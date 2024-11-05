Sojane shares pilchards dish in honour of Mboweni, mom

Chef Kamogelo Sojane pays homage to former South African Reserve Bank governor, minister of finance and minister of labour Tito Mboweni with a tinned fish dish to honour his family's food heritage and memories.
Mboweni died three weeks ago after a short illness. The dish is also a homage to Sojane's late mother, who he lost in 1999 when he was 11 years old.
Tinned fish was a staple ingredient in the culinary arsenal of Mboweni that he often showcased on social media.
“Tinned pilchards or tinned fish is a delicacy many South Africans grew up on, myself included,” said Sojane.
“It was an honour to create the dish in honour of late governor Mboweni. Not only did it remind me of him but of my mother. Creating this dish gave me back those memories. Even if we change our lifestyles we must not forget where we come from and the humble tinned fish is one of those foods that remind us of where we come from.”
Sojane is the banqueting sous chef at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom in Durban.
“Chef Zakhele Ndlozi confronted me and asked if I knew Tito Mboweni. He asked if I could create a spectacular dish to honour the late governor using pilchards,” he remembers.
“It was a bit tricky for me as I am still learning the various aspects of cooking. It was overwhelming to be appointed to execute a dish such as this for such a remarkable man. I followed his cooking on social media but never had the opportunity to meet him in person.”
After matric, Sojane aspired to be a journalist but due to lack of funds, he ended up following in his father's culinary footsteps.
“My father was a chef de partie at The Cabanas Hotel, in Sun City, for 25 years. He was dubbed the “soup legend” in Sun City. Growing up he would make minestrone soup for the family.
The 36-year-old from Lerome, in Rustenburg, North West, began his journey as a commie chef in 2009.
“I completed my professional cookery qualification at the International Hotel School in Rustenburg while I was working,” he said.
Lucky Star pilchards fish croquettes with butternut purée, green peas and white potatoes
Sojane shares pilchards dish in honour of Mboweni, mom
Chef follows in his father's culinary footsteps
Image: SUPPLIED
Lucky Star pilchards fish croquettes with butternut purée, green peas and white potatoes
Image: SUPPLIED
Ingredients:
Method:
Image: SUPPLIED
