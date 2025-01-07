“Back of my mind I always knew that food styling was something I still wanted to pursue. I started at John Brown Media publishing house which specialised in food books but soon realised I wanted to create recipes, not resize them. I began ghost calling, emailing and knocking on doors and fellow food stylists asking to be an assistant,” says Nkunzana.
She has since worked with Justine Drake, food editor of the Fresh Living magazine.
Budget bites
“As a home cook you can never go wrong with a delicious homemade chutney,” says chef and food stylist Masego “Meals with Masego” Mbonyana.
“Inspired by the season’s stone fruits such as peaches and nectarines, counter the sweetness of the fruit with vinegar for balance, add chilli flakes for heat and a hint of salt for depth.”
The 31-year-old from Mabopane, outside of Pretoria, knew at age nine she found her culinary flare when she had to get creative with heatless leftovers.
“Growing up, my mom was not comfortable with us experimenting in the kitchen because she was afraid, we would burn or cut ourselves. When I was left alone, I would experiment with leftovers which didn't require any heat. I would wait for my parents to come home and taste what I made,” laughs Mbonyana.
After completing her hospitality management studies at Capital Hotel School, Mbonyana worked in retail. During this time she took the initiative to host a pop-up eatery over weekends.
“Through the eatery, I met this wonderful couple and owners of Grounded at Echo restaurant. They enjoyed my meals and wanted me to manage their team; I was the head chef for five years,” she says.
Mbonyana's expertise as a food stylist has been tapped for TV commercials and editorials.
Searching for lunch box inspiration? Mbonyana’s chicken meatballs with sweet and sour plum chutney meal serve the right balance of flavour and practicality.
Budget bites for Janu-worry
Homemade condiments over leftovers for office lunch can cut your spending
It's the dreaded Janu-worry and saving this month's coins is top on the list. Satisfying our cravings for a delicious office lunch meal has taken a back seat.
Cue the homemade condiments – dressings, infused oils, sauces and pickled fruits and vegetables – flavoured in a jar drizzled over last night's leftovers and New Year's resolutions for healthy eating.
“There is no formula to creating your signature condiment as it's all about your flavour preference," says Emma Nkunzana, 33-year-old food stylist and recipe developer from Hillcrest, KZN.
“My husband [originally from Austria] and I are die-hard fans of atchaar and we use stone fruits to substitute the green unripe mangos. With us, we play around with the pickling liquid; salt and spices and flavour inspirations such as Durban or Cape Malay.”
Nkunzana’s non-traditional culinary journey was nurtured by her father’s joy of cooking.
“Growing up my mom cooked to feed me and my siblings, whereas with my dad you could taste his love in every meal. I gravitated towards him more in my food journey,” says Nkunzana.
She followed her culinary spark with a hospitality subject choice while attending La Rochelle Girls High School only to pursue interests in the film coordinator industry. She soon found her way back to her first love.
Chicken meatballs with sweet and sour plum chutney
Ingredients
Chicken meatballs
Plum chutney
Method
Fact Box
1. Consider meal options that can be eaten cold or reheated.
2. Light yet satisfying meal options like those filled with flavour can reduce snacking.
3. Meal preparation is a time-saver and can be stored easily. It's also an ally for weight loss and New Year's resolutions.
5. Avoid spillage by incorporating separate sealed containers for sauces chutney and salad dressings.
