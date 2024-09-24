You wear what you eat

Nothing says we love Heritage Day more than the food we indulge in as we celebrate the special holiday. And what better way to honour our heritage and culture than to be inspired by the marriage between fashion and home-cooked favourites?

At the magnificent home of Imprint ZA designer Mzukisi Mbane, guests- including SMag editor-in-chief Emmanuel Tjiya and stylist-to-the-stars Thobeka Mbane- tucked into a flavourful menu of classic homemade dishes with a modern twist, curated by Ezokhetho designer and foodie Mpumelelo Dhlamini.

As the guests broke bread at the harvest table, they shared memories of their favourite foods.

Mzukisi Mbane, fashion designer

Steamed bread with umleqwa, which is our version of free-range chicken. It symbolises home and connects me with memories of growing up. My mother cooks it for me and it's the most exciting thing she does for me when I go home in Cape Town.

She prepares the steamed bread and the chicken. She knows how much I value it. It's a way for us to connect as a family and brings me home.

Mpumelelo Dhlamini, designer and food stylist

My food heritage was shaped by several dishes. The dish that stands out is one my mom taught me, which is cabbage with beef bones. To make it, you boil the bones until they are rendered down into a flavoursome broth. Then you add cabbage, eggplant, and curry paste and cook it for another two to three hours. The bones add a buttery silkiness to the dish because of the fat from the bone marrow. This is my go-to meal.