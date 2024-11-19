Food & Drink

Taste of lamb biryani leads to culinary career

'I had an interest in cooking from a young age'

By Nombuso Kumalo - 19 November 2024 - 07:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Spicy Kimchi and Chicken Fried Rice by Chef Phumlani Ngwenya
Spicy Kimchi and Chicken Fried Rice by Chef Phumlani Ngwenya
Image: SUPPLIED

Phumlani Ngwenya’s nomadic upbringing inspired his culinary journey plus curiosity for Indian and Asian cuisine.   

Hailing from Zola, Soweto, Ngwenya’s culinary adventure began with his first spoonful of lamb biryani, a flavoursome rice dish that sent shock waves to his taste buds.   

At the time, 14-year-old Ngwenya resided in Chesterville, Durban, with his aunt.

“Usually in Soweto mixing lamb and rice we know it as leftovers,” said the 29-year-old chef de partie at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton.   

“She first added in her spices, garlic and ginger; which is the base of most curries. She seasoned the lamb and fried it in a separate pot. She added the half-cooked rice and then her lamb curry. I questioned how do you add meat to rice? But it was so delicious.”

Exotic dishes such as the Durban lamb biryani fanned Ngwenya’s interest in pursuing cheffing as a career.   

“From a young age I had an interest in cooking but didn't think that it would take me this far to have a career as a chef,” said Ngwenya

Fast forward to 2019, Ngwenya participated in a learnership programme, a partnership between The Maslow and the International Hotel School (IMH), where he obtained his national certificate in professional cookery.

Chef Phumlani Ngwenya
Chef Phumlani Ngwenya
Image: supplied
The Maslow's Lacuna bistro private dining room
The Maslow's Lacuna bistro private dining room
Image: supplied

“In my first year working at the hotel [Maslow], I was a commis chef in the banqueting department. I decided to study so I could get to the stage of being an executive chef,” said Ngwenya. 

His signature spicy kimchi and chicken fried rice fusion is his preferred style of cooking which explores cuisines that praise the wonders of taking a little and making the most out of it – while paying homage to his mother.

“I loved the way she cooked for us; even though we didn't have enough she made use of what was available to make a meal and it always tasted good,” he said. 

“The kimchi brings unique sweet and sour flavour into the dish. Sous chef Adrian Ho taught me about Asian cuisine and how they use everything. They never waste.”

 

Spicy kimchi and chicken fried rice

Ingredients

  • 4 Tbsp olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp crushed garlic
  • 1 Tbsp minced ginger
  • 2 cups of cooked Basmati rice, cold
  • 4g frozen peas
  • 4g frozen corn
  • 2 chicken breasts
  • 4 eggs
  • 3 Tbsp soy sauce
  • 1g chives
  • 7g kimchi 
  • 2g parsley 
  • 5g carrots 
  • 5g chicken stock 
  • 4g red onion, chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste 

Method 

  • Fry your onions, garlic and ginger in a medium heat pan with oil. 
  • Sauté until your onions are soft and garlic and ginger is mixed well. 
  • Add your cooked rice and soy sauce then continue stirring until mixed. 
  • Fry your half chicken breast and scramble one egg on the side, then add your chicken breast and scrambled egg to the pan with the cooked rice. Add seasoning of salt and pepper plus a bit of chicken stock. 
  •  After a minute add your frozen corn and peas and close it for five minutes to steam after it’s done. 
  • Shape your kimchi dish. 
  • Take your two eggs and make a tornado omelette to be placed on top of the rice. 
  • Take one egg, separate the yolk, and put it on top of the tornado omelette. 
  • Garnish with chives and parsley. 
Exteriors of the Maslow Hotel in Sandton
Exteriors of the Maslow Hotel in Sandton
Image: supplied
Lacuna bistro private dining room at the Maslow Hotel
Lacuna bistro private dining room at the Maslow Hotel
Image: supplied

Sojane shares pilchards dish in honour of Mboweni, mom

Chef Kamogelo Sojane pays homage to former South African Reserve Bank governor, minister of finance and minister of labour Tito Mboweni with a tinned ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Halloween snack recipe

Happy Halloween, Mzansi!
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Johnnie Walker puts on a spectacular show at the Luxurious Marble Circus

SPONSORED | All aboard The Walker Express: brand drew inspiration from the golden age of railway travel to create an unforgettable experience for ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | An exclusive view inside Thebe Magugu's Champagne Day soirée

When champagne and fashion rub shoulders it’s a marriage made in luxury heaven – nobody understands this better than SA wunderkind Thebe Magugu.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Police probe death of illegal miner retrieved from Stilfontein mine
New by-laws to be implemented for spaza shops