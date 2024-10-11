It’s giving whisky: new Savanna Neat set to be the sip of the summer

The newest sibling in the popular Savanna family of flavour variants, Savanna Neat celebrates a nation that never takes itself too seriously, as seen in the ad campaign created by TBWA\Hunt Lascaris.

Entitled ‘It’s giving whisky’, this campaign — watch the TV commercial below — continues Savanna’s legacy of creating some of SA's most loved ads with its crisp, witty perspective on culture.

“‘It’s giving whisky” implies that Savanna Neat has the feeling of a whisky, but it by no means is. It remains a true Savanna premium cider, with its crisp, dry taste and signature humour. To land this point, we playfully poked fun at all the whisky tropes — from age-old traditions to the pretentiousness of how it's consumed at clubs with the glorifiers and the pageantry. It’s all about giving South Africans permission to laugh at themselves and the world we live in,” says Steph can Niekerk, executive creative director at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris.