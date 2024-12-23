A Christmas picnic to remember
Forgo the sit-down lunch and take the festivities outdoors with a delicious, no-fuss menu
It’s time to deck out those picnic tables and take the Christmas spirit outdoors. If you want to make new family memories with a flavour-packed menu that is light on kitchen duty, foodie and regular collaborator Mpumelelo Dhlamini has some top tips.
How to ace the perfect Christmas picnic? Firstly, “don’t overthink it,” Dhlamini advises.
And then? “Pick your favourite dishes or recipes that work together and that speak to each other as a meal. The main thing is to spend time with your loved ones. Collect all your favourite recipes and try them out days before Christmas Day. If you follow your heart, the rest will fall into place.”
To make it extra easy, Dhlamini has drawn up a list of epic, hassle-free dishes with simple ingredients.
<subhead> Honey-and-Mustard Roasted Smoked Gammon
<subhead> Ingredients
- 1 x 25g sachet concentrated chicken stock
- 3 cups hot water
- 1.5kg smoked gammon
- 1/4 cup of honey
- 3 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp flour
<subhead> Method
1. In a medium to large pot, bring water and chicken stock to boil. Add the smoked gammon (remove the plastic, but not the net). Cook on medium heat for 40-45 minutes.
2. Preheat oven to 180 deg C.
3. Remove the gammon from the pot and place aside to cool briefly.
4. In the remaining water, which now has become stock, add honey, Dijon mustard, and flour. Let the sauce cook for 4-7 minutes on low to medium heat.
5. Remove the net and score the skin of the gammon to create a diamond-like pattern. Then pour the sauce over, allowing it to seep into the pattern.
6. Roast in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.
7. Remove from oven and let it rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing and serving.
8. Serve with your Christmas lunch or enjoy it in a sandwich.
<subhead> Sticky Roast Pumpkin
<subhead> Ingredients
- 1kg pumpkin, cut into wedges
- 1 whole lemon, both the zest and the juice
- 1/4 cup of honey
- 2 tbsp cinnamon
- 1 tbsp butter, melted
- A pinch of salt, to taste
<subhead> Method
1. Preheat oven to 200 deg C.
2. Combine all the ingredients in an oven roasting pan, making sure the pumpkin is well coated.
3. Roast pumpkin for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown and fully cooked.
4. Serve as a side dish or enjoy as a snack.
<subhead> Tangy Lemon-and-Herb Chicken Roast
<subhead> Ingredients
- Whole chicken (butterfly and remove backbone)
- Oil to grease pan
Marinade
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tsp chicken rub
- 2 tsp green onion spice
- 2 tsp mixed herbs
- 1 tsp sugar
- salt and pepper to taste
- 3 garlic cloves, freshly grated
- 1 lemon, both zest and juice
- 5ml sunflower oil
<subhead> Method
- Preheat oven to 180 deg C.
- In a bowl, mix marinade ingredients.
- Spread marinade over the chicken, starting with the back.
- Grease the saucepan with oil.
- Place the chicken with the top facing up. Marinade the top part of the chicken.
- Place in the oven.
- Roast for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until golden brown.