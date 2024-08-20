Home cook offers delicious wraps with kasi flavour on the go

Good times are ahead as the warmer temperatures signal the kickoff of the festival season – the electric atmosphere of the great outdoors awaits.
Ready to receive the scores of hungry festivalgoers is the jubilant home cook Thobile Sibeko of Tobs Wraps.
Hauling her vibrantly branded trailer at potential customer hotspots, Sibeko, a resident of Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, stations her pop-up where she can showcase her delicious township wraps with a twist.
This time she is at a buzzing two-day property development at Dawn Park near Springs, on the East Rand, zoning into a new market of potential tenants, hoping to convert them into regular customers.
“I am looking for potential, I eventually want to franchise the business which is my goal for the next two years,” says the jubilant 42-year-old home cook.
Struck by fear of the listeriosis outbreak and the death of a neighbour's child in 2018, Sibeko, who is a mother of two boys aged 16 and seven years old, left her corporate employment as a youth development co-ordinator. She then opened her kitchen and began exploring alternative menu offerings that were healthy and affordable for her community.
“I was concerned when the outbreak happened because most of the kasi foods we eat were a point of concern, mainly russian, vienna and polony. It’s all the ingredients you find in a kota which is our staple food,” she says.
“Since we had the listeriosis outbreak, what can we do in our communities to be safe and have alternatives should anything like that happen again? I started testing the wraps and looking at what we love as a community ekasi.”
On her menu, the experimental and nutrition-driven cook elevates kasi favourites chakalaka and shisanyama staples to go with her wraps. Infusing them with crunchy fresh vegetables and a zingy burst of freshness with a unique blend of sauces made with apple cider vinegar, fresh lemon and garlic powder. Oh, and a side portion of chips of course.
Sibeko’s mouthwatering food offerings are displayed on the MrD and Uber Eats food delivery applications.
“Us kasi people love our meat and chips, so I thought if I could make the wraps and fill them with vegetables and herbs that would boost the nutritional value. A nutritious delicious meal on the go that doesn't have to taste like cardboard,” she says.
An avid festival goer herself, Sibeko advises newbie attendees on how to get a mouthful culinary experience at any festival.
“People should buy different foods, especially if they are in a group so that they can taste all the food on offer. Buy from as many stalls as possible to support everyone and get a beautiful food experience. Look for easy menus with offerings that can be eaten cooler or later,” says Sibeko.
“Take a walk around the grounds and see the different food offerings before deciding on what you want to eat. Lastly, be on the lookout for platter-style food that can be shared among a group of friends and is budget-friendly.”
Grilled chicken & avocado wrap
Ingredients
Method
Slice the wrap in half diagonally and serve with extra salsa or a side salad.
