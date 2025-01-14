Food & Drink

Five 2025 hottest baking trends

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these sugary treats

14 January 2025 - 07:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Assortment of tasty treats to satisfy our sweet tooth as predicated by Just Teddy Fine Boulangerie and Pâtisserie.
Assortment of tasty treats to satisfy our sweet tooth as predicated by Just Teddy Fine Boulangerie and Pâtisserie.
Image: Masi Losi

To all dessert chefs, patissiers and lovers of good bakes, it's always the right time to satisfy your sweet tooth with these five sugary treats guaranteed to rule 2025 as predicted by Just Teddy.

Teddy Zaki, creative director of the popular Parisian & Middle Eastern-inspired patisserie and boulangerie, has hand-picked his top picks for the hottest baking trends.

Renowned for its distinct Eurocentric designs and opulent ornate finishes, the Johannesburg-based eatery based in Hype Park, teleports its guests on an exhilarating wanderlust confectionery journey.

“When we decided on the design of the space, we made it visually pretty as it gives you a feeling that you are not sitting in a mall,” Zaki says.

“When we moved from our first store on 1 Fox Market in Johannesburg CBD, we needed a place and area where people could understand what we do and Hyde Park Corner just made sense.”   

It was at the historic old mining sheds that Just Teddy launched its popular high tea service.    

“People would come to high tea in this old, shed building and when they would come in there a table was laid with fine tablecloths and china dinnerware and fine pastry. It was very popular. We were there for two years.”   

The name Just Teddy was inspired by Zaki’s tenure as the contestant and finalist on The Great South African Bake Off in 2015. He placed second in the baking competition.    

Actors Lala Tuku and Makoma Mohale at the Sunday Times 2025 A- Listers You Need To Know lunch at Hyde Park.
Actors Lala Tuku and Makoma Mohale at the Sunday Times 2025 A- Listers You Need To Know lunch at Hyde Park.
Image: Masi Losi

The franchise plans to expand its culinary offerings with indoor private catering.   

“I believe many people want to entertain in their homes again. During Covid-19 people realised that they could cook themselves but needed a little bit of help so they would order dessert from us. In-house catering is controlled because we are giving the best that will go on dinner party tables,” he says.   

The Just Teddy Hyde Park private dining space is adjacent to the test kitchen. The Alice in Wonderland space in the middle of the mall had muted minty botanical wallpaper and low-hanging fringed lighting fixtures finished with luxe textures and touches.     

Last Thursday, Just Teddy was the meeting place for the Sunday Times 2025 A-listers luncheon. The eclectic mix of high-profile stars making the list range from top players in entertainment to fashion, arts, digital and business as hand-picked by social columnist Craig Jacobs.

With bubbles in hand, guests were treated to an exquisite intimate luncheon. Entrées with “Fancy Street Food” themes were served before we tucked into the delicious mains of grilled fillet, chicken schnitzel, grilled hake and pomodoro served with tagliatelle pasta.    

“The lunch is all about introducing and reminding people who are relevant in society. When we started, in 2018, we went to the top with captains of industry; famous artist Nelson Makamo, former beauty queen and entrepreneur Basetsana Kumalo and media personality Lerato Kganyago are former A-listers,” says Jacobs.  

Guests at Sunday Times 2025 A- Listers You Need To Know lunch at Hyde Park.
Guests at Sunday Times 2025 A- Listers You Need To Know lunch at Hyde Park.
Image: Masi Losi

 

Below are Just Teddy's 2025 hottest baking trends:

Almond Petit Fours 

“The first of the two bakes is the Almond Petit Fours – almond-based marzipan dipped in several flavours. God, forbid we run out petit fours,” he says amused.   

Persian Love Cake

“Our signature bake is pistachio Persian love cake. Made with pistachio sponge, rose water, cardamom, pistachio nuts and rose petals. Finished off with a pomegranate drizzle, slivered pistachio, editable rose petals and gold leaf,” says the 52-year-old self-taught baker and entrepreneur.    

Macarons

Macarons are the top choice for functions, special occasions and gifting. The melt-in-the-mouth French confection can be customised with signature golden iridescent edible paint and personalised branding. “People go gaga for macaroons,” says Zaki as we laugh.     

