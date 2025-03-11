It’s that time of the year when the summer temperatures drop, signalling a change into the autumn season.
However, you don’t have to say goodbye to your summer dishes. Make the most of summer’s light menu by adapting it to fuse warm and hearty flavours synonymous with autumn.
Yoshan Naidu, executive chef at @Sandton Hotel in Benmore Gardens, Sandton, implores food enthusiasts to make the most of the autumnal dishes by curating an eating experience that spotlight seasonal local produce.
“When it comes to menus and what people are eating, yes, hearty food is what we end up with. For now, we're still looking at light dishes, but with spicy flavours. Using spices like star anise or cinnamon can warm up dishes while still keeping it light,” says the 40-year-old.
“I'm a big advocate when it comes to seasonal local food. From December to mid-March, we’ve got plenty of stone fruit. But what we can also do is to preserve them for the latter parts of the season.
“In Johannesburg, what’s in season is morogo, which is our spinach, sweet potato, and those kinds of things, so look to what is close in our areas and readily available to you.”
Naidu hails from Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, and grew up in the kitchen of his family’s fourth-generation fish and chips store. After completing school, he moved to Johannesburg with his sister to study hospitality management at Boston City Campus in 2001.
His intrigue for discovering new flavours was ignited by a nostalgic memory from his childhood and he made it to his menu today.
“We had different fryers. One day, I cooked a piece of fish in the fryer for russian. I cooked the fish in the wrong oil, and I cooked it in the russian oil, and it had that meaty taste, but it was fish. It's one of the dishes I like making,” Naidu says.
Migrate to autumn with your summer menu
Image: supplied
It’s that time of the year when the summer temperatures drop, signalling a change into the autumn season.
However, you don’t have to say goodbye to your summer dishes. Make the most of summer’s light menu by adapting it to fuse warm and hearty flavours synonymous with autumn.
Yoshan Naidu, executive chef at @Sandton Hotel in Benmore Gardens, Sandton, implores food enthusiasts to make the most of the autumnal dishes by curating an eating experience that spotlight seasonal local produce.
“When it comes to menus and what people are eating, yes, hearty food is what we end up with. For now, we're still looking at light dishes, but with spicy flavours. Using spices like star anise or cinnamon can warm up dishes while still keeping it light,” says the 40-year-old.
“I'm a big advocate when it comes to seasonal local food. From December to mid-March, we’ve got plenty of stone fruit. But what we can also do is to preserve them for the latter parts of the season.
“In Johannesburg, what’s in season is morogo, which is our spinach, sweet potato, and those kinds of things, so look to what is close in our areas and readily available to you.”
Naidu hails from Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, and grew up in the kitchen of his family’s fourth-generation fish and chips store. After completing school, he moved to Johannesburg with his sister to study hospitality management at Boston City Campus in 2001.
His intrigue for discovering new flavours was ignited by a nostalgic memory from his childhood and he made it to his menu today.
“We had different fryers. One day, I cooked a piece of fish in the fryer for russian. I cooked the fish in the wrong oil, and I cooked it in the russian oil, and it had that meaty taste, but it was fish. It's one of the dishes I like making,” Naidu says.
Image: supplied
Fact Box
Naidu guides for sourcing local seasonal ingredients:
Beef Wellington with roasted butternut squash, parsnip purée and red wine jus
Ingredients
For the Beef Wellington:
For the Jus
Roasted Butternut Squash
Parsnip Puree
Instructions
To Serve
Slice the Beef Wellington and serve it on plates alongside a generous scoop of parsnip purée, and roasted butternut squash and drizzle with the jus.
Image: Laura's World
Image: supplied
Snacking with fruit, yoghurt and nuts sustains energy – dietitian
Pap, braaied meat embedded in our culture – chef Moses Moloi
Chakalaka a must-have staple in your pantry, says chef Riffel
Cooking together strengthens couple's bond, says chef Angelique Frost
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos