Budget bites for Janu-worry

Homemade condiments over leftovers for office lunch can cut your spending

07 January 2025 - 07:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Nectarine Peach Plum Atchar with Dombolo by Emma Nkunzana
Image: supplied

It's the dreaded Janu-worry and saving this month's coins is top on the list. Satisfying our cravings for a delicious office lunch meal has taken a back seat.

Cue the homemade condiments – dressings, infused oils, sauces and pickled fruits and vegetables – flavoured in a jar drizzled over last night's leftovers and New Year's resolutions for healthy eating. 

“There is no formula to creating your signature condiment as it's all about your flavour preference," says Emma Nkunzana, 33-year-old food stylist and recipe developer from Hillcrest, KZN.

“My husband [originally from Austria] and I are die-hard fans of atchaar and we use stone fruits to substitute the green unripe mangos. With us, we play around with the pickling liquid; salt and spices and flavour inspirations such as Durban or Cape Malay.”

Nkunzana’s non-traditional culinary journey was nurtured by her father’s joy of cooking.

“Growing up my mom cooked to feed me and my siblings, whereas with my dad you could taste his love in every meal. I gravitated towards him more in my food journey,” says Nkunzana.

She followed her culinary spark with a hospitality subject choice while attending La Rochelle Girls High School only to pursue interests in the film coordinator industry. She soon found her way back to her first love.

 

Food stylist Emma Nkunzana
Image: supplied

“Back of my mind I always knew that food styling was something I still wanted to pursue. I started at John Brown Media publishing house which specialised in food books but soon realised I wanted to create recipes, not resize them. I began ghost calling, emailing and knocking on doors and fellow food stylists asking to be an assistant,” says Nkunzana.

She has since worked with Justine Drake, food editor of the Fresh Living magazine.

Budget bites

“As a home cook you can never go wrong with a delicious homemade chutney,” says chef and food stylist Masego “Meals with Masego” Mbonyana.

“Inspired by the season’s stone fruits such as peaches and nectarines, counter the sweetness of the fruit with vinegar for balance, add chilli flakes for heat and a hint of salt for depth.” 

The 31-year-old from Mabopane, outside of Pretoria, knew at age nine she found her culinary flare when she had to get creative with heatless leftovers.

“Growing up, my mom was not comfortable with us experimenting in the kitchen because she was afraid, we would burn or cut ourselves. When I was left alone, I would experiment with leftovers which didn't require any heat. I would wait for my parents to come home and taste what I made,” laughs Mbonyana.

After completing her hospitality management studies at Capital Hotel School, Mbonyana worked in retail. During this time she took the initiative to host a pop-up eatery over weekends.

“Through the eatery, I met this wonderful couple and owners of Grounded at Echo restaurant. They enjoyed my meals and wanted me to manage their team; I was the head chef for five years,” she says.

Mbonyana's expertise as a food stylist has been tapped for TV commercials and editorials.

Searching for lunch box inspiration? Mbonyana’s chicken meatballs with sweet and sour plum chutney meal serve the right balance of flavour and practicality.

Chicken meatballs with sweet and sour plum chutney by Masego Mbonyana for Juicy Delicious
Image: supplied

Chicken meatballs with sweet and sour plum chutney

Ingredients

Chicken meatballs 

  • 500g minced chicken 
  • 10g Italian parsley 
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder 
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder 
  • ½ teaspoon paprika 
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese 
  • ½ teaspoon salt and pepper 
  • cooking oil 

Plum chutney 

  • 500g plums, cored and diced 
  • 30ml cooking oil 
  • 1 red onion, finely chopped 
  • 1 bay leaf 
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cloves 
  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger 
  • 150g brown sugar 
  • 1 orange, zest and juice 
  • 80ml soy sauce 
  • 60ml apple cider vinegar 
  • ½ teaspoon salt and pepper 

 Method 

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the chicken mince, parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper.
  • Using an ice cream scoop or tablespoon, shape the meatballs into rounds and put them to chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour to hold their shape. 
  • Once the meatballs are firm, heat a large saucepan over medium heat and sauté for 10-15 minutes to ensure they are golden brown on all sides. Set aside. 
  • To make the plum chutney, core and dice plums and set aside.
  • In a heavy base medium sauce pot add cooking oil and sauté onions until translucent.
  • Add plums bay leaf, cloves, ginger and sugar, stirring occasionally.
  • Cook for 8-10 minutes on low-medium heat until the mixture becomes a liquid. 
  • Add orange zest and juice, soy sauce and cook until desired consistency. Stir often to prevent the chutney from sticking to the bottom of the pot. 
  • Add the vinegar and season with salt and pepper and cook over low heat for five more minutes. Stir frequently to prevent burning. If it's too thick, add a tablespoon of water at a time.
  • Add the chutney into the saucepan with the chicken meatballs over low heat, combine and toss together until all the chicken meatballs are fully covered with the plum chutney. 
  • Serve warm with rice, sautéed green beans and sesame seeds. 

Fact Box

1. Consider meal options that can be eaten cold or reheated.

2. Light yet satisfying meal options like those filled with flavour can reduce snacking.

3. Meal preparation is a time-saver and can be stored easily. It's also an ally for weight loss and New Year's resolutions.

5. Avoid spillage by incorporating separate sealed containers for sauces chutney and salad dressings. 

Chef and food stylist Masego Mbonyana.
Image: supplied