Chocolate tart

“For pure chocolate indulgence, the chocolate tart is made of sweet pastry with cocoa base, 70% dark Lindt chocolate ganache and finished off with a whipped chocolate ganache – chocolate heaven,” he says.   

High tea stand

The sweet and salty creation with a pretzel gently edges out the last treat positioned at the bottom of the authentic high-tea stand.    

“It is made with a chocolate base and cheesecake filling to cut the sweetness, caramel, popcorn and pretzel for a salted finish. I don’t think you can go wrong,” he says.

 

Facts box – Sunday Times 2025 A-listers 

  • Denetric Malope
  • Makoma Mohale
  • Kuhle Adams
  • Prev Reddy
  • Khanyisile Mbongwa
  • Lala Tuku
  • Lichi Pan
  • Mihlali “K.Keed” Koyana
  • Nitsa Comninos-Rose
Model Denetric Malope who was announced as an A Lister You Need to Know at the luncheon held at Just Teddy in Hyde Park Corner shopping centre.
Model Denetric Malope who was announced as an A Lister You Need to Know at the luncheon held at Just Teddy in Hyde Park Corner shopping centre.
Image: Masi Losi
Li Chi Pan and Emmanuel Tjiya at the A Lister You Need to Know at the luncheon held at Just Teddy in Hyde Park Corner shopping centre.
Li Chi Pan and Emmanuel Tjiya at the A Lister You Need to Know at the luncheon held at Just Teddy in Hyde Park Corner shopping centre.
Comedian and actor Prev Reddy was announced as an A Lister You Need to Know at the luncheon held at Just Teddy in Hyde Park Corner shopping centre.
Comedian and actor Prev Reddy was announced as an A Lister You Need to Know at the luncheon held at Just Teddy in Hyde Park Corner shopping centre.
Image: Masi Losi
Actor and comedian Prev Reddy and rapper K Keed at the Sunday Times 2025 A- Listers You Need To Know lunch at Hyde Park.
Actor and comedian Prev Reddy and rapper K Keed at the Sunday Times 2025 A- Listers You Need To Know lunch at Hyde Park.
Image: Masi Losi
TV presenter Kuhle Adams and art curator Khanyisile Mbongwa who was announced as an A Lister You Need to Know at the luncheon held at Just Teddy in Hyde Park Corner shopping centre.
TV presenter Kuhle Adams and art curator Khanyisile Mbongwa who was announced as an A Lister You Need to Know at the luncheon held at Just Teddy in Hyde Park Corner shopping centre.
Image: Masi Losi
Model Denetric Malope at the Sunday Times 2025 A- Listers You Need To Know lunch at Hyde Park.
Model Denetric Malope at the Sunday Times 2025 A- Listers You Need To Know lunch at Hyde Park.
Image: MASI LOSI

Budget bites for Janu-worry

It's the dreaded Janu-worry and saving this month's coins is top on the list. Satisfying our cravings for a delicious office lunch meal has taken a ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Celebrity MasterChef SA winner Seth Shezi is ready to pioneer a new concept in the culinary scene

Seth Shezi, recognised as SA’s best-dressed man in 2018, is ready to pioneer a new concept in the culinary scene called the “fashionable foodie”.
S Mag
1 week ago

Milk + Cookies festival far from sweet

The Joburg leg of the two-week outdoor music festival Milk + Cookies at Huddle Park in Linksfield, Johannesburg, failed to live up to its delectable ...
S Mag
2 days ago

'Vusi Kunene is just an industry dad, we're not related' says Generation: The Legacy star Zazi Kunene

Budding music star and Generations: The Legacy actor Zazi Kunene wants the public to know that veteran actor Vusi Kunene isn’t her biological father.
S Mag
1 day ago

'Bagging a lead role on Netflix's Umjolo: The Gone Girl boosted my confidence' – Sibongiseni Shezi

The spotlight is finally shining on theatre thespian, Sibongiseni Shezi, who has scored her first big leading role since acting as Hleziphi on SABC ...
S Mag
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dangerous winds threaten fire-stricken Los Angeles | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | Mufasa roars; Nicole Kidman stuns in erotic thriller and Sonic ...