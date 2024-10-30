WATCH | A sparkling start to the Sowetan Flavours of Africa contest

Chateau Del Rei, the premier #InstantCelebration beverage, was part of the party where the 2024 White Star Miss Soweto Top 20 finalists were revealed. This glamorous event doubled as the launch of the new White Star Sowetan Flavours of Africa competition.

Known for its sparkling appeal and effortless elegance, Chateau Del Rei has swiftly become the sip of choice for spontaneous celebrations and sophisticated gatherings.

Chateau Del Rei is more than just a drink; it’s an experience. Crafted for those who appreciate quality and style, its range of sparkling wines in tins are designed to turn any moment into an instant celebration.

Whether it’s a high-profile event, a casual picnic or intimate outdoor celebration, Chateau Del Rei is the perfect companion for every occasion and every meal.