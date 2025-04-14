Baked beans and mayo - a salad?

Nothing bumps up the nutrition, convenience, and flavour of the beloved seven colours like a baked-beans and mayonnaise combo.

But is it a salad or a side? You decide.

In curating an old-fashioned Easter menu with a mouth-watering twist, Umpheko food stylist and fashion designer Mpumelelo Dhlamini drew inspiration from dishes rooted in nostalgia.

“This Easter, we are recreating the classics while keeping it contemporary,” Dhlamini says.

“Even though we keep evolving as people, certain dishes remain dear to us. Those dishes celebrate who we are, merging the past and present, like the dishes I used to make with my late parents for the holidays.”

Enter Mzansi’s kitchen staples, the iconic baked beans and chakalaka. Packed with flavour, they also save time and money.

“South Africans love baked beans and chakalaka — that’s our thing,” says Dhlamini. “Growing up, I had an aunt who lived in Soweto, and I remember the smell of chakalaka greeting us by her doorway when we visited her. Chakalaka is the one dish that goes with almost everything, from a braai to a roast."

“It can be mixed up or kept simple — it elevates the plate and adds a different flavour.”

Here is how to recreate those special memories this Easter: