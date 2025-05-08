Koo’s 5-A-DAY makes healthy eating easy for your family, from breakfast to dinner
Help your children build healthy habits that last a lifetime — by effortlessly making small, colourful changes to every meal
For busy parents, nourishing children with the right types of food can be wonderfully simplified, turning it from a chore into a joy. That’s because good health can start with something as simple — and colourful — as 5-A-DAY with Koo.
As a proud staple in South African kitchens, Koo is committed to making healthy eating effortless and delicious, especially for families. Backed by years of trust and quality, Koo has been passionate about helping parents get two fruits and three veggies into their families’ daily meals, from breakfast through to dinner. This is how the 5-A-DAY with Koo initiative was conceptualised.
Why 5-A-DAY matters
Children are constantly growing, learning, and on the move. To ensure they’re strong enough to keep up with the demands of their physical and mental development, balanced nutrition is essential. That’s where Koo's 5-A-DAY comes in.
According to the UK’s National Health Service, eating at least five portions of a variety of fruit and vegetables every day helps support children’s growth, strengthens their immune systems, and reduces the risk of health issues later in life, including heart disease and some types of cancer.
For children, this can easily be broken down into:
- Two servings of fruit for natural sugars, essential vitamins, and hydration.
- Three servings of vegetables for fibre, minerals, and long-lasting energy.
By making small, colourful changes to every meal, families can effortlessly work towards their 5-A-DAY and establish a lifetime of healthy habits.
WATCH | In this clip from ‘Colour your Plate with Koo’, celebrity chef Reuben Riffel shows how a balanced meal doesn’t have to be boring. Learn how to make a healthy and tasty dish that the kids will enjoy too.
“As a nutrition professional, I see the power of practical solutions in supporting family health,” says Arthur Ramoroka, corporate nutritionist at Tiger Brands, the owner of Koo.
“At Koo, our role goes beyond providing products — we help South Africans connect nutritional science with real, everyday meals. Through initiatives like 5-A-DAY and [the TV show] Colour Your Plate with Koo, we’re making healthy eating achievable, sustainable, and fun for families.”
Koo’s purpose-driven plate
For over 100 years, Tiger Brands has been committed to improving public health, and Koo has led the charge.
Koo’s trusted range of canned fruits, vegetables and legumes is designed to help make nutritious and affordable eating accessible for all South Africans, ensuring that healthier choices are within everyone’s reach.
This commitment is clearly reflected in the 2024 Tiger Brands Sustainability Report, which highlights Koo’s ongoing impact:
- 60% of Tiger Brands’ food portfolio, which largely includes Koo canned produce, has since met its nutritional standards for healthier products categories within the Eat Well Live Well programme.
- Through beloved brands like Koo, Tiger Brands has invested R84m in health and nutrition education, promoting awareness about balanced diets and supporting healthier eating habits.
- Over the years 74,465 learners across 78 schools nationally were provided with nutritious daily breakfasts through the Tiger Brands Foundation.
When it comes to meal preparation, Koo’s range of canned fruits, vegetables and legumes takes the prep time out of healthy eating. Whether it’s a spoonful of peaches in morning oats, sweetcorn in a lunch box wrap, or chakalaka as part of supper, these colourful, flavourful options help parents serve up 5-A-DAY without fuss.
Colour your plate, colour your life
Now in its fourth season, Colour Your Plate with Koo takes the 5-A-DAY message straight into the heart of South African homes. With over 45-million viewers across the continent since its debut in 2021, the show goes beyond sharing delicious recipes — it’s about showing families just how easy and enjoyable it is to add more colour, and therefore more nutrition, to every meal.
Each episode is designed to inspire viewers to incorporate at least two fruits and three vegetables daily by featuring creative, family-friendly dishes that use accessible, affordable ingredients — many straight from the Koo range. Through expert advice, clever cooking tips, and vibrant meal ideas, the show champions the ethos that when you fill your plate with a rainbow of produce, you’re also filling it with essential nutrients for good health.
WATCH | In this clip from ‘Colour your Plate with Koo’, Reuben Riffel shows how a simple can of baked beans can be transformed into a delicious meatball dish.
As Thabiso Masehla, senior brand manager at Tiger Brands, says: “Colour Your Plate with Koo is more than just a celebration of our beloved products — [it’s a reflection of Koo’s commitment] to the health and wellbeing of every South African. Through this show, we’re empowering families with the knowledge and inspiration to embrace nutritious, affordable meals that meet the 5-A-DAY goal. It’s about making healthy eating tasty, simple, accessible, and part of our everyday culture, because a healthier nation starts at home — one colourful plate at a time.”
Viewers can catch fresh weekly episodes of Colour Your Plate with Koo on Tuesdays at 7.30pm on SABC2 (DStv channel 192). Full episodes are also available on Koo’s YouTube page, making it easier than ever to bring the 5-A-DAY habit home, no matter your schedule.
Making healthy eating a habit
Koo believes that healthy choices shouldn’t be complicated. With affordable, high-quality products, educational platforms like Colour Your Plate with Koo, and initiatives rooted in nutrition science, the iconic brand continues helping families build lasting healthy habits.
After all, serving children a balanced plate today is an investment in tomorrow’s healthy, happy adults — and with a little help from Koo, getting to 5-A-DAY can be as easy as breakfast, lunch and dinner.
This article was sponsored by Koo.