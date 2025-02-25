Moloi shares the reason behind SA's obsession with meat over a hot grill. “Shisanyama is embedded in our culture,” he says. “Whatever race you come from, as South Africans we just love it. We are taught from a young age the significance of braai meat. Just having a braai brings family and people together.”
Pap, braaied meat embedded in our culture – chef Moses Moloi
Moses is a judge on Nyama Battle
Image: SUPPLIED
Nothing says a taste of Mzansi home like a plate of pap and shisanyama – just ask our homegirl Tyla.
Last week, the 23-year-old Grammy winner goated the classic porridge made out of maize meal – a staple in many South African homes – when she cooked it from scratch in a viral video clip for British Vogue magazine.
Her go-to favourite home-grown dish? The Water hit-maker revealed that it was a fail-proof combo of pap, wors and chutney – more like tomato relish.
Chef Moses Moloi, head chef and co-owner of the swanky Gigi restaurant in Waterfall, concurs with the Push 2 Start musician about Mzansi’s love affair with pap and shisanyama. But he elevates it to new heights.
“Our Moses signature dish is a delicious oxtail with pap. We have elevated it – for the pap we make it with cream, milk, add a little bit of truffle and parmesan,” says Moloi.
The 34-year-old's culinary resume includes working at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Florida, US, and locally Saxon Hotel's Grei restaurant in Joburg, and FYN in Cape Town.
The dish pays homage to his upbringing. He recalls how his mother, during the financially tough January, would prepare a tasty beef bones stew, with a nice gravy of cabbage and tomatoes plated alongside pap.
Image: SUPPLIED
Moloi shares the reason behind SA's obsession with meat over a hot grill. “Shisanyama is embedded in our culture,” he says. “Whatever race you come from, as South Africans we just love it. We are taught from a young age the significance of braai meat. Just having a braai brings family and people together.”
With a 15-year culinary experience, the multi-award chef introduces the Gigi diner to beautifully curated African dishes fused with global flavours inspired by Moloi’s travels.
The acquainted fine dining chef has met his greatest match with Nyama Battle, the unique cooking competition that spotlights our flavoursome local street food cuisine, all prepared in the settings of a food truck.
The show is hosted by Lebogang “The Funny Chef” Tlokana on e.tv.
“I'm well-known for my success in the fine dining space, so I’m out of my comfort zone. So, when I asked to be the judge, I took it with both hands,” Moloi says.
Moloi will have a friendly face-off with chef Keegan Maistry, the executive chef of Radisson Red Hotel in Rosebank. “The food truck doesn’t have a lot of ambiences and its surroundings can be anywhere, so the food must speak for itself,” says the 37-year-old Durban native.
“SA street food cuisine is so diverse as it can be a little bit of everything. It's not only one type of food; it can go from being a kota to a bunny chow to a koeksister to bobotie pie – they all represent South Africans and that’s the beauty of our food.”
Image: supplied
Celeste Nkosi Gooi Mekaar eier (omelette)
Ingredients
Method
Image: SUPPLIED
