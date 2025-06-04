Food & Drink

Eggcellent ideas for all your meals – not just breakfast

Serve up an all-day menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner spotlighting the humble egg with these recipes.

04 June 2025 - 08:17
Eggs can be served at all times of the day, thanks to their versatile superpower to elevate any dish.
Image: supplied

What came first, the chicken or egg? Whatever the answer is, eggs can be served at all times of the day, thanks to their versatile superpower to elevate any dish.  

Cost efficient and delicious, eggs are loaded with great nutritional benefits and healthy fats. They’re also the perfect substitute and can easily replace animal protein on the plate.  

Eggs should not be limited to breakfast menus and fancy brunch dates. Serve up an all-day menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner spotlighting the humble egg with these recipes.  

Breakfast: Mashed potato crumpets 

Image: supplied

Serves 6 

Preparation time: 20 minutes 

Cooking time: 30 minutes 

Ingredient 

  •  6 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed 
  • 45ml (3 tbsp) margarine 
  • salt and pepper 
  • 7 eggs 
  • 180ml (¾ cup) cheddar, grated 
  • small handful chives, finely chopped + extra 
  • 375ml (1½ cups) cake flour 
  • sunflower oil, for cooking 
  • tomato chilli jam, to serve

Method 

  • Cook the potatoes in salted boiling water for about 15 minutes or until soft. Mash with the margarine. Season with salt and pepper. 
  • Combine 750ml (3 cups) mashed potatoes with 1 egg cheddar, chives and 180ml (¾ cup) of the flour. Roll the mixture into 6 balls and flatten into 1cm thick patties. 
  • Place the remaining flour in a shallow dish and coat each crumpet in the flour. 
  • Heat a thin layer of oil in a large frying pan over medium heat and fry the crumpets in batches, for about 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Season with salt and pepper. Drain on paper towel-lined plates. 
  • Wipe the pan clean and heat another splash of oil on medium heat. Fry the remaining 6 eggs in the same pan for about 3 minutes or until whites are set and cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. 
  • Serve the crumpets topped with fried eggs, tomato chilli jam and extra chives. 

Lunch: Eggy bun bowls 

Image: supplied

Serves 2 

Preparation time: 10 minutes 

Cooking time: 15 minutes 

Ingredients 

  • 2 round buns  
  • 60ml (¼ cup) margarine 
  •  2 round ham slices 
  •  2 eggs 
  • salt and pepper 
  • 60 ml (¼ cup) white cheddar, grated 

 Method 

  • Preheat oven to 180°C 
  • Cut tops off the buns and hollow out the centres, leaving a 1cm bread rim. Spread the insides of the buns with margarine 
  • Line the bun bowls with ham. Crack an egg into each. Season with salt and pepper. Top with cheddar. 
  • Place the bun bowls and lids, buttered side up on a baking tray. Bake for about 15 minutes or until whites are set and yolks cooked to your liking.

For variation, mix a small handful of chopped parsley and 1 small, crushed garlic clove through the margarine before spreading. 

 

Dinner: Cottage pie with baked eggs 

Image: supplied

Serves 6 

Preparation time: 20 minutes 

Cooking time: 50 minutes 

Ingredients 

For the mash: 

  •  6 potatoes, peeled and cubed 
  • 125ml (½ cup) milk 
  • 80ml (⅓ cup) margarine 
  • salt and pepper

For the mince: 

  • 15ml (1 tbsp) sunflower oil + extra 
  • 500g beef mince 
  • 1 onion, finely chopped 
  •  410g tin Italian style tomatoes 
  • 250ml (1 cup) frozen mixed veg 
  •  4-6 eggs

Method 

  • For the mash, cook the potatoes in salted boiling water for about 20 minutes or until soft. Drain. Mash with milk and margarine. Season with salt. 
  • Meanwhile, for the mince, heat the oil on high and fry the mince for about 8 minutes or until browned. Season with salt and pepper. Set it aside. Sauté the onion for about 5 minutes or until golden. 
  • Return mince with the tomatoes and frozen veg. Cover, bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. 
  • Preheat oven to 200°C. Spread the mince into a 24cm oven proof dish.  
  • Top with the mash and pull a fork through the top to flatten. Bake for 20 minutes. 
  • Remove from the oven and make 4-6 egg-sized wells in the mash with a spoon. 
  • Crack an egg into each well. Bake for about 10 minutes or until the whites are set and yolks are cooked to your liking. 

*Recipes and images courtesy of The South African Poultry Association  

