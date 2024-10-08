Chef Thato Matlala looks far ahead after ‘shock’ third place at African cup

Matlala said the team had admitted defeat before hearing the surprising announcement of winning a bronze medal.
Image: SUPPLIED
Chef Thato Matlala received the opportunity of a lifetime when he was selected to represent Mzansi at the 2024 African Culinary Cup in Egypt last month.
The 27-year-old from Lynnwood, in Pretoria, formed part of a four-member SA junior culinary team with Thando Ntsele, Marian Joppan and Dana-Leigh Coleman. They achieved a bronze medal win at the finale.
Matlala is currently studying an advanced professional chef programme at Capsicum Culinary Studio.
“The team selection process is a cook-off where the entrant submits a recipe for a dish of their choice. We were mainly judged on preparation and presentation, so I had to send a short video of myself making and plating up the dish,” he said.
For the cook-off, Matlala made his signature lamb chops soaked in red wine with thyme, creamy parmesan mash and mint jus as the sauce.
“At the competition, we showcased South African dishes through three course,” he said.
“For our starter we served rooibos smoked octopus with Inkomazi [made from fermented fresh milk] and a cured fish roll. The main course was a fillet cooked in hay ash with ting [fermented sorghum] crêpe with pap and chakalaka. Dessert was koeksisters with mango thyme ice cream and kiwi compote with a popcorn garnish.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Matlala said the team had admitted defeat before hearing the surprising announcement of winning a bronze medal.
“We were all bummed out because of our performance at the competition, we were sure that we did not make it into the top eight. They announced third place, we need you on the stage, SA,” he said.
“We were all shocked. We looked at one another in disbelief, like excuse me. Our chef’s hats were off and now we are scrambling to put them back on and rush onto the stage.”
Matlala admits that his path into the culinary profession was his rude awakening to pursue his true passions.
“The biggest thing I learnt from my parents who are entrepreneurs is taking risks,” he said.
“The time during Covid-19 pandemic brought me back to thinking about what was my happy place and always brought me back to feeling love and the answer was food. I then took it seriously.”
He worked as a commis chef at Greenhouse on Festival in Hatfield, to which he has since resigned.
“What an experience. I didn’t know that as SA we have so much respect out there and I was exposed to many opportunities. One of the hotels where we stayed asked me to stay and work there. I see now that I should apply for job opportunities abroad. Home will always be home but it’s time I see the world,” he said.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
