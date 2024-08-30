Stand a chance to win tickets to the Blue Ribbon Soweto Kota Festival

Prepare your taste buds for an epic adventure: the seventh annual Blue Ribbon Soweto Kota Festival is taking place on September 7.

Hosted at the Fun Valley Pleasure Resort in Olifantsvlei — a beautiful, secure venue with swimming facilities — this year's festival is set to be more spectacular than ever before.

More than 70 of the best kota outlets from all over Gauteng will be serving up their scrumptious takes on this beloved local sandwich, including gourmet versions that “went to the most expensive private schools”.

With great performances from top DJs, lots of prizes to be won, and a bigger and better kiddies’ entertainment area offering jumping castles, face painting and more, it's sure to be a fun-filled day out for the whole family.

Tickets, including family packages, are available at Computicket, Shoprite, Usave and Checkers.

Book now to take advantage of the festival's early-bird special and get your tickets at discounted rates: R100 per adult, R50 per child aged 4 to 13, and children under 4 enter free.

Park and ride services will be organised from Soweto to the Fun Valley Pleasure Resort; doors open at 11am. For more information, visit kotafestival.co.za

Stand a chance to win tickets

SowetanLIVE is giving away tickets to the Blue Ribbon Soweto Kota Festival:

10 readers can each win a VIP ticket worth R1,000, which includes two meals and perks like reserved parking.

25 readers can each win a Family ticket worth R400, which includes entrance for either four adults or two adults and two children.

To stand a chance to win, all you've got to do is answer this simple question: When is Soweto Kota Festival taking place?

To enter, email your answer, name and contact details to reply@arena.africa by September 4. Don't forget to include the phrase “Soweto Kota Festival” in the subject line and specify whether you'd like to win a VIP or Family ticket.

Terms and conditions:

The competition closes on Wednesday, September 4 2024 at 11.59pm. No late entries will be accepted.

Winners will be selected via a lucky draw. The judges' decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry.

Neither Arena Holdings, SowetanLIVE nor any of its sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees, accept any liability for any oversight.

Prizes are not transferable and/or negotiable.

No people under the age of 18 may enter.

Winners must collect their tickets from Arena Holdings' offices in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Winners are responsible for their transport to and from Arena Holdings' offices when collecting their tickets, and to and from Fun Valley Pleasure Resort, Olifantsvlei, on the day of the event.

Email notifications will be sent to winners.

By entering this competition you give Arena Holdings and its associated brands permission to send further communication relating to other promotions and competitions.

This article was sponsored by the Soweto Kota Festival.