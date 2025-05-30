Monkey Shoulder kicks off career-making contest for fashion rebels
Young designers, the Street Thread Battle is your chance to win R20,000 in cash, a mentorship with a top designer, and a spot at Soweto Fashion Week. Enter now — here’s how
This May, Monkey Shoulder swapped barrels for boldness as the official pouring partner for Soweto Fashion Week (SFW) Autumn/Winter 2025 — and true to form, the premium whisky brand didn’t just pour; it performed. Think cocktails with character, streetwear with swagger, and a stylish new showdown that turned heads and timelines.
Hosted over four days at the iconic Soweto Theatre, SFW showcased the sartorial skills of 35 emerging and established local designers as they presented their latest collections.
In the Monkey Shoulder VIP lounge, whisky wasn’t the only thing served. The space came alive with a bold mural by 2024 Brushstroke Battle winner George Mars, curated to reflect the SFW theme, “Uncharted Creativity”, with a riot of colour and cultural influences. It quickly became the go-to content spot for stylists, influencers and industry insiders.
But Monkey Shoulder wasn’t just there for the party. On opening night, media personality Shamiso Mosaka helped the brand officially launch its Street Thread Battle — a Johannesburg-based designer search that champions the next wave of fashion rebels.
The Street Thread Battle isn’t just a competition, it’s a career-making opportunity. The covetable prize package includes:
- R20,000 cash;
- A mentorship from acclaimed designer Fulu Rathumbu;
- The chance to collaborate with Rathumbu’s brand, Blank Collection; and
- The opportunity to debut a collection at SFW Spring/Summer in November 2025.
So, if you’re a young designer studying or working in fashion — or dreaming of it — and have what it takes to shake up the streetwear scene, visit the Street Thread Battle microsite and enter now*.
And speaking of SFW debuts, Monkey Shoulder proudly raised a glass to designer Ayanda Nhlapo of House of Ayanda, who made her first-ever SFW appearance this season. Her Autumn/Winter 2025 collection layered Afro-modern aesthetics with rich cultural storytelling — a blend of heritage and innovation that echoes Monkey Shoulder’s own ethos as a whisky that proudly “blends the rules” and is made for mixing.
Nhlapo’s minimalist-meets-maximalist style and collaborative spirit made her the perfect fit for a Fashion Week fuelled by disruption, and a whisky brand that celebrates those who colour outside the lines.
From the runway to the rocks, SFW Autumn/Winter 2025 was proof that great things happen when you dare to blend.
This article was sponsored by Monkey Shoulder.
*Entries close on August 7 2025. Ts & Cs apply.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.