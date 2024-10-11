It’s giving whisky: new Savanna Neat set to be the sip of the summer
The latest innovation from the world’s number one cider has arrived
Savanna fans are in for a treat: the iconic SA brand has launched Savanna Neat Premium Whisky Flavoured Cider.
Remaining true to its core, it’s the Savanna crisp and dry cider consumers know and love with a touch of whisky flavour and notes of toasted oak. It’s giving whisky. It’s giving aged in a barrel ... but in a fridge. Inside a barrel.
Robert Weeder, brand manager at Heineken Beverages, the makers of Savanna, says “We’ve crafted it for an unpretentious generation that’s into bold new flavours without the fuss”.
No need for sniffing tumblers here. Savanna Neat is ready to drink from a perfectly chilled bottle.
The newest sibling in the popular Savanna family of flavour variants, Savanna Neat celebrates a nation that never takes itself too seriously, as seen in the ad campaign created by TBWA\Hunt Lascaris.
Entitled ‘It’s giving whisky’, this campaign — watch the TV commercial below — continues Savanna’s legacy of creating some of SA's most loved ads with its crisp, witty perspective on culture.
“‘It’s giving whisky” implies that Savanna Neat has the feeling of a whisky, but it by no means is. It remains a true Savanna premium cider, with its crisp, dry taste and signature humour. To land this point, we playfully poked fun at all the whisky tropes — from age-old traditions to the pretentiousness of how it's consumed at clubs with the glorifiers and the pageantry. It’s all about giving South Africans permission to laugh at themselves and the world we live in,” says Steph can Niekerk, executive creative director at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris.
WATCH | The humorous ad for new Savanna Neat.
Savanna Neat made its first big public appearance at the recent DStv Delicious Festival. For those that did not attend, don’t fret: there are plenty more events to look forward to.
Savanna Neat will officially be launched at the Luxurious Marble Circus on October 26 and 27 in Gauteng, and at Speakeasy launch events about the country. Keep your eye on social media for more information by following @savannacider on Instagram, X and Facebook.
Savanna Neat is available in a 330ml bottle at all major retailers nationwide. This crisp and dry cider with an added touch of toasted oak is set to become your go-to drink order this summer. Verstaan?
This article was sponsored by Heineken Beverages.
Drink responsibly. Not for persons under 18.