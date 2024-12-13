Use kitchen staples to elevate your favourite dish – Ukhonaye Mconi

“People should look at their kitchen staples in the home which they can use to elevate their favourite dishes,” he advises.
Mconi adds that we need not look far for inspiration to create a flavour-packed Christmas lunch menu; play with different flavours by borrowing from one SA dish and fusing it into another for that extra sparkle.
“People eat couscous any other time, but pairing it with chakalaka, a staple cold salad, adds something special. Borrow the flavours from the chakalaka into the couscous salad,” he says.
“Elevate the classic trifle by using ingredients that are a mixture of your favourite desserts – careful it doesn’t put you into a diabetic coma.
“Layer the base with malva cake [without the syrup and custard]; add peppermint crisp tart as a second layer and top it off with a homemade smoky bacon custard for a tad of saltiness. For crunch, add a layer of ginger biscuits.”
Mconi believes the simple way to elevate the flavour profile of any dish is with homemade sauces and spice rubs.
“When making your sauce think of all the flavours you like and what flavour profile you want. A good place to start is by asking yourself if you desire sour or sweet flavour notes and incorporate those notes throughout all the dishes,” he says.
“For the pork rasher rub, rehydrate dried cranberries by soaking them in rooibos tea and blend. Add lemon and lime juice and the zest and blend again. Add your favourite tomato sauce and smoked paprika and blend one last time.”
Rub on the pork belly or pork cut and put in the fridge uncovered for 24 hours so the flavours can dry out on the meat.
“This is the perfect multi-purpose sauce for braais and oven-cooking,” says Mconi.
Tangy and sticky pork rashers
Ingredients
- 400g thick pork rashers
- 2 lemons (juice and zest)
- 100ml hot Rooibos tea (without sugar)
- 100g dried cranberries
- 100ml tomato sauce
- 5g smoked paprika
- salt and pepper to season
Method
- In a bowl, add your hot rooibos and cranberries to rehydrate.
- Once softened and rehydrated, add the cranberries with about three spoons of the rooibos liquid to a blender and blend till it is a paste.
- In another bowl, add lemon juice and zest, paprika, tomato sauce and cranberry paste – whisk it all together then season with salt and pepper.
- Brush your rashers and place them on a tray and let them sit in the fridge uncovered for at least 12 hours before cooking them in the oven.
- Preheat oven to 170°C and cook in the oven for an hour, checking it at regular intervals of 15 minutes.
- Serve with a side of your choosing.
Use kitchen staples to elevate your favourite dish – Ukhonaye Mconi
Chef says there's no need to stretch one's budget for Christmas lunch
Image: SUPPLIED
The countdown to the all-important Christmas lunch has begun and if you are still searching for inspiration, look no further.
This Xmas bump up the flavour of your favourite SA dishes to make new food memories with your loved ones.
“The trend I have noticed with food this year and since moving back to Cape Town is people want to go back to the foods they ate in their childhood and what was nostalgic for them – but giving it a fancier look and feel,” says Ukhonaye Mconi.
The 30-year-old from Kariega, Eastern Cape, is the head chef and manager at the swanky Chef Studio, on Bree Street, Cape Town, that opened its doors in 2018.
Mconi is no stranger to the Mother City having studied at Capsicum Culinary Studios. He found his start as sous chef under mentor Matt Manning who allowed him the opportunity of a lifetime to manage the high-end establishment since August.
“The Chef's Studio is a space where people can come in and have their celebrations, cook together, dine and have an interactive demo with the chef,” he says.
Mconi says the number of mistakes people make when preparing Xmas lunch is stretching themselves and their budget.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
