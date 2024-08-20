Food & Drink

Home cook offers delicious wraps with kasi flavour on the go

Listeriosis outbreak prompts Sibeko to offer healthier fast food options

By Nombuso Kumalo - 20 August 2024 - 11:34
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Melt in your mouth wraps with the creamy sauces made of organic ingredients
Image: SUPPLIED

Good times are ahead as the warmer temperatures signal the kickoff of the festival season – the electric atmosphere of the great outdoors awaits.

Ready to receive the scores of hungry festivalgoers is the jubilant home cook Thobile Sibeko of Tobs Wraps.   

Hauling her vibrantly branded trailer at potential customer hotspots, Sibeko, a resident of Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, stations her pop-up where she can showcase her delicious township wraps with a twist.

This time she is at a buzzing two-day property development at Dawn Park near Springs, on the East Rand, zoning into a new market of potential tenants, hoping to convert them into regular customers.

“I am looking for potential, I eventually want to franchise the business which is my goal for the next two years,” says the jubilant 42-year-old home cook.   

Struck by fear of the listeriosis outbreak and the death of a neighbour's child in 2018, Sibeko, who is a mother of two boys aged 16 and seven years old, left her corporate employment as a youth development co-ordinator. She then opened her kitchen and began exploring alternative menu offerings that were healthy and affordable for her community.   

“I was concerned when the outbreak happened because most of the kasi foods we eat were a point of concern, mainly russian, vienna and polony. It’s all the ingredients you find in a kota which is our staple food,” she says.

“Since we had the listeriosis outbreak, what can we do in our communities to be safe and have alternatives should anything like that happen again? I started testing the wraps and looking at what we love as a community ekasi.”

On her menu, the experimental and nutrition-driven cook elevates kasi favourites chakalaka and shisanyama staples to go with her wraps. Infusing them with crunchy fresh vegetables and a zingy burst of freshness with a unique blend of sauces made with apple cider vinegar, fresh lemon and garlic powder. Oh, and a side portion of chips of course.   

Sibeko’s mouthwatering food offerings are displayed on the MrD and Uber Eats food delivery applications.   

“Us kasi people love our meat and chips, so I thought if I could make the wraps and fill them with vegetables and herbs that would boost the nutritional value. A nutritious delicious meal on the go that doesn't have to taste like cardboard,” she says.

An avid festival goer herself, Sibeko advises newbie attendees on how to get a mouthful culinary experience at any festival.

“People should buy different foods, especially if they are in a group so that they can taste all the food on offer. Buy from as many stalls as possible to support everyone and get a beautiful food experience. Look for easy menus with offerings that can be eaten cooler or later,” says Sibeko.

“Take a walk around the grounds and see the different food offerings before deciding on what you want to eat. Lastly, be on the lookout for platter-style food that can be shared among a group of friends and is budget-friendly.” 

 

Festival food inspired wraps with a kasi twist
Image: SUPPLIED

Grilled chicken & avocado wrap

Ingredients 

  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 4 large whole wheat tortillas
  • 1 ripe avocado, sliced
  • 1 cup lettuce, shredded
  • 1 tomato, sliced
  • ½ red onion, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup shredded cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)
  • 2 tbsp sour cream (optional)
  • 2 tbsp salsa (optional)

 Method

  • In a small bowl, combine olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, salt, pepper, and lime juice. Coat the chicken breasts with the spice mixture. Let them marinate for at least 15 minutes (or up to 2 hours in the refrigerator).
  • Preheat your grill or grill pan over medium-high heat.
  • Grill the chicken for about 6-7 minutes on each side, or until fully cooked and charred with grill marks. The internal temperature should reach 165°F (75°C).
  • Once cooked, remove from the grill and let the chicken rest for five minutes before slicing it into thin strips.
  • To assemble the wrap, lay out a tortilla on a flat surface. Spread a small amount of sour cream and salsa (if using) on the tortilla.
  • Add a layer of lettuce, followed by sliced tomatoes, avocado, and red onion.
  • Place a few strips of grilled chicken on top and sprinkle with shredded cheese.
  • Fold the sides of the tortilla inward and then roll it up tightly from the bottom, tucking in the filling as you go.
  • You can serve the wrap as is, or lightly toast it in a pan for a crispy exterior.

Slice the wrap in half diagonally and serve with extra salsa or a side salad.

Founder of Tobs Wraps, Thobile Sibeko
Image: SUPPLIED
Delicious wraps with the creamy sauces made of organic ingredients
Image: SUPPLIED
Tobs Wraps set up at local festival
Image: SUPPLIED
Vibrant Tobs Wraps trailer
Image: SUPPLIED

