Seasoned chef shares restaurant secrets for a tender steak

Chef Thokozane Shongwe strongly holds that excess moisture that builds up before frying meat is what ruins its flavour once cooked.
The newly minted executive sous chef of the Maslow Hotel in Sandton shared with Sowetan restaurant secrets to the perfect melt-in-your-mouth steak.
“Before you start, gently dry your meat with your kitchen towel. Doing this removes unnecessary moisture in the meat, leaving only the fat and the protein. When the moisture is out the meat is tenderer,” Shongwe says.
“For a simple medium-sized sirloin fillet, place your meat in a highly heated pan and sear it in oil or butter. Cook the piece of meat for a short time on each side until a brown crust forms, sealing the meat’s natural moisture so it doesn’t escape as you continue cooking.”
Shongwe further suggests saving your favourite marinades and basting sauces until the last minutes of cooking.
“They normally have a high sugary content and caramelise once they heat up leaving you with those unwanted burnt bits,” says Shongwe.
The 38-year-old from Tembisa is the son of a butcher and worked in his family butchery trade at Emangweni section since age 15.
The butchery used to be at Maphanga Shopping Centre before closing down in 2008, a year after the death of Shongwe’s father.
“After school, I did not have the right marks to pursue what I wanted and I soon landed a job as a sculler at the InterContinental Hotel OR Tambo. I got a lot of hands-on experience in 2004,” he says.
In 2007, Shongwe acquired his professional cookery qualification through the City and Guild’s leadership from the HTA School of Culinary Art.
With an impressive two-decade culinary career, Shongwe has ascended to culinary heights from washing dishes to working in notable hotel kitchens. Currently, he has set his ambitions on re-opening the family butchery business with a shisanyama.
He describes his style of cuisine as an Afro-fusion of African flavours with French influence, to create innovative dishes.
Seasoned chef shares restaurant secrets for a tender steak
Shongwe advises drying meat to removes unnecessary moisture for the perfect steak
Image: SUPPLIED
Chef Thokozane Shongwe strongly holds that excess moisture that builds up before frying meat is what ruins its flavour once cooked.
The newly minted executive sous chef of the Maslow Hotel in Sandton shared with Sowetan restaurant secrets to the perfect melt-in-your-mouth steak.
“Before you start, gently dry your meat with your kitchen towel. Doing this removes unnecessary moisture in the meat, leaving only the fat and the protein. When the moisture is out the meat is tenderer,” Shongwe says.
“For a simple medium-sized sirloin fillet, place your meat in a highly heated pan and sear it in oil or butter. Cook the piece of meat for a short time on each side until a brown crust forms, sealing the meat’s natural moisture so it doesn’t escape as you continue cooking.”
Shongwe further suggests saving your favourite marinades and basting sauces until the last minutes of cooking.
“They normally have a high sugary content and caramelise once they heat up leaving you with those unwanted burnt bits,” says Shongwe.
The 38-year-old from Tembisa is the son of a butcher and worked in his family butchery trade at Emangweni section since age 15.
The butchery used to be at Maphanga Shopping Centre before closing down in 2008, a year after the death of Shongwe’s father.
“After school, I did not have the right marks to pursue what I wanted and I soon landed a job as a sculler at the InterContinental Hotel OR Tambo. I got a lot of hands-on experience in 2004,” he says.
In 2007, Shongwe acquired his professional cookery qualification through the City and Guild’s leadership from the HTA School of Culinary Art.
With an impressive two-decade culinary career, Shongwe has ascended to culinary heights from washing dishes to working in notable hotel kitchens. Currently, he has set his ambitions on re-opening the family butchery business with a shisanyama.
He describes his style of cuisine as an Afro-fusion of African flavours with French influence, to create innovative dishes.
Image: SUPPLIED
Herb-crusted ostrich fillet with pap arancini, sautéed spinach and purée chakalaka
Ingredients
1. Ostrich fillet
2. Red wine jus
3. Pap arancini
4. Sautéed spinach
5. Chakalaka purée
Method
Image: supplied
Moshe Ndiki on drama-free life, cooking collabs
Join Savanna’s #TryJanuary movement and you could win
Five 2025 hottest baking trends
Budget bites for Janu-worry
Celebrity MasterChef SA winner Seth Shezi is ready to pioneer a new concept in the culinary scene
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos