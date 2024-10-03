Swing into spring with Chateau Del Rei’s sparkling cocktails
Try fashion designer and foodie Mpumelelo Dhlamini's recipes for fruity cocktails with a fresh twist
Clink, clink! There’s no better way to toast the arrival of spring than with bubbles. Whether you’re attending an underground speakeasy, cutesy picnic, poolside soirée or outdoors music festival, nothing gets the vibes in high gear like Chateau Del Rei, everyone’s favourite sparkling wine in a can.
Ezokhetho fashion designer Mpumelelo Dhlamini, adored for his viral food page Umpheko, recently hosted a SMag get-together to welcome the new season. He curated some mouth-watering cocktails made with Chateau Del Rei to quench the thirst of the guests, including fellow fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint ZA and SMag editor-in-chief Emmanuel Tjiya.
Join in the fun by trying Dhlamini’s signature cocktails with a Chateau Del Rei twist:
Pineapple mimosas with Chateau Del Rei Sweet White
Ingredients:
- Chateau Del Rei Sweet White
- 100% pineapple fruit juice
- Pineapple, chopped into triangles, to garnish
Method:
- Fill champagne flutes a third of the way with pineapple juice.
- Top up with Chateau Del Rei Sweet White — but don’t overfill.
- Garnish with chopped pineapple.
Tip: For a refreshing drink, make sure the juice and sparkling wine are ice cold.
Umpheko’s Dirty Flirtini with Chateau Del Rei Sweet Rosé
Ingredients:
- Chateau Del Rei Sweet Rosé
- 1½ shots of vodka per cocktail
- 1 to 1½ tbsp blueberry compote per cocktail (see recipe below)
- Edible flowers, to garnish
Method :
- Spoon blueberry compote into the bottom of champagne flutes, then pour in the vodka.
- Top up with Chateau Del Rei Sweet Rosé — but don’t overfill.
- Garnish with edible flowers.
To make the blueberry compote: combine two handfuls of blueberries, one handful of sugar, the juice of one lemon, and one cup of water in a pot and cook over medium heat for 7-10 minutes.
WATCH | Chateau Del Rei takes you behind the scenes of SMag's September cover photo shoot featuring Boom Shaka.