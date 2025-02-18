Mzansi’s favourite side dish chakalaka should be elevated to main character status in our kitchen pantries and plates.
This is according to renowned chef Reuben Riffel, who praised the spicy vegetable relish for its versatility, nutritional value and convenience.
“Chakalaka brings the heat, the balance of flavours and it's so easy to assemble,” says the 50-year-old restaurateur and cookbook author.
“Whenever you are making something as you cook, you taste it and you realise it needs something. Chakalaka is one of those ingredients. It doesn't need more salt or pepper – it just needs chakalaka.”
The mouthwatering must-bring-to-a-braai side dish can be puréed, mashed, served in a stew or curried with your favourite protein or vegetable for everyday meal inspirations.
“Every day you can have a different dish and you can add chakalaka in all of them and can take it in any direction. I like that it gives you versatility; whether you are preparing it with chicken, pilchards or red meat,” Riffel says.
“In my view, chakalaka is a must-have staple in everyone's pantry. There will come a day when you want to use it. We live in a time when most of us don't have the luxury of planning our meals. Also, cooking for many people has become therapy, so you don’t want to start from scratch.
“Even in my house, my wife asks every day what we will eat tonight. We are led by what is in our kitchen and our cravings. So, it's good that we have ingredients like chakalaka – it goes into a pot and heat it and serve – it makes our lives better.”
Chakalaka a must-have staple in your pantry, says chef Riffel
'It makes our lives better'
Image: SUPPLIED
Mzansi’s favourite side dish chakalaka should be elevated to main character status in our kitchen pantries and plates.
This is according to renowned chef Reuben Riffel, who praised the spicy vegetable relish for its versatility, nutritional value and convenience.
“Chakalaka brings the heat, the balance of flavours and it's so easy to assemble,” says the 50-year-old restaurateur and cookbook author.
“Whenever you are making something as you cook, you taste it and you realise it needs something. Chakalaka is one of those ingredients. It doesn't need more salt or pepper – it just needs chakalaka.”
The mouthwatering must-bring-to-a-braai side dish can be puréed, mashed, served in a stew or curried with your favourite protein or vegetable for everyday meal inspirations.
“Every day you can have a different dish and you can add chakalaka in all of them and can take it in any direction. I like that it gives you versatility; whether you are preparing it with chicken, pilchards or red meat,” Riffel says.
“In my view, chakalaka is a must-have staple in everyone's pantry. There will come a day when you want to use it. We live in a time when most of us don't have the luxury of planning our meals. Also, cooking for many people has become therapy, so you don’t want to start from scratch.
“Even in my house, my wife asks every day what we will eat tonight. We are led by what is in our kitchen and our cravings. So, it's good that we have ingredients like chakalaka – it goes into a pot and heat it and serve – it makes our lives better.”
Image: RageInc Productions
Riffel describes his 25-year culinary experience as “well-seasoned” and he is a judge for the fourth season of the popular SABC 1 cooking show Colour Your Plate, hosted by Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo.
“The show is built on the contestants and we experience the food through their eyes. This season we challenged ourselves to go deeper into their personal stories and what inspired them beyond what they see on Instagram,” he says.
Nutritionist and fellow judge Arthur Ramoroka emphasised the importance of the nutritional value of the ingredients we should look for on our plates.
“We love our 'seven colours' meals on Sunday, but how do we have it throughout the week? The colours of fruits and vegetables on our plates determine the nutrients and different antioxidants that we can get simply,” he says.
“This season viewers can expect drama, fun and niceness. Food is emotive, so we challenged contestants to bring heart into their dishes. It’s functional but when we come together and share meals, we experience positive outcomes for our overall wellbeing.
Image: RageInc Productions
“Lastly, to bring the message around nutrition and ensuring that people are nourished one plate at a time.”
KOO's Steak and Chakalaka Gatsby
Ingredients
Method
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
Image: RageInc Productions
J'Something and Coco on their love, Lover's Rock picnic
Cooking together strengthens couple's bond, says chef Angelique Frost
Seasoned chef shares restaurant secrets for a tender steak
Moshe Ndiki on drama-free life, cooking collabs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos