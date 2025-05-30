Monkey Shoulder kicks off career-making contest for fashion rebels

This May, Monkey Shoulder swapped barrels for boldness as the official pouring partner for Soweto Fashion Week (SFW) Autumn/Winter 2025 — and true to form, the premium whisky brand didn’t just pour; it performed. Think cocktails with character, streetwear with swagger, and a stylish new showdown that turned heads and timelines.

Hosted over four days at the iconic Soweto Theatre, SFW showcased the sartorial skills of 35 emerging and established local designers as they presented their latest collections.

In the Monkey Shoulder VIP lounge, whisky wasn’t the only thing served. The space came alive with a bold mural by 2024 Brushstroke Battle winner George Mars, curated to reflect the SFW theme, “Uncharted Creativity”, with a riot of colour and cultural influences. It quickly became the go-to content spot for stylists, influencers and industry insiders.