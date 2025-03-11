Migrate to autumn with your summer menu

Food & Drink

Beef Wellington with roasted butternut squash, parsnip purée and red wine jus by Chef Yoshan Naidu
Image: supplied

It’s that time of the year when the summer temperatures drop, signalling a change into the autumn season.   

However, you don’t have to say goodbye to your summer dishes. Make the most of summer’s light menu by adapting it to fuse warm and hearty flavours synonymous with autumn.

Yoshan Naidu, executive chef at @Sandton Hotel in Benmore Gardens, Sandton, implores food enthusiasts to make the most of the autumnal dishes by curating an eating experience that spotlight seasonal local produce.

“When it comes to menus and what people are eating, yes, hearty food is what we end up with. For now, we're still looking at light dishes, but with spicy flavours. Using spices like star anise or cinnamon can warm up dishes while still keeping it light,” says the 40-year-old.

“I'm a big advocate when it comes to seasonal local food. From December to mid-March, we’ve got plenty of stone fruit. But what we can also do is to preserve them for the latter parts of the season.

“In Johannesburg, what’s in season is morogo, which is our spinach, sweet potato, and those kinds of things, so look to what is close in our areas and readily available to you.”

Naidu hails from Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, and grew up in the kitchen of his family’s fourth-generation fish and chips store. After completing school, he moved to Johannesburg with his sister to study hospitality management at Boston City Campus in 2001.

His intrigue for discovering new flavours was ignited by a nostalgic memory from his childhood and he made it to his menu today.

“We had different fryers. One day, I cooked a piece of fish in the fryer for russian. I cooked the fish in the wrong oil, and I cooked it in the russian oil, and it had that meaty taste, but it was fish. It's one of the dishes I like making,” Naidu says.

Interiors of the @Sandton Hotel
Image: supplied

Fact Box

Naidu guides for sourcing local seasonal ingredients:

  • Don't just put something in your cart. Pick up the produce and read the back. You could be buying something from Mauritius.
  • Speak to local producers of fruit and vegetables at farmer's markets and local stores.
  • When you see vegetables with indentations or bruises on them, try not to be scared. It’s natural and that's how it's supposed to be. 
  • Save a buck by asking your butcher for cheaper cuts of meat. It might take a little longer to cook but is worthwhile when it comes to packing flavour. 

Beef Wellington with roasted butternut squash, parsnip purée and red wine jus   

Ingredients 

For the Beef Wellington: 

  • 1.5lbs beef tenderloin 
  • Salt and pepper, to taste 
  • 2 tbsp olive oil 
  • 80g mushrooms (finely chopped) 
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced) 
  • 1 tbsp fresh thyme (chopped) 
  • 8 slices prosciutto 
  • 1 sheet puff pastry (thawed) 
  • 1 egg (beaten for egg wash) 

For the Jus 

  • 2 cups beef stock 
  • 1/2 cup red wine 
  • 1 shallot (finely chopped) 
  • 1 sprig of fresh thyme 
  • salt and pepper, to taste

Roasted Butternut Squash 

  • 1 medium butternut squash (peeled, seeded, and cubed) 
  • 2 tbsp olive oil 
  • Salt and pepper, to taste 
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon (optional) 

Parsnip Puree 

  • 1lb parsnips (peeled and chopped) 
  • 1/2 cup cream 
  • 2 tbsp butter 

Instructions 

  • To prepare the beef in Wellington, season the tenderloin with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a skillet over high heat. Sear the meat on all sides until browned for 2-3 minutes per side.
  • Remove from heat and let it cool. 
  • In the same skillet, add the chopped mushrooms, garlic and thyme. Cook until the moisture evaporates and the mixture becomes dry.
  • Season with salt and pepper and allow it to cool.
  • Lay the prosciutto slices on a sheet of plastic wrap, slightly overlapping. 
  • Spread the mushroom mixture over the prosciutto.
  • Place the cooled beef in the centre and roll it tightly, using the plastic wrap to form a cylinder. Chill for 30 minutes. 
  • Roll out the puff pastry on a floured surface. Unwrap the beef from the plastic and place it in the centre of the pastry. Fold the pastry over the meat, sealing the edges. Brush the top with egg wash. 
  • To make the egg wash, beat an egg and water or milk together. 
  • Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
  • Place the pastry wellington on a baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown. Let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing. 
  • In an oven set to 425°F (220°C), toss the butternut squash with olive oil, salt, pepper, and cinnamon. 
  • Spread the butternut pieces on a baking sheet and roast for about 25-30 minutes or until tender and caramelised, turning halfway through at 12-15 minutes. 
  • To make the parsnip purée, boil the parsnips in salted water until tender, 15-20 minutes. Drain and return to the pot. 
  • Add cream and butter to the parsnips and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste 
  • When preparing the jus, fry the shallots in a saucepan until softened. Add the red wine and thyme. Allow the mixture to cook down by half of the saucepan.
  • Lastly, stir in the beef stock and simmer until slightly thickened; season with salt and pepper. 

To Serve

Slice the Beef Wellington and serve it on plates alongside a generous scoop of parsnip purée, and roasted butternut squash and drizzle with the jus. 

Chef Yoshan Naidu
Image: Laura's World
@Sandton Hotel in Benmore Gardens, Sandton
Image: supplied

