Food & Drink

A Christmas picnic to remember

Forgo the sit-down lunch and take the festivities outdoors with a delicious, no-fuss menu

23 December 2024 - 07:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
It’s time to deck out those picnic tables and take the Christmas spirit outdoors.
It’s time to deck out those picnic tables and take the Christmas spirit outdoors.
Image: Ray Manzana

It’s time to deck out those picnic tables and take the Christmas spirit outdoors. If you want to make new family memories with a flavour-packed menu that is light on kitchen duty, foodie and regular collaborator Mpumelelo Dhlamini has some top tips.   

 How to ace the perfect Christmas picnic? Firstly, don’t overthink it,” Dhlamini advises.

And then? “Pick your favourite dishes or recipes that work together and that speak to each other as a meal. The main thing is to spend time with your loved ones. Collect all your favourite recipes and try them out days before Christmas Day. If you follow your heart, the rest will fall into place.”

To make it extra easy, Dhlamini has drawn up a list of epic, hassle-free dishes with simple ingredients.

Designer of Imprint ZA Mzukisi Mbane and SMag editor-in-chief Emmanuel Tjiya toast to the festive season
Designer of Imprint ZA Mzukisi Mbane and SMag editor-in-chief Emmanuel Tjiya toast to the festive season
Image: Ray Manzana
Honey-and-Mustard Roasted Smoked Gammon
Honey-and-Mustard Roasted Smoked Gammon  
Image: Ray Manzana

<subhead> Honey-and-Mustard Roasted Smoked Gammon  

<subhead> Ingredients   

  • 1 x 25g sachet concentrated chicken stock  
  • 3 cups hot water  
  • 1.5kg smoked gammon  
  • 1/4 cup of honey  
  • 3 tbsp Dijon mustard  
  • 1 tbsp flour  

<subhead> Method  

  1. In a medium to large pot, bring water and chicken stock to boil. Add the smoked gammon (remove the plastic, but not the net). Cook on medium heat for 40-45 minutes.  

2. Preheat oven to 180 deg C.  

3. Remove the gammon from the pot and place aside to cool briefly.  

4. In the remaining water, which now has become stock, add honey, Dijon mustard, and flour. Let the sauce cook for 4-7 minutes on low to medium heat.  

5. Remove the net and score the skin of the gammon to create a diamond-like pattern. Then pour the sauce over, allowing it to seep into the pattern.  

6. Roast in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.  

7. Remove from oven and let it rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing and serving.  

8. Serve with your Christmas lunch or enjoy it in a sandwich.  

Sticky Roast Pumpkin
Sticky Roast Pumpkin 
Image: Ray Manzana

<subhead> Sticky Roast Pumpkin 

  <subhead> Ingredients   

  • 1kg pumpkin, cut into wedges  
  • 1 whole lemon, both the zest and the juice  
  • 1/4 cup of honey  
  • 2 tbsp cinnamon  
  • 1 tbsp butter, melted  
  • A pinch of salt, to taste

  <subhead> Method  

1. Preheat oven to 200 deg C.  

2. Combine all the ingredients in an oven roasting pan, making sure the pumpkin is well coated.  

3. Roast pumpkin for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown and fully cooked.  

4. Serve as a side dish or enjoy as a snack.  

Tangy Lemon-and-Herb Chicken Roast
Tangy Lemon-and-Herb Chicken Roast
Image: Ray Manzana

<subhead> Tangy Lemon-and-Herb Chicken Roast   

<subhead> Ingredients  

  • Whole chicken (butterfly and remove backbone)   
  • Oil to grease pan

Marinade  

  • ½ cup mayonnaise   
  • 2 tsp chicken rub   
  • 2 tsp green onion spice   
  • 2 tsp mixed herbs
  • 1 tsp sugar   
  • salt and pepper to taste   
  • 3 garlic cloves, freshly grated
  • 1 lemon, both zest and juice   
  • 5ml sunflower oil   

<subhead> Method   

  1. Preheat oven to 180 deg C.  
  2. In a bowl, mix marinade ingredients.   
  3. Spread marinade over the chicken, starting with the back.  
  4. Grease the saucepan with oil.   
  5. Place the chicken with the top facing up. Marinade the top part of the chicken.  
  6. Place in the oven.  
  7. Roast for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until golden brown. 
Cheers to the festive season from SMag and our friends at White Star
Cheers to the festive season from SMag and our friends at White Star
Image: Ray Manzana
Bump up the flavour factor by mixing up your classic salad with the natural sweetness of beetroot.
Bump up the flavour factor by mixing up your classic salad with the natural sweetness of beetroot.
Image: Ray Manzana
Friends break bread over Christmas inspired picnic
Friends break bread over Christmas inspired picnic
Image: Ray Manzana
Surprise your guests with a maize meal dombolo as part of your Christmas lunch
Surprise your guests with a maize meal dombolo as part of your Christmas lunch
Image: Ray Manzana
Tangy Lemon-and-Herb Chicken Roast
Tangy Lemon-and-Herb Chicken Roast
Image: Ray Manzana
Cut your cooking time even further with a store brought sponge cake to layer in your Christmas trifle
Cut your cooking time even further with a store brought sponge cake to layer in your Christmas trifle
Image: Ray Manzana
SMag edior in chief Emmanuel Tjiya
SMag edior in chief Emmanuel Tjiya
Image: Ray Manzana
Simple and delicious Christmas trifle
Simple and delicious Christmas trifle
Image: Ray Manzana
SMag Christmas picnic
SMag Christmas picnic
Image: Ray Manzana
Food stylist and designer of Ezokhetho Mpumelelo Dhlamini
Food stylist and designer of Ezokhetho Mpumelelo Dhlamini
Image: Ray Manzana
SMag Christmas inspired picnic
SMag Christmas inspired picnic
Image: Ray Manzana
Clink-clink to the festive season
Clink-clink to the festive season
Image: Ray Manzana
SMag editor-in-chief Emmanual Tjiya
SMag editor-in-chief Emmanual Tjiya
Image: Ray Manzana
SMag Christmas inspired picnic
SMag Christmas inspired picnic
Image: Ray Manzana

Unleash the sparkle with Chateau Del Rei: your ultimate summer sidekick

SPONSORED | Whether you’re celebrating in a crowd or just enjoying the freedom of summer with your crew, this sparkling wine in a can is the perfect ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Dad's love for cooking shows spark chef's zeal for culinary

To spread the holiday cheer upon us, let's dive right into the delicious and memorable Christmas feast.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Honouring heritage: White Star Sowetan Flavours of Africa winners

SPONSORED | Home cooks Mikateko Mabasa and Relebogile Mahuma share the stories behind their winning dishes, while the judges serve up their favourite ...
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Taste of lamb biryani leads to culinary career

Phumlani Ngwenya’s nomadic upbringing inspired his culinary journey plus curiosity for Indian and Asian cuisine. Hailing from Zola, Soweto, Ngwenya’s ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Sojane shares pilchards dish in honour of Mboweni, mom

Chef Kamogelo Sojane pays homage to former South African Reserve Bank governor, minister of finance and minister of labour Tito Mboweni with a tinned ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

DBE Minister, Siviwe Gwarube to address commencement of BELA Act recommendations
ANC briefing on full implementation of the BELA bill