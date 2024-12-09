Unleash the sparkle with Chateau Del Rei: your ultimate summer sidekick

This summer, don’t just sip — celebrate. Whether you’re kicking back at the pool, dancing in the heat at a music festival or chilling at a picnic, make sure your drink is as bold and refreshing as your plans.

Chateau Del Rei sparkling wine isn’t just a drink; it’s a vibe. Crisp, lively, unapologetically fun and conveniently packaged in a can, it’s the perfect companion for all your summer adventures.

100% sparkling wine, 0% boring moments

Chateau Del Rei brings the fizz, the flavour and the flair, delivering that just-right balance of fruity sweetness and crisp acidity. Available in Sweet White, Sweet Red and Sweet Rosé, this sparkling wine is made for those who know how to enjoy life. It’s the ultimate party starter, whether you’re celebrating in a crowd or just enjoying the freedom of summer with your crew.

Let the music play

You’ve got the music, you’ve got the crowd and now you need a drink that keeps up. Chateau Del Rei’s refreshing bubbles are the perfect antidote to the summer heat, making it the go-to choice for festivals where the energy is high and the vibe is electric. The fact that it’s packed in cans for easy portability makes it the ideal choice for an instant celebration any time, anywhere.