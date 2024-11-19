Taste of lamb biryani leads to culinary career

Phumlani Ngwenya’s nomadic upbringing inspired his culinary journey plus curiosity for Indian and Asian cuisine.
Hailing from Zola, Soweto, Ngwenya’s culinary adventure began with his first spoonful of lamb biryani, a flavoursome rice dish that sent shock waves to his taste buds.
At the time, 14-year-old Ngwenya resided in Chesterville, Durban, with his aunt.
“Usually in Soweto mixing lamb and rice we know it as leftovers,” said the 29-year-old chef de partie at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton.
“She first added in her spices, garlic and ginger; which is the base of most curries. She seasoned the lamb and fried it in a separate pot. She added the half-cooked rice and then her lamb curry. I questioned how do you add meat to rice? But it was so delicious.”
Exotic dishes such as the Durban lamb biryani fanned Ngwenya’s interest in pursuing cheffing as a career.
“From a young age I had an interest in cooking but didn't think that it would take me this far to have a career as a chef,” said Ngwenya
Fast forward to 2019, Ngwenya participated in a learnership programme, a partnership between The Maslow and the International Hotel School (IMH), where he obtained his national certificate in professional cookery.
“In my first year working at the hotel [Maslow], I was a commis chef in the banqueting department. I decided to study so I could get to the stage of being an executive chef,” said Ngwenya.
His signature spicy kimchi and chicken fried rice fusion is his preferred style of cooking which explores cuisines that praise the wonders of taking a little and making the most out of it – while paying homage to his mother.
“I loved the way she cooked for us; even though we didn't have enough she made use of what was available to make a meal and it always tasted good,” he said.
“The kimchi brings unique sweet and sour flavour into the dish. Sous chef Adrian Ho taught me about Asian cuisine and how they use everything. They never waste.”
Spicy kimchi and chicken fried rice
Ingredients
Method
