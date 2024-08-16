Food content creator Onezwa Mbola: The original one

Onezwa Mbola acquired global fame after a controversial social-media storm when she accused fellow content creator Nara Smith — married to fashion model Lucky Blue Smith — of stealing some of her online content.

The 29-year-old cook and food content creator has garnered a huge social-media following, making homey dishes from scratch with produce she either grows or forages. In the process, the MasterChef SA alumnus has turned the spotlight on the scenic seaside village of Willowvale in the Eastern Cape.

Mbola has been back home for a couple of years now, after leaving Durban in 2020. We’ve spoken before, but there is something different about her now — she’s settled, and even the fact that she has just come out of a 12-hour power outage doesn’t faze her. It was scheduled, but she somehow missed the notice and didn’t charge her phone, so she’s in her car charging while we’re chatting.

Her four-year-old son is with her and there is the occasional babble of a toddler in the background.

“I’ve fully adjusted to rural life now. I’ve been good, taking it slow, taking care of my mental health, and just trying to be the best mom I can possibly be,” she says.

Her son, Phods (as he’s known to her followers), is at that stage where his personality is really beginning to shine through. He often appears in her cooking videos, helping her to mix ingredients or taste dishes.

She has decided to stop featuring him in so many videos and he’s developing other interests, although he still enjoys cooking and often comes up with surprising food combinations he’d like his mom to try. “Recently I’ve been asked to make pepperoni pizza with banana… I’m still trying to figure out if the banana should be pureed into a sauce or if we’re topping with banana,” she laughs.