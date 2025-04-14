Food & Drink

Baked beans and mayo - a salad?

Relive your childhood this Easter by giving everyday classics baked beans and chakalaka fresh twist

14 April 2025 - 07:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Old-fashioned Easter menu with a mouth-watering twist
Old-fashioned Easter menu with a mouth-watering twist
Image: Ray Manzana

Nothing bumps up the nutrition, convenience, and flavour of the beloved seven colours like a baked-beans and mayonnaise combo.

But is it a salad or a side? You decide.

In curating an old-fashioned Easter menu with a mouth-watering twist, Umpheko food stylist and fashion designer Mpumelelo Dhlamini drew inspiration from dishes rooted in nostalgia.

“This Easter, we are recreating the classics while keeping it contemporary,” Dhlamini says.

“Even though we keep evolving as people, certain dishes remain dear to us. Those dishes celebrate who we are, merging the past and present, like the dishes I used to make with my late parents for the holidays.”

Enter Mzansi’s kitchen staples, the iconic baked beans and chakalaka. Packed with flavour, they also save time and money.

“South Africans love baked beans and chakalaka — that’s our thing,” says Dhlamini. “Growing up, I had an aunt who lived in Soweto, and I remember the smell of chakalaka greeting us by her doorway when we visited her. Chakalaka is the one dish that goes with almost everything, from a braai to a roast."

“It can be mixed up or kept simple — it elevates the plate and adds a different flavour.”

Here is how to recreate those special memories this Easter:

1. BAKED BEANS & MAYO “SALAD”

Classic baked beans and mayo "salad"
Classic baked beans and mayo "salad"
Image: Ray Manzana

Ingredients:

  • 1 can of Koo baked beans
  • 1 can of Koo green peas (drained)
  • 1/4 cup feta cheese
  • 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise

Method:

  • In a bowl, combine peas, baked beans, and feta cheese
  • Add mayonnaise and mix
  • Serve with seven-colour classics

2. MINI CHAKALAKA QUICHE

Mini chakalaka quiche
Mini chakalaka quiche
Image: Ray Manzana

Ingredients:

  • 400g shortcrust pastry
  • 1 can of Koo chakalaka
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon green-onion spice
  • 1 teaspoon Aromat
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup grated mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

Method:

  • Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celcuis 
  • Roll out short-crust pastry and cut out circles that will fit in a muffin pan
  • Grease the muffin pan and add the pastry circles to each well, pressing down gently
  • In a mixing bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients — chakalaka, eggs, green-onion spice, Aromat, black pepper, and 3/4 of the cheese (the remaining cheese is for the topping) 
  • Pour the mixture onto the pastry circles, gently filling each well. Leaving about a centimetre at the top
  • Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top of each mini quiche
  • Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown

3. SWEETCORN BREAD

Sweetcorn bread
Sweetcorn bread
Image: Ray Manzana

Dry ingredients:

  • 1 cup polenta flour
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 2 tablespoons icing sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Wet ingredients:

  • 3 large eggs
  • 250ml sour cream
  • 1 cup of canned Koo sweetcorn
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter

Method:

  • Preheat oven to 180 deg Celcius 
  • In a large bowl, combine all the dry ingredients; in a separate bowl, combine all the wet ingredients
  • Combine the two bowls of dry and wet ingredients
  • Line or butter your baking pan and pour the mixture into the pan
  • Bake for 30-35 minutes or until fully done. Do a knife test to see if the bread has cooked through 
  • After baking, allow the bread to cool before serving.

 

Spicy honey mustard roasted lamb with white kidney beans
Spicy honey mustard roasted lamb with white kidney beans
Image: Ray Manzana
Nostalgic Easter lunch with classic dishes given a modern twist
Nostalgic Easter lunch with classic dishes given a modern twist
Image: Ray Manzana
Chakalaka purée
Chakalaka purée
Image: Ray Manzana
Easter table with nostalgic flavours
Easter table with nostalgic flavours
Image: Ray Manzana
Honey roasted mixed vegetables
Honey roasted mixed vegetables
Image: Ray Manzana
Umpheko pickled fish
Umpheko pickled fish
Image: Ray Manzana
Creamy spinach stuffed butternut
Creamy spinach stuffed butternut
Image: Ray Manzana
Classic Easter table
Classic Easter table
Image: Ray Manzana

Chef Elias Thobakgale creates a customised menu for homesick travellers

Chef Elias Thobakgale's perfect recipes for travellers with a menu that is a blend of cultural delicacies and local flavour.
S Mag
6 days ago

Winemaker Koketso Motaung toasts to inaugural wine festival in Klerksdorp

The inaugural Wine and Bubbles Festival is looking to put Klerksdorp on the map as a wine destination.
S Mag
1 week ago

Hearty and delicious beef stew tops list of comfort foods

When you think of your favourite comfort foods, what comes to mind?
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Shanice Robson fuses her family’s recipes into her cuisine

Shanice Robson has been winning over local and international guests by adding the magic of her secret family recipes to her mouthwatering dishes.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Migrate to autumn with your summer menu

Make the most of summer’s light menu by adapting it to fuse warm and hearty flavours synonymous with autumn.
S Mag
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate
DA heads to court to oppose budget