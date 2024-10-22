Guest satisfaction high on my list – chef Mzwakhe Khubeka

The 33-year-old from Protea North, Soweto, knew he wanted to be a chef from a young age.
Sunday marked International Chefs Day, which celebrated the love of food and the visionaries behind creating salivating dishes.
Behind the pivoting kitchen doors is where the magic of simple ingredients and passions transform scrumptious meals into memorable dining experiences.
“Guest satisfaction is high on my list, so I insist that I need to make sure that the guest is happy. So, when a guest is unhappy with my food my entire day is ruined,” says chef Mzwakhe Kubheka, sous chef at the @Sandton Hotel in Benmore, Sandton.
“When I committed to being a chef, I committed 100%. Even when I cook for banquets and conferences, I always cook with pride.”
I experienced Kubheka's commitment to his job firsthand after our planned Saturday in-person interview is flap-jacked by an impromptu catering request for a private 50th birthday celebration at Waterfall Estates in Midrand.
“I received a call from a client Saturday night. As it was short notice, she wanted something simple and tasty. We decided on a buffet-style Sunday lunch,” he says, two hours before the birthday festivities begin.
Image: SUPPLIED
The 33-year-old from Protea North, Soweto, knew he wanted to be a chef from a young age.
“My mom is the best cook I know. She was a primary school principal (now retired) and owned a catering business. Every weekend she would cater for weddings and such functions. I would help her as I grew older,” says Kubheka.
By grade 10, Kubheka selected the subject choice of home economics in pursuit of becoming a professional chef. “I told my mom I wanted to be a chef and she asked me, ‘Are you serious?’ I told her, yes, I am. In 2012 I qualified in hospitality management and a certificate in culinary at the Southwest College in Roodepoort.”
Kubheka reminisces on his favourite childhood dishes, zoning in on the seven colours during Sunday lunches. “I loved my mom’s jelly and custard," he says.
"She would make hers differently. She would prepare the jelly mixture and the custard in separate bowls and later mix the liquid mixtures together before placing them in the fridge to set. Finish off with a spoonful of canned peaches and syrup.”
After school, Kubheka interned at the Radisson Blu [hotel] as a commis chef before working his way up from a junior position to chef de partie at The Forum for six years. He has been with @Sandton Hotel since 2022.
Other local chefs share their thoughts on International Chef Day
Keegan Maistry, Radisson Red
Image: SUPPLIED
It's about thanking chefs for their hard work and dedication. It's about taking simple ingredients and transforming them into something delicious.
Ukhonaye Mconi, Chef’s Studio
Image: SUPPLIED
It’s a day not only to celebrate the chefs but the creativity that comes with the job. Chefs are multi-talented people, we don’t simply cook, we source ingredients, we are food stylists and sometimes marketing.
Nelisiwe Sithole, Sakhumzi Restaurant
Image: SUPPLIED
It’s not an easy career, there is a lot of learning that we must do. We also find ourselves being educated by customers with different dietary requirements, so we keep up with trends.
Zakhele Ndlozi, Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom
Image: supplied
We are a collective with the same narrative, ensuring our guests and clients have the best experience. We are feeding people’s souls and making memories for them that will last.
Nomusa Khwela, Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom
Image: SUPPLIED
The opportunities we have available to me, and we are continuously learning. Edging closer to my retirement as a chef, I’m enjoying my journey into cooking more now than before.
Donaldson Madubela, NH Hotel and Resort
Image: SUPPLIED
It's a celebration of the joy of cooking and the community we build around food. As an executive chef, it’s a reminder of the importance of our craft, the impact we have on our teams and the experiences we create for guests. It also highlights the importance of food sustainability, food education and the cultural significance of what we do.
Coleslaw with pineapples and red apples by Mzwakhe Kubheka
Ingredients
Method
Image: SUPPLIED
