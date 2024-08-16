Glenmorangie’s ‘rock star of whisky’ launches Triple Cask Reserve in SA
Crafted by ‘unconventional distilling genius’ Dr Bill Lumsden, this new release brings a fresh twist of flavours to the Scotch distiller’s core range of single malts
Dr Bill Lumsden — Glenmorangie’s director of Distilling, Whisky Creation and Whisky Stocks, and one of the world’s most awarded master distillers — was in SA this month to launch the new Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve and to introduce The Original 12YO, a reimagining of the famed Scottish distillery's signature single malt: Glenmorangie The Original 10YO.
Confident and forthright, but undeniably a virtuoso in his craft, Lumsden is universally regarded as a single malt pioneer and one of the most interesting figures in the world of whisky. His unconventional distilling genius is behind the new Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve, a rich, subtly spiced single malt inspired by the natural splendour of the Scottish Highlands and the ex-American whisky casks in which it has matured.
Lumsden and his team of whisky creators have married together three carefully chosen types of casks to create this intriguing new addition to the Glenmorangie range. Uniting ex-bourbon casks and newly charred virgin oak casks together with ex-rye whisky casks — rarely used in the Scotch whisky industry — the Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve abounds with notes of candied orange peel, ginger, cinnamon and cloves.
The result is a deeply harmonious whisky that brings a new twist of flavours to Glenmorangie’s core range — combining classic, fruity sweetness laced with the savoury notes and subtle spice of rye whisky casks. Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve is delicious served neat, with ice, and also has sufficient body to pair well in cocktails.
Previously referred to in some parts as “the mad scientist behind Glenmorangie” or “the rock star of whisky”, the brilliant Lumsden, who holds a PhD in biochemistry, is renowned for his ability to create fascinating new flavours in single malt using inventive cask finishes — as well as for his colourful character. Over a career spanning almost 40 years, he has become one of the most recognised names in the whisky world, producing Scotch whiskies that have revolutionised the single malt market.
Typically unorthodox in his approach, Lumsden is admired for pushing boundaries and experimenting when crafting Glenmorangie’s award-winning range of single malts. They are all, however, created in 12 giraffe-high stills, the tallest in the industry, which create a more elegant and smoother whisky — and it was therefore fitting that while in SA Lumsden found time to trek with some real giraffes in the Swartberg Reserve in the Western Cape.
In addition to launching Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve in the SA market, the inimitable Lumsden introduced the public to Glenmorangie The Original 12YO with this reimagined classic forming part of the distillery's new product portfolio that local customers will be able to savour later in 2024.
Glenmorangie’s Dr Bill Lumsden is renowned for his ability to create fascinating new flavours in single malt using inventive cask finishes — as well as for his colourful character
Glenmorangie The Original 12YO is replacing Glenmorangie The Original 10YO signature single malt, but remains as smooth and complex as ever — just with a subtle additional depth of creaminess from the extra two years of ageing.
Swirling with creamy vanilla and a rush of citrus, layered with honey and peach, this single malt takes The Original’s kaleidoscope of flavours to new heights of deliciousness — earning Glenmorangie The Original's 12YO the coveted gold medal at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards 2024. It’s The Original that connoisseurs have grown to know and love over the years — but taken to new heights.
This article was sponsored by Glenmorangie.
Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18. Drink responsibly.