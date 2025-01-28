Food & Drink

Seasoned chef shares restaurant secrets for a tender steak

Shongwe advises drying meat to removes unnecessary moisture for the perfect steak

Thokozane Shongwe, Executive Sous Chef at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton
Thokozane Shongwe, Executive Sous Chef at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton
Chef Thokozane Shongwe strongly holds that excess moisture that builds up before frying meat is what ruins its flavour once cooked.

The newly minted executive sous chef of the Maslow Hotel in Sandton shared with Sowetan restaurant secrets to the perfect melt-in-your-mouth steak.   

Before you start, gently dry your meat with your kitchen towel. Doing this removes unnecessary moisture in the meat, leaving only the fat and the protein. When the moisture is out the meat is tenderer,” Shongwe says.

For a simple medium-sized sirloin fillet, place your meat in a highly heated pan and sear it in oil or butter. Cook the piece of meat for a short time on each side until a brown crust forms, sealing the meat’s natural moisture so it doesn’t escape as you continue cooking.”

Shongwe further suggests saving your favourite marinades and basting sauces until the last minutes of cooking.   

“They normally have a high sugary content and caramelise once they heat up leaving you with those unwanted burnt bits,” says Shongwe.

The 38-year-old from Tembisa is the son of a butcher and worked in his family butchery trade at Emangweni section since age 15.   

The butchery used to be at Maphanga Shopping Centre before closing down in 2008, a year after the death of Shongwe’s father.   

“After school, I did not have the right marks to pursue what I wanted and I soon landed a job as a sculler at the InterContinental Hotel OR Tambo. I got a lot of hands-on experience in 2004,” he says.   

In 2007, Shongwe acquired his professional cookery qualification through the City and Guild’s leadership from the HTA School of Culinary Art.   

With an impressive two-decade culinary career, Shongwe has ascended to culinary heights from washing dishes to working in notable hotel kitchens. Currently, he has set his ambitions on re-opening the family butchery business with a shisanyama. 

He describes his style of cuisine as an Afro-fusion of African flavours with French influence, to create innovative dishes.

Herb-crusted ostrich fillet with pap arancini, sautéed spinach and purée chakalaka
Herb-crusted ostrich fillet with pap arancini, sautéed spinach and purée chakalaka

Ingredients

1. Ostrich fillet

  • 200g Ostrich fillet   
  • 50g breadcrumbs   
  • 25g soft butter   
  • 10g parsley   
  • 10g rosemary   
  • 10g thyme  

2. Red wine jus

  • 100g beef bones
  •  50g celery, chopped   
  • 50g leeks, chopped
  • 50g carrots, chopped    
  • 50g onion, chopped
  • 2 bay leaves   
  • 10g thyme
  • 10g rosemary   
  • 50g tomato paste
  • 150ml red wine   

3. Pap arancini

  • 100g maize meal
  •  20g feta cheese   
  • 50g breadcrumbs   
  • 1 egg   
  • 50g flour   
  • 100ml cooking oil    

4. Sautéed spinach

  •  80g baby spinach   
  • 1 garlic glove   
  • 1 tsp butter    

5. Chakalaka purée

  • 30g carrots, grated
  •  30g mixed peppers, chopped
  • 20g onion, chopped   
  • 1 tsp garlic
  • 1 tsp ginger spice
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp cajun spice
  • 1 tsp chilli flakes
  •  20g baked beans   

Method   

  • Pat dry the fillet with a paper towel and season with salt and pepper. In a pan, grill the steak using butter, garlic and thyme. Set aside to rest.
  • Fine-chop the herbs and mix them with the breadcrumbs. Melt the butter and mix with the breadcrumbs and herbs to create the crust.
  • Cover the cooked fillet with the crust on top.
  • For the red wine jus, in a flat pan roast the beef bones until very dark.
  • In a pot, sauté the onion, celery, leeks and carrots. Add the tomato paste and cook until black. Finally, add the cooked bones. Once done empty into a bowl.
  • De-glaze the pot with 150ml red wine. Add 100g water and aromatics (bay leaves, thyme and rosemary). Let the pot simmer until it reaches a gel-like consistency. Strain and keep the liquid. This is your stock.   
  • Reduce the remaining red wine in the empty pot, add the stock and reduce until the back of the spoon is coated.
  • To make the pap arancini, in a pot of boiling water add maize meal and stir to achieve pap consistency. Once cooled, shape the pap into balls and add feta cheese into the centre.
  • To crumb the ball, first roll the ball in flour then into the beaten egg wash and finally roll in the breadcrumbs. In a different pot, heat cooking oil and place the balls one by one, continuously turning until gold and brown. Set aside.   
  • To prepare the spinach, wash thoroughly the spinach leaves and sauté with butter and garlic. Season to taste.
  • For the chakalaka purée, sauté the chopped onion, garlic, ginger, and cumin seeds. Once soft, add the mixed peppers and grated carrots. Cook until soft, then add the chilli flakes and let the spices blend. Finally, add the baked beans and cook for a further extra 20 minutes.   
  • Once cooled, place in a blender with butter and blend until smooth.
  • Plate all the components and serve.
Exterior of the Maslow Hotel in Sandton
