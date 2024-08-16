Glenmorangie’s ‘rock star of whisky’ launches Triple Cask Reserve in SA

Dr Bill Lumsden — Glenmorangie’s director of Distilling, Whisky Creation and Whisky Stocks, and one of the world’s most awarded master distillers — was in SA this month to launch the new Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve and to introduce The Original 12YO, a reimagining of the famed Scottish distillery's signature single malt: Glenmorangie The Original 10YO.

Confident and forthright, but undeniably a virtuoso in his craft, Lumsden is universally regarded as a single malt pioneer and one of the most interesting figures in the world of whisky. His unconventional distilling genius is behind the new Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve, a rich, subtly spiced single malt inspired by the natural splendour of the Scottish Highlands and the ex-American whisky casks in which it has matured.

Lumsden and his team of whisky creators have married together three carefully chosen types of casks to create this intriguing new addition to the Glenmorangie range. Uniting ex-bourbon casks and newly charred virgin oak casks together with ex-rye whisky casks — rarely used in the Scotch whisky industry — the Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve abounds with notes of candied orange peel, ginger, cinnamon and cloves.