White Star cooks up new contest as Miss Soweto Top 20 announced

The Top 20 finalists for the 2024 White Star Miss Soweto pageant were announced in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

The glamorous event doubled as the launch of White Star's new Flavours of Africa competition, which aims to highlight how food can bring people together, forging bonds that transcend generations and cultures. From October 21, you're invited to share your cherished recipes for meals starring maize meal (and the special stories behind them) for the chance to win generous cash prizes worth a total of R45,000 — keep an eye on SowetanLIVE for entry details.

“Just as the Miss Soweto pageant uplifts and empowers women, Flavours of Africa celebrates the rich tapestry of our shared humanity. It’s about embracing ubuntu, where we learn from one another through the meals that unite us,” says Mokhele Makhothi, marketing manager at White Star.

Among this year’s Top 20 Miss Soweto finalists are passionate women who embody the spirit of ubuntu. In the lead up to the pageant's spectacular finale on November 30, they'll participate in workshops designed to enhance their confidence, community impact and life skills. These initiatives will empower them to become catalysts for change within their communities, continuing the legacy of previous Miss Soweto winners who have made significant strides in various fields.

The 2024 Top 20 finalists are:

Aphiwe Mhlungu;

Tracey Mathenjwa;

Nompumelelo Malindi;

Nontobeko Malambe;

Noxolo Mabaso;

Onthatile Mohuba;

Rethabile Samson;

Nomsa Cele;

Thuto Mosupi;

Dimpho Mashashane;

Tshiamiso Masilela;

Ziyanda Notyeke;

Tamronique Stewart;

Naledi Senne;

Boitumelo Molotsane;

Lethiwe Nkosi;

Mbali Khumalo;

Moitheki Mfelang;

Gugu Mbele; and

Monna-lisa Fakude.

This year, fans are once again invited to vote for their favourite finalist to win the People's Choice Award by texting ‘Hi’ to 073-065-1066 via WhatsApp; voting opens on October 21.

For more information about the pageant and to view profiles of the Miss Soweto 2024 finalists, visit the White Star website.

This article was sponsored by White Star.