Johnnie Walker puts on a spectacular show at the Luxurious Marble Circus

Just as a train journey represents adventure and exploration, the circus brings excitement, wonder and enchantment. Together, they symbolise the pursuit of new experiences — a perfect reflection of Johnnie Walker’s magnetic and vibrant character.

From the luxe décor to the tantalising cocktail serves of Johnnie Walker Black Label, the World’s No. 1 premium scotch whisky, “passengers” were transported to a world of decadence where tradition meets innovation. No small detail was overlooked — The Walker Express even “departed” from Platform 12, a nod to the age of the superb 12-year-old whisky on offer.

For Johnnie Walker, known for its heritage of craftsmanship and commitment to breaking boundaries, this marks another bold stride into experiential luxury. The Walker Express is not just a lounge — it’s a statement, affirming Johnnie Walker’s role in culture as an Afrocentric collaborator in curating bold, unforgettable moments for its consumers.

Where will The Walker Express be journeying to next? Stay on the pulse of what’s to come by following @JohnnieWalkersa on Instagram and @JohnnieWalkerSouthAfrica on Facebook.

This article was sponsored by Johnnie Walker.

Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18. Drink responsibly.