Honouring heritage: White Star Sowetan Flavours of Africa winners

“I often find myself missing the tastes of home — the straightforward but filling meals that bring back memories of my early years in the North West — in the busy metropolis of Johannesburg,” says Mahuma.

“White Star maize meal pap with chicken feet is one dish that sticks out. My grandma would easily prepare this lunch while I was growing up, and I was always amazed at how fast she could do it. In just a few minutes, she would mix the maize meal until it was hard and smooth, the chicken feet, seasoned with a little garlic and chilli, would be boiling away, quickly becoming tender. Lunch would be ready in less than an hour, and the aromas would fill the kitchen, uniting the entire family. It’s a dish that warms the heart and satisfies the stomach. I continue that custom today by preparing the same pap and chicken feet whenever I feel homesick.

“The recipe is convenient and incredibly nostalgic due to the ease of preparation and the simplicity of the components. In the comfort of a simple supper, each mouthful serves as a reminder of the beauty of tradition and the power of family.”