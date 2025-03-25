When you think of your favourite comfort foods, what comes to mind? We know a hearty beef stew is very likely to be at the top of many people’s lists.
But, cautions chef Katleho Malete: “Don’t rush the process by boiling the beef; cook it slow and on a low heat so that you don’t strip away the flavour of the meat.”
The 27-year-old junior sous chef at the Meropa Casino and Entertainment World in Polokwane, Limpopo, says: “Don’t simply boil the beef cubes and only add the beef stock at the end, otherwise you will lose all the flavour of the beef in the water.”
To make the perfect beef stew, Malete advises: “Seal the meat first to reduce the cooking time and bring out the beef’s flavour.
“To seal the meat, add oil in a pan and brown your beef cubes on medium to high heat. You want a rich brown colour to your stew, and this stage breaks down the meat fibres and softens it for cooking.
“When they see the plate that you created for them, they are blown away by it. I enjoy putting smiles on people’s faces.”
Hearty and delicious beef stew tops list of comfort foods
Chef advises on best way to seal in flavour of the meat
Malete holds a professional cookery and culinary arts qualification and a trade-chef qualification from the Limpopo Chef Academy.
He started his practical training in the kitchens of the Meropa Casino and Entertainment World in 2018, returned as a commis chef in 2022 and worked his way up to become a junior sous chef.
“Growing up I wanted to become a nurse, but at the back of my head, I was passionate about cooking,” he says. “I was not considering getting into culinary or hospitality until I realised that food was my calling. I excelled at culinary school and I knew this was where I was supposed to be.”
Growing up, Malete’s passion for cooking was inspired by his mother and aunt, who he believes are the best cooks in the world.
“The first dish I made – with some assistance from my mom at age 12 – was a chicken curry for Sunday lunch,” he recalls. “We would wake up early Sunday morning, prepare lunch dishes and go to church. My mom says it was delicious.”
Here is Malete’s recipe.
Hearty beef stew
Ingredients
Method
