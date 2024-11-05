Sojane shares pilchards dish in honour of Mboweni, mom

Food & Drink

Chef Kamogelo Sojane pays homage to former South African Reserve Bank governor, minister of finance and minister of labour Tito Mboweni with a tinned fish dish to honour his family's food heritage and memories.   

Mboweni died three weeks ago after a short illness. The dish is also a homage to Sojane's late mother, who he lost in 1999 when he was 11 years old.

Tinned fish was a staple ingredient in the culinary arsenal of Mboweni that he often showcased on social media.

“Tinned pilchards or tinned fish is a delicacy many South Africans grew up on, myself included,” said Sojane.

“It was an honour to create the dish in honour of late governor Mboweni. Not only did it remind me of him but of my mother. Creating this dish gave me back those memories. Even if we change our lifestyles we must not forget where we come from and the humble tinned fish is one of those foods that remind us of where we come from.”

Sojane is the banqueting sous chef at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom in Durban.

“Chef Zakhele Ndlozi confronted me and asked if I knew Tito Mboweni. He asked if I could create a spectacular dish to honour the late governor using pilchards,” he remembers.

“It was a bit tricky for me as I am still learning the various aspects of cooking. It was overwhelming to be appointed to execute a dish such as this for such a remarkable man. I followed his cooking on social media but never had the opportunity to meet him in person.”

After matric, Sojane aspired to be a journalist but due to lack of funds, he ended up following in his father's culinary footsteps.

“My father was a chef de partie at The Cabanas Hotel, in Sun City, for 25 years. He was dubbed the “soup legend” in Sun City. Growing up he would make minestrone soup for the family. 

The 36-year-old from Lerome, in Rustenburg, North West, began his journey as a commie chef in 2009.

“I completed my professional cookery qualification at the International Hotel School in Rustenburg while I was working,” he said.

 

Lucky Star pilchards fish croquettes with butternut purée, green peas and white potatoes 

Image: SUPPLIED

Ingredients: 

  • 200g Lucky Star pilchards (sauce removed) 
  • 90g potatoes, peeled and diced 
  • 90g green peas 
  • 90g butternut, diced 
  •  8g fish spice 
  •  5g fine salt 
  •  50g cake flour 
  •  50g breadcrumbs 
  •  1 egg, beaten 
  •  Oil for frying 
  •  1 pita bread 
  • 100g salted butter 
  • 10g fresh thyme 
  • 50ml fresh cream 
  • 10g yellow onion, chopped 
  •  5g edible flowers, for garnish 

Method: 

  • Boil the diced potatoes with salt and fresh thyme for about 15 minutes, or until soft.
  • Drain the water and mash the potatoes.
  • Add 20g of salted butter to the mash and set aside to cool. 
  • Boil the butternut for 15 minutes with a pinch of salt until soft. 
  •  Once boiled, drain the water, blend it into a smooth purée, and mix in fresh cream to your desired consistency and set aside. 
  •  Open the can of pilchards, then gently clean the fish by removing the eggs, spine bones, and any excess sauce from the pilchards. 
  •  In a saucepan, fry the chopped onion until golden brown.
  • Add the cleaned pilchards, fish spice, and a pinch of salt. Simmer for about 10 minutes and set aside to cool. 
  •  In a bowl, mix the cake flour with fish seasoning and chopped thyme and set aside. 
  •  In another bowl, beat the eggs and season with salt for added taste and set aside. 
  • Once the mashed potatoes have cooled, take about 40g in the palm of your hand and flatten it. 
  • Place 10g of the prepared pilchards filling in the centre of the mashed potato.
  • Close the potato around it and roll it into a round croquette shape. 
  • Coat the croquettes by dipping each croquette into the seasoned flour, then into the beaten eggs, and finally, with breadcrumbs. 
  • Heat oil to 180°C (350°F) in a deep fryer or a large pan. 
  • Fry the croquettes until golden brown and crispy (approx 4 mins). 
  • Once done, remove and drain on paper towels. 
  • Arrange the croquettes on a plate, garnish them with micro herbs and edible flowers for presentation. 
  • Serves one, increase ingredient quantities for more servings.
