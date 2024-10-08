Food & Drink

Chef Thato Matlala looks far ahead after ‘shock’ third place at African cup

Matlala eyes jobs overseas

By Nombuso Kumalo - 08 October 2024 - 10:04
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Chef Thato Matlala with team members Thando Ntsele, Marian Joppana dn Dana-Leigh Coleman at the 2024 African Culinary Cup held in Egypt this past month.
Chef Thato Matlala with team members Thando Ntsele, Marian Joppana dn Dana-Leigh Coleman at the 2024 African Culinary Cup held in Egypt this past month.
Image: SUPPLIED

Chef Thato Matlala received the opportunity of a lifetime when he was selected to represent Mzansi at the 2024 African Culinary Cup in Egypt last month.  

The 27-year-old from Lynnwood, in Pretoria, formed part of a four-member SA junior culinary team with  Thando Ntsele, Marian Joppan and Dana-Leigh Coleman. They achieved a bronze medal win at the finale.  

Matlala is currently studying an advanced professional chef programme at Capsicum Culinary Studio.

“The team selection process is a cook-off where the entrant submits a recipe for a dish of their choice. We were mainly judged on preparation and presentation, so I had to send a short video of myself making and plating up the dish,” he said.

For the cook-off, Matlala made his signature lamb chops soaked in red wine with thyme, creamy parmesan mash and mint jus as the sauce.  

“At the competition, we showcased South African dishes through three course,” he said.

“For our starter we served rooibos smoked octopus with Inkomazi [made from fermented fresh milk] and a cured fish roll. The main course was a fillet cooked in hay ash with ting [fermented sorghum] crêpe with pap and chakalaka. Dessert was koeksisters with mango thyme ice cream and kiwi compote with a popcorn garnish.”

The main dish served at the competition was fillet cooked in hay ash with a ting (fermented sorghum) crêpe with pap and chakalaka.
The main dish served at the competition was fillet cooked in hay ash with a ting (fermented sorghum) crêpe with pap and chakalaka.
Image: SUPPLIED

Matlala said the team had admitted defeat before hearing the surprising announcement of winning a bronze medal.  

“We were all bummed out because of our performance at the competition, we were sure that we did not make it into the top eight. They announced third place, we need you on the stage, SA,”  he said.

“We were all shocked. We looked at one another in disbelief, like excuse me. Our chef’s hats were off and now we are scrambling to put them back on and rush onto the stage.”

Matlala admits that his path into the culinary profession was his rude awakening to pursue his true passions.

“The biggest thing I learnt from my parents who are entrepreneurs is taking risks,” he said.

“The time during Covid-19 pandemic brought me back to thinking about what was my happy place and always brought me back to feeling love and the answer was food. I then took it seriously.”

He worked as a commis chef at Greenhouse on Festival in Hatfield, to which he has since resigned.   

“What an experience. I didn’t know that as SA we have so much respect out there and I was exposed to many opportunities. One of the hotels where we stayed asked me to stay and work there. I see now that I should apply for job opportunities abroad. Home will always be home but it’s time I see the world,” he said.  

Red wine thyme lamb chops with creamy parmesan mash and mint jus   

 

Red wine-soaked lamb chops with thyme, creamy Parmesan mash and mint Jus
Red wine-soaked lamb chops with thyme, creamy Parmesan mash and mint Jus
Image: SUPPLIED

Ingredients

  • 1 cup red wine (suggestion Shiraz)  
  • 5g thyme   
  • 5g rosemary   
  • black pepper to season   
  • salt to season   
  • 60g butter   
  • 1 clove, crushed garlic   
  • 3 large potatoes   
  • 100 ml cream   
  • 30g parmesan cheese  
  • 500ml water   
  • 2 scoops jus powder  
  • 40g mint leaves  
  • 1 small packet of baby carrots  
  • 2L vegetable stock  
  • 120g butter   
  • 1 Tbs honey   
  • 1 small packet of green beans  

Method 

  • Start by resting your chops in a bath of wine and a pinch of salt for 5 to 10 minutes.  
  • While the chops are resting, peel and dice potatoes into medium size. Boil in vegetable stock until soft and ready to mash.  
  • Chop and tail your green beans and peel your baby carrots.  
  • Blanch both vegetables in vegetable stock for 10 minutes. Place into an ice bath to cool and rest.  
  • Once the potatoes are soft, strain them and then mash them before adding parmesan followed by cream. Place into a piping bag or a sealable container.  
  • Prepare two frying pans with butter. In one pan sear the lamb chops on both sides. Add the chopped garlic, thyme and rosemary.  
  • In the second pan start by frying your beans. Once cooked to your preferred texture remove and use the pan to fry the carrots.   
  • Fry the carrots for 3 minutes to retain their crunch then add the honey to glaze.  
  • Add the jus powder into warm water. Place on the stovetop and reduce to 40%, remove and blend with mint.  
  • Once blended, strain and place back onto the stove for another 2 minutes.   
  • Assemble the plate and serve.
Chef Thato Matlala with team members and mentors at the 2024 African Culinary Cup held in Egypt this past month.
Chef Thato Matlala with team members and mentors at the 2024 African Culinary Cup held in Egypt this past month.
Image: SUPPLIED
The starter dish served at the competition, rooibos smoked octopus with inkomasi and cured fish roll
The starter dish served at the competition, rooibos smoked octopus with inkomasi and cured fish roll
Image: SUPPLIED

Made in Mzansi Festival celebrates ‘who we are as South Africans’

The inaugural Made in Mzansi Festival debuted at the weekend and lived up to its promise of fostering a sense of pride in the country’s heritage and ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Swing into spring with Chateau Del Rei’s sparkling cocktails

SPONSORED | Try fashion designer and foodie Mpumelelo Dhlamini's recipes for fruity cocktails with a fresh twist
S Mag
5 days ago

Mohale Motaung on juggling academics, acting and content creation

Media personality Mohale Motaung believes South Africans can leverage more on digital content creation  to build personal wealth.
S Mag
1 week ago

You wear what you eat

Nothing says we love Heritage Day more than the food we indulge in as we celebrate the special holiday. And what better way to honour our heritage ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Snacks to sips: seven pantry staples ingrained in our ‘South Africanness’

SPONSORED | Share your fondest memory starring one of these Nestlé brands this Heritage Month and you could win one of 50 hampers worth R550
S Mag
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'I was deceived into drug trade with promise of job'
Chateau Del Rei and S Mag celebrates 30 years of Boom Shaka