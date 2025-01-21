Moshe Ndiki is ready for a drama-free life.
Between hosting the popular S3 cooking reality show Ready Steady Cook and the eyebrow-raising Moja Love’s You Promised To Marry Me, away from the limelight Ndiki spends his downtime cooking for friends and family.
“I’m very boring. I don’t have drama with my friends and I broke up with my boyfriend – what else can I talk about because I’m always working and on set,” Ndiki says.
His remarks come on the verge of production talks of a possible second season of his reality TV show Life with Moshe.
“The content of season 1 was the surrogacy story. Not to say that I was the first person to do it or it had never been done before on SA TV, but it was coming from a black SA gay man, so there we had a story,” he says.
Ndiki is a father to twin boys Thalanda and Ntaba.
“I don’t want to end up making things up and have drama for the sake of drama. Now, I live a drama-free life. I also don’t go out. I love chilling at home and cooking for my friends. My life revolves around food,” he says.
Ndiki’s TV cooking show wrapped up production for season 1 last October with 260 episodes under his belt.
“Ready, Steady, Cook is the most challenging and visually beautiful set. I shot four episodes a day from Mondays to Thursdays. I enjoyed interviewing the contestants and bantering with my chefs on set,” he says nestled into the cushy outdoor furniture of Tempo Luxury restaurant.
“Can I offer you guys anything to eat,” asks the waiter.
With no hesitation, Ndiki, skimming the menu recites his favourite dishes off the laminated list.
“Yes please, I am on a detox – no alcohol, no carbs, just meat and vegetables, juice and water. My usual is not going to go well with the figure trying to figure out,” he says chuckling in disbelief.
The swanky establishment in Sunninghill, Sandton, has become a celebrity hotspot and may have to do with the themed Thursday dinners.
Moshe Ndiki on drama-free life, cooking collabs
Moshe's Temptation Thursday menu is curated in clean eating with elevated flavours
Image: supplied
The 37-year-old from East London is the latest media personality to collaborate with Tempo Luxury restaurant for their Temptation Thursday dinner events.
The culinary experience is designed to create a sophisticated midweek treat and entice the taste buds of weekend-goers. Previous local personalities that have braved the kitchen heat include Somizi Mhlongo, Neo Nontso and Zanele van Zyl.
Ndiki knows his way around the kitchen. Before Ready, Steady, Cook he co-hosted the cooking show 7 Colours with veteran actor Lillian Dube and dabbled in culinary entrepreneurial venture with a spice range and food container franchise, Moshe’s Kitchen Mobile.
“When they hit me up, it was a no-brainer,” he says.
“People forget the reason why I’m on these cooking shows is because I can cook. It’s a beautiful collaboration for me as I get to show people that I know my way around the kitchen. It doesn't hurt that I love their style of food that is simple, tasty and filling.”
Under the watchful eye of head chef Bonga Williams, Ndiki’s Temptation Thursday menu is curated in the spirit of eating clean but elevating the flavours.
“I love clean eating, especially at the beginning of the year, except for dessert. Tuna is flavourful and easy to prepare with sesame seeds and herbs.
“I’ve always been a healthy eater. My mom was that parent whenever I did well at school, she would say here’s a pear, whereas other children would get chocolate. As a single parent, my mom and I spent most of our time together in the kitchen. One of her favourite meals from her diet was vienna, broccoli and boiled egg. I enjoyed it so much.”
Squid Ink gnocchi with grilled tuna, curry bisque and spicy salsa
Ingredients
For the Gnocchi:
Method
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
