Made in Mzansi Festival celebrates ‘who we are as South Africans’

The inaugural Made in Mzansi Festival debuted at the weekend and lived up to its promise of fostering a sense of pride in the country’s heritage and identity.
The two-day music and art festival opened its doors at the iconic Freedom Park Heritage Site in Pretoria.
Upon entry, festival-goers were greeted by a pop-up gallery collection of child art. Ascending the cobblestone pathway, vendors showcased their artistic creations, food stalls, handcrafted artisanal jewellery, garments and memorabilia.
Musical acts on Sunday included Big Zulu, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Ntando, Langa Mavuso, AV Raincandy, Ntsika, Ishmeal and many more.
Host, ambassador of festival, media and marketing specialist Nokuthula Monaheng said the initiative celebrates what we stand for as South Africans.
“It’s a celebration of who we are as South Africans, a mixture of nuance from where we come from – from the beginning of our democracy and the 30-year journey,” Monaheng said.
“It is a great initiative and it’s great to have a platform that celebrates South Africans, by South Africans and for South Africans. Just to be able to showcase all the different nuances of the arts.
“The inspiration and the heart behind this is to showcase all talent but to go down memory lane and acknowledge what we have been through and how we have grown from where we come from to where we are.”
Musician AV Raincandy, real name Aviwe Mamphondo, is an eclectic artist who said she was honoured to have been on the festival line-up.
The singer-songwriter said she knew she was destined for stardom from age five and has dropped her music like the song Next To You on digital streaming platforms.
She looked the part, dressed in a canary yellow crochet and strapless top, with matching cargo trousers compete with a faux fur bucket hat and neon-pink braids.
“I’m not boxed into any particular music genre because I’m a wide vocalist, I can do anything. I rap, sing trap,” she said. “I bring youthful energy, dancing and making memories for the crowd. Good energy and vibes.
“What makes me ‘Made in Mzansi’ is that I’m very Xhosa and I bring my mother tongue into my music. I also understand 11 of our official languages, so no one can gossip about me.”
Organiser Lance Stehr said it was important that they launched at Freedom Park and plan to take the festival all over SA going forward.
“We have been working on this for about a-year-and-a-half and we were looking at how to celebrate 30 years of democracy and finding different ways to celebrate it,” Stehr said.
“What was important was finding South Africans who contributed to the struggle, through business and their talent. We have all got to gather around and support anything South African and everyone who has made us proud.
“The festival celebrates music, heritage, art, film, food, fashion and comedy. As a country, when we celebrate anything we come together and we should be doing that constantly.
“It was fitting to have the festival debut at Freedom Park with its history, but the festival will be moving around the country across the different provinces. Freedom Park is the first base that we will always return to.”
