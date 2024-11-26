To spread the holiday cheer upon us, let's dive right into the delicious and memorable Christmas feast.
The 39-year-old from Johannesburg South is the executive chef at Level Four restaurant situated at 54 on Bath in Rosebank. This festive season he invites foodies to break bread without breaking a sweat in the kitchen. Van der Riet suggests incorporating a new tradition with zero cleanup duties and where everyone feels like a guest.
“Usually when it’s that time of year people are doing so much and they don’t have time to focus on the cooking. There is so much we can do plus we have the resources the normal home cook does not. It makes your day so much better,” he says.
His culinary passion comes from his family’s appreciation for good food and TV cook shows.
“My passion for cooking came from both my parents, mostly my father. Growing up I remember my late father and me watching British TV personality and celebrity cook Keith Floyd on the TV. My father was always trying out new things in the kitchen and had a great appreciation for good food,” he says.
At eight year old, Van der Riet’s culinary courage in the kitchen took off. He recalls baking biscuits.
“They were horrible,” he says amused.
“My father tasted them and said they were delicious, but I knew he was just saying it to keep my spirits up. Deep down I knew I could do better so I went back and tried more. I’ve enjoyed experimenting in the kitchen ever since.”
His change of school to Grantley College, Parktown, offered him a unique subject choice that would jump-start his culinary journey.
Dad's love for cooking shows spark chef's zeal for culinary
Van der Riet suggests adding new tradition with zero cleanup duties this festive season
“The subject was an introduction to hotel management and once a week we would go into the kitchen to cook and put into practice what we learnt about in theory. Coming from a home where cooking was enjoyable and exciting, I took it on,” he says.
Some of Van der Riet's career accomplishments include interning at the All-African Games in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2003 before completing his two-year qualification as a professional cook from the Prue Leith Culinary Institute in food and wine in 2004.
On the Level Four restaurant menu this season, guests are spoilt for choice with a three-bird roast or turducken with a confit turkey and duck ravioli. Then there is chicken consommé, smoked duck ham with caramelised ginger and pickled radish.
What about Christmas at the Van der Riet household? Every family member shines in their speciality – mixing in a fusion of traditional Japanese pancakes to cinnamon-infused roast pumpkin salads. However, he admits that all these dishes play a supporting role to the star of the day.
“My family and I could not miss a Christmas without either pork belly or gammon.”
“I would poach the gammon then add a honey and whiskey glaze. Sprinkle some brown sugar and place it in the oven. I would use a similar method with the pork belly but use honey, sugar, mustard and a few herbs.”
Van der Riet family gammon recipe
Ingredients
Method
Chef’s tip: Alternatively, use rum in the place of the whisky for a sweeter alcohol.
