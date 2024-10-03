Swing into spring with Chateau Del Rei’s sparkling cocktails

Clink, clink! There’s no better way to toast the arrival of spring than with bubbles. Whether you’re attending an underground speakeasy, cutesy picnic, poolside soirée or outdoors music festival, nothing gets the vibes in high gear like Chateau Del Rei, everyone’s favourite sparkling wine in a can.

Ezokhetho fashion designer Mpumelelo Dhlamini, adored for his viral food page Umpheko, recently hosted a SMag get-together to welcome the new season. He curated some mouth-watering cocktails made with Chateau Del Rei to quench the thirst of the guests, including fellow fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint ZA and SMag editor-in-chief Emmanuel Tjiya.

Join in the fun by trying Dhlamini’s signature cocktails with a Chateau Del Rei twist:

Pineapple mimosas with Chateau Del Rei Sweet White

Ingredients:

Chateau Del Rei Sweet White

100% pineapple fruit juice

Pineapple, chopped into triangles, to garnish

Method:

Fill champagne flutes a third of the way with pineapple juice.

Top up with Chateau Del Rei Sweet White — but don’t overfill.

Garnish with chopped pineapple.

Tip: For a refreshing drink, make sure the juice and sparkling wine are ice cold.

Umpheko’s Dirty Flirtini with Chateau Del Rei Sweet Rosé

Ingredients:

Chateau Del Rei Sweet Rosé

Chateau Del Rei Sweet Rosé 1½ shots of vodka per cocktail

1 to 1½ tbsp blueberry compote per cocktail (see recipe below)

Edible flowers, to garnish

Method :

Spoon blueberry compote into the bottom of champagne flutes, then pour in the vodka.

Top up with Chateau Del Rei Sweet Rosé — but don’t overfill.

Garnish with edible flowers.

To make the blueberry compote: combine two handfuls of blueberries, one handful of sugar, the juice of one lemon, and one cup of water in a pot and cook over medium heat for 7-10 minutes.