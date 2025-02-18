Food & Drink

Chakalaka a must-have staple in your pantry, says chef Riffel

'It makes our lives better'

18 February 2025 - 07:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Steak and Chakalaka Gatsby
Steak and Chakalaka Gatsby
Image: SUPPLIED

Mzansi’s favourite side dish chakalaka should be elevated to main character status in our kitchen pantries and plates.   

This is according to renowned chef Reuben Riffel, who praised the spicy vegetable relish for its versatility, nutritional value and convenience.

“Chakalaka brings the heat, the balance of flavours and it's so easy to assemble,” says the 50-year-old restaurateur and cookbook author.

“Whenever you are making something as you cook, you taste it and you realise it needs something. Chakalaka is one of those ingredients. It doesn't need more salt or pepper – it just needs chakalaka.”

The mouthwatering must-bring-to-a-braai side dish can be puréed, mashed, served in a stew or curried with your favourite protein or vegetable for everyday meal inspirations.   

“Every day you can have a different dish and you can add chakalaka in all of them and can take it in any direction. I like that it gives you versatility; whether you are preparing it with chicken, pilchards or red meat,” Riffel says.   

“In my view, chakalaka is a must-have staple in everyone's pantry. There will come a day when you want to use it. We live in a time when most of us don't have the luxury of planning our meals. Also, cooking for many people has become therapy, so you don’t want to start from scratch. 

“Even in my house, my wife asks every day what we will eat tonight. We are led by what is in our kitchen and our cravings. So, it's good that we have ingredients like chakalaka – it goes into a pot and heat it and serve – it makes our lives better.”

Chef Reuben Riffel
Chef Reuben Riffel
Image: RageInc Productions

Riffel describes his 25-year culinary experience as “well-seasoned” and he is a judge for the fourth season of the popular SABC 1 cooking show Colour Your Plate, hosted by Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo.

“The show is built on the contestants and we experience the food through their eyes. This season we challenged ourselves to go deeper into their personal stories and what inspired them beyond what they see on Instagram,” he says.

Nutritionist and fellow judge Arthur Ramoroka emphasised the importance of the nutritional value of the ingredients we should look for on our plates.   

“We love our 'seven colours' meals on Sunday, but how do we have it throughout the week? The colours of fruits and vegetables on our plates determine the nutrients and different antioxidants that we can get simply,” he says.

“This season viewers can expect drama, fun and niceness. Food is emotive, so we challenged contestants to bring heart into their dishes. It’s functional but when we come together and share meals, we experience positive outcomes for our overall wellbeing.   

Beef meatballs served with chakalaka relish
Beef meatballs served with chakalaka relish
Image: RageInc Productions

“Lastly, to bring the message around nutrition and ensuring that people are nourished one plate at a time.”

KOO's Steak and Chakalaka Gatsby 

Ingredients

  • 6 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chips and soaked in water or frozen fries
  • 2 Tbsp canola oil
  • 410g chakalaka
  • ¼ green bell pepper, diced
  • ¼ red bell pepper, diced
  • ¼ yellow bell pepper, diced
  • 1 Tbsp chutney
  • 1 tsp Paprika,
  • 2 tsp BBQ spice
  • 1 tsp onion powder 
  • 2 full French baguettes, cut in half
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 large tomatoes, sliced
  • 4 lettuce leaves
  • 4 Tbsp mayonnaise (optional)
  • 2 thin slices of Sirloin steak or Porterhouse steak 
  • Canola, for deep frying the chips

Method

  • In a pan heat 1 tbsp of oil over medium-high heat.
  • Add in bell peppers and all the seasoning then stir and fry for 3-4 minutes.
  • Into the pan, add the chakalaka and stir.   
  • Lastly, add the chutney and let it simmer for 3-5 minutes. Keep it aside. 
  • To prepare your steak, season with salt, pepper and BBQ seasoning.
  • In another hot pan add oil and pan fry the steak for 2-3 minutes each side (medium rare) or until cooked to your liking.
  • Place on a chopping board and allow the steak to rest for 5 minutes before slicing it. 
  • To deep fry homemade chips, heat the oil in a medium pot over high heat. 
  • Drain the potato chips and pat them dry with a kitchen cloth. 
  • Once the oil is hot, gently drop the raw potato chips into the oil and deep-fry for 10-15 minutes or until the chips are golden and tender. 
  • Remove the fried chips with a slotted spoon and transfer to the paper towel-lined dish. 
  • To assemble the Gatsby, spread the bed of the loaf with mayonnaise or condiment of your choosing.
  • Top with lettuce leaves, tomato slices, chips, sliced steak, chips and chakalaka. 
  • Serve with ice coke or beverage of your choice

 

Food content creator Nompumelelo Nkosi and guest
Food content creator Nompumelelo Nkosi and guest
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Media personality Tumi Morake
Media personality Tumi Morake
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Sipho 'Alfi' Mkhwanazi
Sipho 'Alfi' Mkhwanazi
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions

J'Something and Coco on their love, Lover's Rock picnic

J'Something and Coco are helping to set the mood for Valentine's Day.
S Mag
5 days ago

Cooking together strengthens couple's bond, says chef Angelique Frost

Chef Angelique Frost holds that sentimental adage close to her heart.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Seasoned chef shares restaurant secrets for a tender steak

The newly minted executive sous chef of the Maslow Hotel in Sandton shared with Sowetan restaurant secrets to the perfect melt-in-your-mouth steak.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Moshe Ndiki on drama-free life, cooking collabs

Moshe Ndiki is ready for a drama-free life. Between hosting the popular S3 cooking reality show Ready Steady Cook and the eyebrow-raising Moja ...
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC