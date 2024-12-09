Unleash the sparkle with Chateau Del Rei: your ultimate summer sidekick
Whether you’re celebrating in a crowd or just enjoying the freedom of summer with your crew, this sparkling wine in a can is the perfect choice to get the party started
This summer, don’t just sip — celebrate. Whether you’re kicking back at the pool, dancing in the heat at a music festival or chilling at a picnic, make sure your drink is as bold and refreshing as your plans.
Chateau Del Rei sparkling wine isn’t just a drink; it’s a vibe. Crisp, lively, unapologetically fun and conveniently packaged in a can, it’s the perfect companion for all your summer adventures.
100% sparkling wine, 0% boring moments
Chateau Del Rei brings the fizz, the flavour and the flair, delivering that just-right balance of fruity sweetness and crisp acidity. Available in Sweet White, Sweet Red and Sweet Rosé, this sparkling wine is made for those who know how to enjoy life. It’s the ultimate party starter, whether you’re celebrating in a crowd or just enjoying the freedom of summer with your crew.
Let the music play
You’ve got the music, you’ve got the crowd and now you need a drink that keeps up. Chateau Del Rei’s refreshing bubbles are the perfect antidote to the summer heat, making it the go-to choice for festivals where the energy is high and the vibe is electric. The fact that it’s packed in cans for easy portability makes it the ideal choice for an instant celebration any time, anywhere.
WATCH | Chateau Del Rei takes you behind the scenes of the photoshoot for S Mag’s December cover with celeb Lordkez.
Picnic? Make it pop
Who says picnics need to be all sandwiches and soda? Bring the sparkle with Chateau Del Rei and level up your outdoor hangouts. Whether you’re spreading out on the grass with a charcuterie spread or just lounging with your favourite snacks, this sparkling wine brings the fun. It’s bold, it’s crisp, and it pairs perfectly with everything from fresh fruit to grilled goodness.
Mix it up
Chateau Del Rei is about living in the moment. Affordable, accessible and always the life of the party, it’s the sparkling wine that doesn’t take itself too seriously but always delivers on taste.
Delicious on its own, it’s also ideal for mixing up sensational cocktails. Try these recipes:
Make it a summer to remember with Chateau Del Rei, because every moment deserves to sparkle.
This article was sponsored by Chateau Del Rei. Look out for the brand at trendy city hangouts, or find it at leading bottle stores, and join the celebration by following @ChateauDelRei on Facebook and Instagram, or @ChateauRei on X.
Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18. Drink responsibly.