Koo’s 5-A-DAY makes healthy eating easy for your family, from breakfast to dinner

For busy parents, nourishing children with the right types of food can be wonderfully simplified, turning it from a chore into a joy. That’s because good health can start with something as simple — and colourful — as 5-A-DAY with Koo.

As a proud staple in South African kitchens, Koo is committed to making healthy eating effortless and delicious, especially for families. Backed by years of trust and quality, Koo has been passionate about helping parents get two fruits and three veggies into their families’ daily meals, from breakfast through to dinner. This is how the 5-A-DAY with Koo initiative was conceptualised.

Why 5-A-DAY matters

Children are constantly growing, learning, and on the move. To ensure they’re strong enough to keep up with the demands of their physical and mental development, balanced nutrition is essential. That’s where Koo's 5-A-DAY comes in.

According to the UK’s National Health Service, eating at least five portions of a variety of fruit and vegetables every day helps support children’s growth, strengthens their immune systems, and reduces the risk of health issues later in life, including heart disease and some types of cancer.

For children, this can easily be broken down into:

Two servings of fruit for natural sugars, essential vitamins, and hydration.

Three servings of vegetables for fibre, minerals, and long-lasting energy.

By making small, colourful changes to every meal, families can effortlessly work towards their 5-A-DAY and establish a lifetime of healthy habits.