their schools the chance to win prizes to the value of a massive R200,000.
Koo and Mzansi’s mothers have lived side by side for over 80 years, and this year the brand is taking that bond a step further by using iGwijo — a traditional form of call-and-response singing — as a way to unify the nation in gratitude. iGwijo, often used to uplift and inspire, becomes a platform for everyday South Africans to say, “Thank you, Mom” in their own unforgettable way.
“Mothers don’t just make meals — they make memories,” says Neo Dikamotse, marketing manager for Koo at Tiger Brands. “And so many of those memories are flavoured with Koo. With A Song for Ma, we’re saying thank you with rhythm, heart, and harmony. This campaign ... celebrates every mother and mother figure who continues to show up with care, strength, and a plate full of love.”
The initiative draws inspiration from the jingle from Koo’s iconic Thank you, Mom TV ad that echoed through South African homes over 30 years ago. Now, the brand is challenging students to take inspiration from this jingle and create a modern-day revival that’s rooted in the same enduring love. With its own national singing competition, A Song for Ma encourages South Africans to express what they’ve always felt but perhaps never said — with music, unity, and joy.
WATCH | Who remembers Koo’s iconic ‘Thank you, Mom’ TV ad? Enjoy this throwback to the ’90s where a boy scout troop serenades their moms with a very special song.
Koo has teamed up with the Gwijo Squad — a grassroots movement that brings sports stadiums alive by unifying fans through song — to promote the competition.
“We’re incredibly honoured and excited to be partnering with Koo on such a powerful and meaningful movement,” says the Gwijo Squad. “Being able to pay tribute to extraordinary women through iGwijo — something so culturally rich — is special. This is more than just a song. It’s a love letter to the women who fed us, raised us, and shaped us.”
Incredible prizes up for grabs
Koo is serving up prizes to the value of R200,000 for the winners of the A Song for Ma contest and their school.
Group prizes for students:
- Winners: R30,000
- First runner up: R15,000
- Second runner up: R5,000
Prize for the winning school:
The winning school will receive R150,000 towards fulfilling its greatest need. This could include, for instance, a tuck shop revamp, musical instruments or transportation that’s Koo-branded.
Enter now, here’s how
The Koo A Song for Ma calls on schools and students across the country to compose and perform their most powerful iGwijo tributes to the remarkable women who shape our lives.
To enter:
- Rally the school to perform A Song for Ma. Whether it’s an anthem or war cry, pupils must specially create something to thank mom for how she has fed their bodies and souls.
- Students must be dressed in uniform, proudly representing themselves and their schools. Only groups of three or more students, who are all over the age of 13, may enter.
- Film the performance — ensure it’s full of energy and team spirt. The video should be 1 to 2 minutes long.
- Share the video on Instagram or TikTok, tag @KooFoodSA in the caption and include the hashtag #KOOThankYouMom. NB! The caption must include the school’s full name.
Top tip: Participants stand a higher chance of winning when they mention how their moms used Koo in their meals and how those meals made them feel.
Entries close on June 30 2025. Ts & Cs apply.
This article was sponsored by Koo.