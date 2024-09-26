Snacks to sips: seven pantry staples ingrained in our ‘South Africanness’

A kitchen pantry is a reflection of our personal tastes and preferences that we remain committed to. The items we choose become an instant part of our daily lives, shaping culinary experiences. When we reflect decades later, there’s never a time we can truly remember when that beloved food or snack was not a part of our lives. From lunch box staples to morning essentials and Christmas lunch specials, our favourite foods are a part of us, and therefore, a part of our heritage.

This Heritage Month, Nestlé wants you to take a trip down memory lane and reflect on those brands that have been part of your home for decades and will be for many more to come. These are the Nestlé brands that are ingrained in our “South Africanness”; the brands that we smile when we see, whose catchy advertisements and packaging we remember vividly from when we were young, and sometimes even resist, when they evolve.

Whether it's sneaking a teaspoon of Milo out of the tin when nobody is watching, or drinking your first cup of Nescafé or Ricoffy before a family celebration, Nestlé knows that everyone has a story to tell when it comes to its brands. It invites you to share your fondest memory featuring one of the seven Nestlé brands listed below on its Facebook post during Heritage Month for the chance to win one of 50 hampers packed with Nestlé favourites worth R550. Ts & Cs apply.