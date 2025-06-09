Bring the vibe: turn ‘Thank you, Mom’ into a song and win with Koo

This June, Koo is serenading mothers nationwide with the A Song for Ma competition. This tribute campaign uses the power of music and storytelling to honour mother figures across SA — and offers participating students and their schools the chance to win prizes to the value of a massive R200,000.

Koo and Mzansi’s mothers have lived side by side for over 80 years, and this year the brand is taking that bond a step further by using iGwijo — a traditional form of call-and-response singing — as a way to unify the nation in gratitude. iGwijo, often used to uplift and inspire, becomes a platform for everyday South Africans to say, “Thank you, Mom” in their own unforgettable way.

“Mothers don’t just make meals — they make memories,” says Neo Dikamotse, marketing manager for Koo at Tiger Brands. “And so many of those memories are flavoured with Koo. With A Song for Ma, we’re saying thank you with rhythm, heart, and harmony. This campaign ... celebrates every mother and mother figure who continues to show up with care, strength, and a plate full of love.”

The initiative draws inspiration from the jingle from Koo’s iconic Thank you, Mom TV ad that echoed through South African homes over 30 years ago. Now, the brand is challenging students to take inspiration from this jingle and create a modern-day revival that’s rooted in the same enduring love. With its own national singing competition, A Song for Ma encourages South Africans to express what they’ve always felt but perhaps never said — with music, unity, and joy.