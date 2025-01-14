Below are Just Teddy's 2025 hottest baking trends:
Almond Petit Fours
“The first of the two bakes is the Almond Petit Fours – almond-based marzipan dipped in several flavours. God, forbid we run out petit fours,” he says amused.
Persian Love Cake
“Our signature bake is pistachio Persian love cake. Made with pistachio sponge, rose water, cardamom, pistachio nuts and rose petals. Finished off with a pomegranate drizzle, slivered pistachio, editable rose petals and gold leaf,” says the 52-year-old self-taught baker and entrepreneur.
Macarons
Macarons are the top choice for functions, special occasions and gifting. The melt-in-the-mouth French confection can be customised with signature golden iridescent edible paint and personalised branding. “People go gaga for macaroons,” says Zaki as we laugh.
Chocolate tart
“For pure chocolate indulgence, the chocolate tart is made of sweet pastry with cocoa base, 70% dark Lindt chocolate ganache and finished off with a whipped chocolate ganache – chocolate heaven,” he says.
High tea stand
The sweet and salty creation with a pretzel gently edges out the last treat positioned at the bottom of the authentic high-tea stand.
“It is made with a chocolate base and cheesecake filling to cut the sweetness, caramel, popcorn and pretzel for a salted finish. I don’t think you can go wrong,” he says.
Facts box – Sunday Times 2025 A-listers
- Denetric Malope
- Makoma Mohale
- Kuhle Adams
- Prev Reddy
- Khanyisile Mbongwa
- Lala Tuku
- Lichi Pan
- Mihlali “K.Keed” Koyana
- Nitsa Comninos-Rose
Five 2025 hottest baking trends
Satisfy your sweet tooth with these sugary treats
Image: Masi Losi
To all dessert chefs, patissiers and lovers of good bakes, it's always the right time to satisfy your sweet tooth with these five sugary treats guaranteed to rule 2025 as predicted by Just Teddy.
Teddy Zaki, creative director of the popular Parisian & Middle Eastern-inspired patisserie and boulangerie, has hand-picked his top picks for the hottest baking trends.
Renowned for its distinct Eurocentric designs and opulent ornate finishes, the Johannesburg-based eatery based in Hype Park, teleports its guests on an exhilarating wanderlust confectionery journey.
“When we decided on the design of the space, we made it visually pretty as it gives you a feeling that you are not sitting in a mall,” Zaki says.
“When we moved from our first store on 1 Fox Market in Johannesburg CBD, we needed a place and area where people could understand what we do and Hyde Park Corner just made sense.”
It was at the historic old mining sheds that Just Teddy launched its popular high tea service.
“People would come to high tea in this old, shed building and when they would come in there a table was laid with fine tablecloths and china dinnerware and fine pastry. It was very popular. We were there for two years.”
The name Just Teddy was inspired by Zaki’s tenure as the contestant and finalist on The Great South African Bake Off in 2015. He placed second in the baking competition.
Image: Masi Losi
The franchise plans to expand its culinary offerings with indoor private catering.
“I believe many people want to entertain in their homes again. During Covid-19 people realised that they could cook themselves but needed a little bit of help so they would order dessert from us. In-house catering is controlled because we are giving the best that will go on dinner party tables,” he says.
The Just Teddy Hyde Park private dining space is adjacent to the test kitchen. The Alice in Wonderland space in the middle of the mall had muted minty botanical wallpaper and low-hanging fringed lighting fixtures finished with luxe textures and touches.
Last Thursday, Just Teddy was the meeting place for the Sunday Times 2025 A-listers luncheon. The eclectic mix of high-profile stars making the list range from top players in entertainment to fashion, arts, digital and business as hand-picked by social columnist Craig Jacobs.
With bubbles in hand, guests were treated to an exquisite intimate luncheon. Entrées with “Fancy Street Food” themes were served before we tucked into the delicious mains of grilled fillet, chicken schnitzel, grilled hake and pomodoro served with tagliatelle pasta.
“The lunch is all about introducing and reminding people who are relevant in society. When we started, in 2018, we went to the top with captains of industry; famous artist Nelson Makamo, former beauty queen and entrepreneur Basetsana Kumalo and media personality Lerato Kganyago are former A-listers,” says Jacobs.
Image: Masi Losi
