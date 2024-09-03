Food & Drink

Chef Nomusa Khwela reflects on sacrificial nature of culinary industry

‘You spend limited time with your family as you are always at work’

03 September 2024 - 10:31
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Nomusa Khwela - chef de partie at Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom
Nomusa Khwela - chef de partie at Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom
Image: SUPPLIED

Nomusa Khwela’s two-decade career in the culinary world has been a demanding, yet deeply rewarding journey.

The 49-year-old chef de partie at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom in Durban has reflected on the sacrificial nature of the culinary industry, which has often impacted her small family.

“It makes a demand on the time you spend with your family which is often limited as we spend most of our time at work,” she says. 

“As we are mostly busy on family holidays such as Christmas Day and Easter holidays when guests want to spend time with their families at our facilities. Whereas you can’t be with yours.

“Anything worth sacrificing will have its rewards. If you are business-minded, you can start your own business from the traits you have gained from the industry and prosper.”   

Khwela joined Sibaya Casino as a commis chef in 2004 before being promoted to chef de partie in 2010.

Hailing from rural Umbumbulu, south of Durban, Khwela is one of six siblings brought up in a traditional Zulu home.   

“At home, we were never allowed to cook as it was reserved solely for our mother,” she says.

“Perhaps that’s how I fell in love with cooking because I got the opportunity to experience what it feels like to be in the kitchen and cook various foods.”

Breakfast room with view at the Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom
Breakfast room with view at the Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom
Image: SUPPLIED

Khwela completed her studies in the hotel reception and then enrolled in catering management at ML Sultan Hotel School, now Durban University of Technology, before she made her way into cheffing.   

“Growing up I always had the dream to work in a hotel. I pursued hospitality management as I felt that it was something I could do. This was where my interest to work in the kitchen was sparked,” she says. 

Khwela believes that the secret to her longevity in the industry has been her ability to nurture the spirit to learn from others and adapt to the evolving world.    

“Right now, we live in a world of social media. Whereas before social media it was about maintaining a quality standard of food and service. We didn’t follow food trends as much as we do right now. It's demanding because we need to follow trends,” she says. 

“I am on social media and that has helped me know the trends in our industry. The culinary industry has changed as you won’t be able to do what was done in 2004, but also to embrace change.” 

The mother of two says she won’t stand in the way of her daughter who aspires to pursue a career that closely follows in her footsteps.   

“My 10-yearold says she wants to do what I’m doing and eventually pursue a culinary career. In many instances when I am at home watching the Food Network, she joins me and adds her commentary,” says Khwela.

“She once mentioned that she knows peri-peri prawns as she saw it being prepared on TV. She has never eaten them, but you can tell she likes them.

“She desires to cook but right now she is still young. Perhaps she will walk in my footsteps.” 

Grilled lamb chops with creamy crushed garlic potatoes

 

Chef Khwela's signature dish grilled lamb chops with creamy crushed garlic potatoes
Chef Khwela's signature dish grilled lamb chops with creamy crushed garlic potatoes
Image: SUPPLIED

 Ingredients   

  • 200g Lamb chops 
  • 50g Crushed garlic 
  • 30g Rosemary, finely chopped 
  • 10g Paprika 
  • Salt and pepper, to taste 
  • 100g Baby potatoes 
  • 10g Parsley, finely chopped 
  • 20g Knob of butter 
  • 20ml Olive oil 
  • 10g Spring onion, finely sliced 
  • 30g Carrots, julienned 
  • 30g Green beans, top and tail them 
  • 30g Cauliflower, chop into bite sizes 
  • 30g Broccoli, chop into bite sizes 
  • 20g Cocktail tomatoes, chop them in half 
  • 30g Fresh Cream 
  • 200ml Red wine or stock of choice

Method

  • Season the chops, place in a bowl, and add garlic, rosemary, paprika, olive oil and salt. Leave to marinate. 
  • Blanch your potatoes until soft, gently crush them with a potato masher or fork and then set them aside. 
  • Wash and peel the vegetables if needed, trimming off any ends and rough spots. Cut the carrots, green beans, cauliflower, broccoli and cocktail tomatoes and blanch them. 
  • On high heat with your frying pan, add olive oil and butter, toss the vegetables for 2 minutes then season with salt and pepper. 
  • In a hot saucepan, add butter, olive oil and garlic. Sauté then add the crushed potatoes. Sprinkle with spring onions, parsley, salt and pepper to taste and finish with fresh cream. 
  • Grill your chops in the pan to preserve the meat juices with olive oil, then deglaze with red wine or vegetable stock to make a gravy for the meat. 
  • To deglaze a pan, add the red wine or stock to the hot pan, scraping the browned bits from the bottom. Simmer until the liquid reduces to finish the sauce. 
  • Plate the crushed potatoes as a base on each plate, place the grilled vegetables on top and then the grilled chops.
  • Drizzle the sauce over the chops, vegetables and potatoes. 
  • Garnish the plate with the cocktail tomatoes and sprinkle the spring onion on top of the chops and serve immediately.
Chef de Partie Nomusa Khwela at Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom
Chef de Partie Nomusa Khwela at Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom
Image: SUPPLIED

