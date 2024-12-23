A Christmas picnic to remember

It’s time to deck out those picnic tables and take the Christmas spirit outdoors. If you want to make new family memories with a flavour-packed menu that is light on kitchen duty, foodie and regular collaborator Mpumelelo Dhlamini has some top tips.

How to ace the perfect Christmas picnic? Firstly, “don’t overthink it,” Dhlamini advises.

And then? “Pick your favourite dishes or recipes that work together and that speak to each other as a meal. The main thing is to spend time with your loved ones. Collect all your favourite recipes and try them out days before Christmas Day. If you follow your heart, the rest will fall into place.”

To make it extra easy, Dhlamini has drawn up a list of epic, hassle-free dishes with simple ingredients.