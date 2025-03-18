Shanice Robson has been winning over local and international guests at the Sun City Resort in North West by adding the magic of her secret family recipes to her mouthwatering dishes.
The 33-year-old executive sous chef at the elegant Cascades Hotel at the resort fuses the elegance of fine dining with beloved local flavours.
“What we have in South Africa is the opportunity to offer the guests an experience that is completely different to what they have back home,” says Robson.
“Many chefs and establishments are doing fine dining and these new food trends. It’s interesting to try them out. But I believe that whenever you do a dish or come up with a menu, 50% should infuse new trends and the other 50% should be old school and heritage dishes influenced by where you grew up.
“Whenever I create a menu, I not only think about what’s happening in 2025 – focusing on nutritional value and following shifts on Instagram for inspiration – but I infuse my culture and background [in the dishes], such as curries, using all those spices and herbs from back home.”
The Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, native has introduced her family recipes into her cooking. On one occasion, her grandmother’s humble vanilla cake recipe won over attendees at the resort’s prestigious golfing tournament.
Shanice Robson fuses her family’s recipes into her cuisine
Your household will love this deliciously creamy pasta dish
Image: SUPPLIED
Shanice Robson has been winning over local and international guests at the Sun City Resort in North West by adding the magic of her secret family recipes to her mouthwatering dishes.
The 33-year-old executive sous chef at the elegant Cascades Hotel at the resort fuses the elegance of fine dining with beloved local flavours.
“What we have in South Africa is the opportunity to offer the guests an experience that is completely different to what they have back home,” says Robson.
“Many chefs and establishments are doing fine dining and these new food trends. It’s interesting to try them out. But I believe that whenever you do a dish or come up with a menu, 50% should infuse new trends and the other 50% should be old school and heritage dishes influenced by where you grew up.
“Whenever I create a menu, I not only think about what’s happening in 2025 – focusing on nutritional value and following shifts on Instagram for inspiration – but I infuse my culture and background [in the dishes], such as curries, using all those spices and herbs from back home.”
The Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, native has introduced her family recipes into her cooking. On one occasion, her grandmother’s humble vanilla cake recipe won over attendees at the resort’s prestigious golfing tournament.
Image: SUPPLIED
“We were challenged to make bakes for the entire Nedbank Golf Challenge,” Robson says. “I used my grandmother’s vanilla sponge recipe ... and got so many compliments. My manager at that time said it was the best vanilla sponge she had ever tasted.
“Since then my family’s recipes have often featured on our dining menu.”
Another famous family recipe is her Sunday pasta dish.
“You know how in every Sunday meal the seven colours are a must-have, but in our family, the pasta dish must be there. It has been in my family for years. It needs to have a creamy, cheesy white sauce. You must get the sauce right. You must cook the bacon properly. My family pasta dish is my favourite childhood dish,” she says.
Robson’s creamy pasta family recipe
Ingredients
Method
Image: supplied
Image: SUPPLIED
Migrate to autumn with your summer menu
Snacking with fruit, yoghurt and nuts sustains energy – dietitian
Pap, braaied meat embedded in our culture – chef Moses Moloi
Chakalaka a must-have staple in your pantry, says chef Riffel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos