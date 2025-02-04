Food & Drink

Cooking together strengthens couple's bond, says chef Angelique Frost

Try hubby's homemade, hearty chicken casserole

04 February 2025 - 07:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
food
Image: SUPPLIED

Couples that cook together stay together – and chef Angelique Frost holds that sentimental adage close to her heart.

Frost, an executive chef at Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg, believes cooking together strengthens a couple's bond.

“Cooking together is nice to wind down, even if your person doesn't like to cook,” Frost says.

“It's a matter of bonding and that's what I enjoy. When two people come together in the kitchen, they bring their ideas and get a chance to bond and talk which makes their bond stronger.” 

For couples searching for Valentine's Day inspiration, Frost advises that you can never go wrong with appealing to your partner’s sweet tooth.   

“Dessert is important. Go in with a crème brûlée and wild berries. It's fresh and not too heavy on the palate. Berries are in season; mix them with strawberries because it's the month of love. It's the most delicious dessert I can think of to have a sweet ending to the night,” she says.

Away from the professional kitchen, Frost and her husband Shane’s shared love for food has strengthened their bond. 

“My partner is also in hospitality, but not a chef, and enjoys doing his thing in the kitchen,” Frost says.

“After a hard day at work, we bond and talk as we make a meal together. I can sometimes be the executive chef that I am, saying, cut it like this, do it like that. But yeah, so it's interactive and a nice bonding time,” she says.

Angelique Frost, Executive Chef for the Southern Sun Rosebank.
Image: SUPPLIED

The 38-year-old Durban native is smitten with Shane, a front-of-house manager for La Parada. She says the popular dish on her family's dining table is her partner’s chicken casserole.   

Dishes on the menu of Grill Jichana of the Southern Sun in Rosebank./Supplied
Image: SUPPLIED

“My husband is obsessed with a chicken casserole dish and puts in bacon and vegetables – he's mastered it so well,” she says.   

“Being a chef, I don’t like eating my food all the time. I enjoy simple, homemade food when I get home, and I am grateful that he cooks it for me.”

Shane says his famous casserole is the only dish (thus far) he has cooked on his own and won her heart.   

“I always try stuff out in the kitchen and love good food, even though I don’t like cooking. So, I tried the casserole out in my way; I’ve never heard of the ingredients I put in. I tried it out one day and she loved it – so if I cook and don’t know what to do, it’s my go-to as she loves flavourful food,” Shane says.   

“I love giving my wife less stuff to do by lightening her load after a long day at work.”

The couple celebrates their fourth wedding anniversary in December and have a three-year-old son.

“I fell in love with the type of person Angelique is. She has a rich heart that brings warmth and love to our family; she always looks at the positive, no matter the situation and often reminds me to look out for the bright light ahead, as ‘joy comes in the morning',” says Shane. 

 

Shane Frost’s homemade chicken casserole   

Ingredients   

  • 2kg chicken pieces   
  • 1 medium onion (finely chopped)
  • 1 tsp garlic   
  • 1 tsp paprika   
  • salt to taste   
  • 20g chopped parsley (chopped)
  • 200g mixed garden vegetables   
  • 1 tsp chicken stock mixed with 250ml hot water.   
  • 1 packet of streaky bacon (cut into squares)
  • 1 tsp cooking oil   

Method   

  • In a medium-sized saucepan, add 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in a pot.
  • Once the oil is heated, add the chicken pieces and brown.   
  • When the chicken has browned, add the chopped onions, garlic, paprika and bacon until cooked.
  • Gently pour in your chicken stock and cook together until the chicken is well cooked.
  • Lastly, add your mixed vegetables and cook for a further 10 minutes, occasionally checking the seasoning
  • Finish off with chopped parsley.   
  • Serve with basmati rice. 
Dishes on the menu of Grill Jichana of the Southern Sun in Rosebank.
Image: SUPPLIED
Grill Jichana.
Image: Supplied

