Liziwe Matloha encourages citizens to take pride in traditional cuisine

South Africans should never stop savouring the tasty magic coming from the versatility and heritage of classic family staple seven colours. That's according to TV chef and cookbook author Liziwe Matloha, praising the mouth-watering cuisine that is popularly referred to as Sunday kos.
“When people criticise our cuisine, I get upset,” she says. “We should own our recipes. Other nations are so proud of their traditional foods, I wish we could treat our traditional dishes the same.
“It’s [seven colours] colourful, has textures and different beautiful flavours. I can have 10 dishes from a seven colours cuisine. One can easily take it to fine dining or keep it traditional. I always serve it with confidence.”
For Matloha, seven colours evoke nostalgic childhood memories, which she shares among other tasty dishes in her 2021 cookbook Dinner at Matloha.
“Growing up in the North West, we had very little. My dad grew a vegetable garden and we'll eat from our garden and donations from church congregants. But everyone would look forward to a Sunday meal. I would cook with my sisters; it was only on Sundays we would have rice. Baked beans with mayonnaise and grated beetroot with mayonnaise – it was so delicious,” she says
At age 13, Matloha was cooking the family Sunday lunch, taking cooking notes from her neighbourhood and church.
“Sundays you wanted to impress when it was your turn,” she says.
“I was so curious. I would be exposed to a salad at my friend's house, come home and try to make it. Even though I didn’t know what seasoning went in. At night vigils, I would learn how to fry cabbage in a big pot.”
After working in clothing retail as a sales consultant, Matloha pursued her dream to be in media but soon felt stuck.
“In a TV interview, a famous musician was talking about happiness when you pursue your talent and I knew that one thing that makes me happy is cooking. I was already cooking for people and they would sing praises about my food. So that day, I decided to study culinary arts at Capsicum Culinary Studio, Boksburg campus.”
Matloha hosts cooking classes on her signature seven colours. “When I cook, I want my mom and Oprah Winfrey to enjoy my food. It’s super clean but flavourful as I add soul to the food,” she says.
Liziwe Matloha encourages citizens to take pride in traditional cuisine
Matloha's signature seven colours boasts different beautiful flavours
Pickled chakalaka and isonka sa manzi
Ingredients
Isonka sa manzi (makes two mini loaves)
Chalalaka
Method
Chef’s tip: Use a large pot with a tight-fitting lid. It needs to be big enough for steaming the bread in a single batch, with enough space for the dough to expand without the loaves getting stuck together.
